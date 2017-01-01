The Queen's Cup Race is just four weeks away!
by SSYC today at 6:40 am
Nearly 100 boats are already registered for this year’s Queen’s Cup Race.
Heidi Benjamin's Spookie leads the 2016 Queen's Cup fleet across the starting line on Rhode Island Sound. Stuart Streuli / New York Yacht Club
We’re especially excited by the number of boats that have signed up with ORR certificates, and we are looking forward to a competitive and exciting race for them. Boats with LMPHRF certificates are eligible to win the Queen’s Cup trophy. Boats with ORR certificates are eligible to win the Silver Jubilee trophy, and boats that register with both certificates are eligible for both trophies.
Race day is Friday, June 23. The team in South Haven has great events planned after the finish, including a great party and great food. (Click here
for details.) And of course, South Shore Yacht Club will be hosting two great parties before the start. On Wednesday night, it’s a steel drum band and rum tasting. Thursday night is the traditional SSYC party with a great band, great food and more rum tasting. Friday morning, North Sails will present a weather briefing to help everyone go fast and finish early.
If you haven’t entered yet, postmark your entry by Monday, June 12th, to avoid the $50 late fee. We will not be accepting any entries after June 19th.
Our website
has complete information about the 2017 Queen’s Cup and all race documents under the Queen’s Cup tab.
Please support our great sponsors: North Sails, Harken, Forespar, Mount Gay Rum and Pirates Lair. In addition, the SSYC Auxiliary will once again be selling Queen’s Cup tee shirts, hats and other great stuff.
