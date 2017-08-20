Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

The Pro Men dominate on day seven at the Aloha Classic

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 6:58 am
Ezzy - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
We were greeted with wind, small waves and a lot of rain this morning at Ho’okipa. It took a while for the weather to settle, but when it did it was time for the Pro Men to hit the water, with 48 riders in this bracket we really needed to get started.

The wind was a little more cross-shore than yesterday, and was up and down as the rain and squalls came through. The swell was pulsing, with the occasional good set of waves rolling through, so the decision was made to start with 20-minute heats, with two waves to count.

Kailenny - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Kailenny - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



Heat Rundown

We started today with heat three of the first round of the Pro Men, which featured local legend Kai Lenny. Lenny picked up a good set wave early on and gauged out some nice turns, to start him off with a seven point wave. Loick Lesauvage was hot on his heels, with some stylish rides of his own.

Yves Nicoul, in heat four, was one of the standout sailors of the day. He racked up an eight-point wave, complete with a cleanly landed a goiter and some nice hacks. Nicoul followed this up with a six-point wave to give him one of the best heat scores of the day, and put him ahead of Porcella in second.

Into heat five and the wind was still blowing well (if a little gutsy at times), with some good sets coming through, Graham Ezzy may have got the fewest number of waves in this heat, but it was quality over quantity and he finished just ahead of Brian Talma.

Morgan Noireaux was absolutely on fire in the next round, stomping an 8+point wave with some vertical turns right in the pocket and some decent air too. Federico Infantino was hot on his tail, with some solid hits of his own.

Takara Ishii - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Takara Ishii - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



Takara Ishii, who has already proven he is one to watch in the Youth division, was out to impress again today. He showed he has great consistency too, putting together an excellent heat to give him the win ahead of Federico Morisio.

Antoine Martin opened up his heat in style with a clean goiter, giving him a great eight points right on the green flag. Camille Juban tried to come back with a great wave himself, but Martin continued to rack up the scores, which gave him the win in this heat.

Bernd - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Bernd - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



Bernd Roediger was the only rider to sneak into the 15-point region for his total heat scores today; he pulled off some tweaked aerials, well-timed vertical turns and failed a goiter, before landing one cleanly to secure the victory ahead of Moritz Mauch. Mauch put together a great heat himself, with excellent wave selection and some impressive turns.

Bernd - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Bernd - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



Levi Siver was the man to watch in the next heat, showing his trademark style - full power turns right in the pocket and some floaty airs too. Casey Hauser got a great couple of waves as well, but just couldn’t catch Siver.

Swift - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Swift - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



Robby Swift opened up heat 11 in commanding style, with an aggressive wave hitting the critical section. Jake Schettewi also proved exactly why he belongs in the Pro fleet, though he couldn’t quite catch Swift as he landed with another 6+point wave.

As heat 12 started the wind was beginning to die, making it trickier to catch the few good waves, but Kevin Pritchard didn’t let that stop him as he took the heat win ahead of Bryan Metcalfe-Perez.

With the first round of the Pro Men complete, we just had time to move onto the second round of the women. With the Pro Men we are running a dingle, meaning all the riders that didn’t advance today will get another chance to advance in the next round.

In the first heat of the second round of the women it was a close battle for the two qualifying spots; by this point the wind was even lighter, Serena Zoia and Adele Frola both managed to get onto decent set waves and make some nice turns. Zoia seemed in control of the heat and in the conditions, showing she can perform in whatever is thrown her way!

Tatiana Howard - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Tatiana Howard - Day 7 - 2017 The Aloha Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



In heat six the wind dropped yet further and, after only Tatiana Howard was managing to pick up and ride the set waves, the heat was called and competition was over for the day.

Antoine Martin

“We started the day with a lot of rain, which was not nice for the contest, but the good vibes from everyone were still there! Then the sky cleared up and we were able to compete, so all was good. I had a great first heat; I’m stoked to be in the third round and super excited to keep competing over the next few days! Hopefully the conditions will get better!”

SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82Marina Exchange 660x82 1C-Tech Emirates TNZ

Related Articles

Typhoon Lan approaches as five more World Cup Japan champions crowned
Light breeze from the north made things challenging, as the wind varied in strength and direction throughout the morning The Men's and Women's One Person Dinghies (Laser/Laser Radial) and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) completed their Medal Races but a decision to cancel racing for the day was made at 14:00 local time with the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.
Posted on 22 Oct Typhoon approaches as first medals decided at World Cup Series Japan
In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as three knots.
Posted on 21 Oct First set of sailors book Medal Race places at World Cup Series Japan
The day got off to an all too familiar start, for this week, with the wind once again largely absent. For both the Men's and Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) and Men's and Women's Skiffs (49er/49erFX) fleets, today was the last opportunity to book their slots in Saturday's Medal Races.
Posted on 20 Oct Leading KiteFoil racers to gather for exhilarating showdown in Oman
The stage is set for year’s biggest kite racing event with globe’s fastest riders planning to assemble on Oman’s waters The stage is set for the year’s biggest kite racing event with the globe’s fastest riders planning to assemble on Oman’s crystal clear waters in just one month to do battle for the coveted Formula Kite World Championship crowns.
Posted on 19 Oct World champions come to the forefront at Sailing World Cup Series
Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska finished tenth at the Rio 2016 but their decision to compete in Gamagori Challenged by a 5-6 knot breeze over the first two days of the World Cup Series event, the champions have used all their experience to position themselves at the top of the pack or firmly in medal contention.
Posted on 18 Oct National Slalom Championship – Andrea Ferin is the new champion
It has really been a wonderful edition that will be remembered as the one with more wind in this last years Perfect balance in first positions, both among men and women so that the final results of the Championship have been decided by the last race. Andrea Ferin won the Italian title with 1,6 points ahead from the outgoing national champion Bruno Martini (CSTorbole) - and from Andrea Rosati (YC Anzio), both with two second and two third positions.
Posted on 18 Oct Sailors battle on opening day of World Cup Series Japan
Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places. Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh.
Posted on 17 Oct Windsurf Grand Slam – National Slalom Champs at Circolo Surf Torbole
Weather conditions was exceptional and we hope that the high pressure on our country will give us sunny and windy days The best athletes will compete in “downwind” races with a direct elimination board system. While Formula Windsurfing and Raceboard National Championships were competing (with the winners Frank and Treggiari, respectively), some “big riders” started training on the waters of Garda Trentino.
Posted on 12 Oct Japanese opening for the 2017-18 World Cup Series
Olympic medallists, World and Continental Champions and leading World Cup contenders will head to the Japanese town Sailing in the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser/Radial), Men's and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470), Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Men's and Women's Windsurfing (RS:X) the competition will be intense with sailors eager to test themselves against their rivals on the World Cup circuit.
Posted on 12 Oct Parlier takes KiteFoil World title, Mazella wins GoldCup World Series
The 20-year-old Frenchman had been peerless at the GoldCup’s previous back-to-back stops at Weifang and Pingtan Even before the last race of the Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam, Parlier’s haul of bullets during the four days of competition meant he had the championship in the bag because of his vastly superior score.
Posted on 8 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy