The Queen's Cup Race is just four weeks away!

Heidi Benjamin's Spookie leads the 2016 Queen's Cup fleet across the starting line on Rhode Island Sound. Stuart Streuli / New York Yacht Club Heidi Benjamin's Spookie leads the 2016 Queen's Cup fleet across the starting line on Rhode Island Sound. Stuart Streuli / New York Yacht Club

by SSYC today at 6:40 amRace day is Friday, June 23. The team in South Haven has great events planned after the finish, including a great party and great food. (Click here for details.) And of course, South Shore Yacht Club will be hosting two great parties before the start. On Wednesday night, it’s a steel drum band and rum tasting. Thursday night is the traditional SSYC party with a great band, great food and more rum tasting. Friday morning, North Sails will present a weather briefing to help everyone go fast and finish early.If you haven’t entered yet, postmark your entry by Monday, June 12th, to avoid the $50 late fee. We will not be accepting any entries after June 19th.Our website has complete information about the 2017 Queen’s Cup and all race documents under the Queen’s Cup tab.Please support our great sponsors: North Sails, Harken, Forespar, Mount Gay Rum and Pirates Lair. In addition, the SSYC Auxiliary will once again be selling Queen’s Cup tee shirts, hats and other great stuff.