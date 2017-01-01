Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 1

The Queen's Cup Race is just four weeks away!

by SSYC today at 6:40 am
Heidi Benjamin's Spookie leads the 2016 Queen's Cup fleet across the starting line on Rhode Island Sound. Stuart Streuli / New York Yacht Club
Nearly 100 boats are already registered for this year’s Queen’s Cup Race.

We’re especially excited by the number of boats that have signed up with ORR certificates, and we are looking forward to a competitive and exciting race for them. Boats with LMPHRF certificates are eligible to win the Queen’s Cup trophy. Boats with ORR certificates are eligible to win the Silver Jubilee trophy, and boats that register with both certificates are eligible for both trophies.

Race day is Friday, June 23. The team in South Haven has great events planned after the finish, including a great party and great food. (Click here for details.) And of course, South Shore Yacht Club will be hosting two great parties before the start. On Wednesday night, it’s a steel drum band and rum tasting. Thursday night is the traditional SSYC party with a great band, great food and more rum tasting. Friday morning, North Sails will present a weather briefing to help everyone go fast and finish early.

If you haven’t entered yet, postmark your entry by Monday, June 12th, to avoid the $50 late fee. We will not be accepting any entries after June 19th.

Our website has complete information about the 2017 Queen’s Cup and all race documents under the Queen’s Cup tab.

Please support our great sponsors: North Sails, Harken, Forespar, Mount Gay Rum and Pirates Lair. In addition, the SSYC Auxiliary will once again be selling Queen’s Cup tee shirts, hats and other great stuff.
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - Scary video from today's collision between GBR and JPN
LRBAR's hull not been stopped by SBTJ's windward foil there would have been serious injuries aboard the Japanese boat. All I can say is that had LRBAR's hull not been stopped by SBTJ's windward foil there would have been serious injuries aboard the Japanese boat. Moreover, notwithstanding the damage done to Land Rover BAR's boat, there must be considerable damage to the dagger-foil case of SBTJ. Considerable.
Posted today at 5:23 am Oracle Team USA opens 35th America's Cup with a convincing win
Oracle Team USA opened its quest for a three-peat with a win over Groupama Team France on Saturday afternoon in Bermuda. In picture perfect conditions, skipper Jimmy Spithill won the first start of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a timed run to the starting line.
Posted on 27 May Thrilling races during tropical 33rd Delta Lloyd Regatta
The organisation was testing new formats for 49er, 49erFX and RS:X. It was a great success and made the finals exciting Medemblik welcomed a lot of talent, including those preparing for World Championships and World Cups, and some starting new Olympic campaigns. There were also many Olympic Rio sailors who’ve just started their season again.
Posted on 27 May Onboard Phaedo^3's Transpacific Course World Record run across Pacific
The past few years we have had a good share of success with at least one wrong turn in our racing program. When Brian Thompson and I were planning the Phaedo3 program we had a wish list of races and records which would be nice to attempt if we had a MOD70.
Posted on 27 May Riva Cup – Some more action shots by Elena Giolai
Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes
Posted on 27 May Riva Cup images by Elena Giolai
Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes
Posted on 27 May A Few Rays – Hypo-allergenic sunscreens, a must have for some
Allergic reaction to sunscreen can be avoided if you know what to use Allergic reaction to sunscreen can be avoided if you know what to use A standard hypo-allergenic sunscreen will be designed to reduce the chance of allergic reaction by limiting ingredients in the formulation that cause the irritation.
Posted on 27 May Delta Lloyd Regatta – Medal race time for 470 and Laser
The wind was a bit tricky but Laser and 470 were able to start as scheduled giving them some time before the medal races An exciting Friday saw the last of the races before the medal races are sailed. The wind was a bit tricky in the morning, but Laser and 470 were able to start their races as scheduled, giving them some time before the medal races to prepare.
Posted on 26 May The Atlantic Cup returns
Longest offshore race in the Western Atlantic dedicated to the Class40 will start from Charleston, one year from today. The race was created in 2011 to showcase short-handed, offshore racing with hard fought competition and exciting shore based events, while also being the most environmentally sustainable sailing race in the United States. The Atlantic Cup has been carbon neutral since 2012 and was the first and is the only sports event in the U.S. to be ISO 20121 compliant.
Posted on 26 May Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac set sail from Chicago on July 15th
More than 300 boats have registered for the 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac presented by Wintrust More than 300 boats have registered for the 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac presented by Wintrust, one of the world’s longest-running freshwater distance races. “The Mac”, which takes most competitors well over 24 hours to complete, is a 333-mile sprint from the Chicago Lighthouse, just east of Navy Pier, to the Round Island Channel near Mackinac Island, Michigan.
Posted on 26 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy