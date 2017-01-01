The Queen's Cup Race is just four weeks away!

Heidi Benjamin's Spookie leads the 2016 Queen's Cup fleet across the starting line on Rhode Island Sound. Stuart Streuli / New York Yacht Club Heidi Benjamin's Spookie leads the 2016 Queen's Cup fleet across the starting line on Rhode Island Sound. Stuart Streuli / New York Yacht Club

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154134