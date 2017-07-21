Please select your home edition
The Pizza Company sponsors Optimist World Championship 2017

by Royal Varuna Yacht Club today at 7:23 am
The Pizza Co sponsors IODA World Championships 2017 at RVYC, Pattaya, Thailand. Tom Whitcraft (left) President of the Optimist World Championship 2017, and John Heinecke, COO of The Minor Food Group PCL Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com
The Pizza Company, one of Asia's best known pizza brands, is on the ticket for the Optimist World Championship 2017 as a co-sponsor. “It is part of our company’s vision for sustainability for people development, and supporting youth and the local community,” said Mr. John Heinecke, COO of The Minor Food Group PCL. The Oppie Worlds will take place 11-21 July 2017 at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC) in Pattaya, Thailand.

The event is organised by RVYC and the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (YRAT) in conjunction with the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA) with support from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

John Heinecke added, “We are pleased to support the Optimist World Championship 2017 as we strongly believe that this event will provide opportunities for children and young sailors in Thailand to learn and gain great experience on the world stage.”

Tom Whitcraft, President of the Optimist World Championship 2017, said, “We would like to thank The Pizza Company for their great support, and we look forward to working jointly to further boost the growth of the sailing sport in Thailand as well as to promote Thailand as a world class sailing destination for both yachts and dinghies”.

The Optimist Dinghy has proven to be the ideal boat for introducing young children to the sport of sailing. The objective of the class is to provide an affordable racing boat for young people. It is estimated that more than 85% of all Olympic sailors in Optimist dinghies when they were young.

http://www.optiworld.org

The International Optimist Dinghy was first designed in 1947 by Clark Mills in Clearwater, Florida. It was made out of an 8ft sheet of marine plywood, and was called the Optimist Pram, and was a project with the local Optimist Club to get young children sailing.

The Optimist Dinghy later evolved in Denmark where it transformed into the International Optimist Dinghy that it is today. Although the first boats were made of wood, fiber glass boats started to be built in the 1970’s which has become the norm ever since. Established in 1965, the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA) is the governing body for all national members with responsibility for maintaining technical regulations and development. Today there are 118 IODA member countries and over 165,000 boats registered making the Optimist the largest youth sailing class in the world.

The Minor Food Group Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries owns and operates restaurants and fast food outlets under franchise agreements with well-known restaurant chains including The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Breadtalk, The Coffee Club and Thai Express

The Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC) was founded in 1957 and is the premier sailing dinghy sailing club in Thailand.

For further information - The Optimist World Championship 2017:

Narumon Prapawong (Mon)
Organizing Committee – Marketing & PR Manager and Media Relations Specialist
Optimist Worlds Championship 2017
c/o Inhouse Brand Works
M: 089 206 20 66
E: mon@inhouse.co.th

Veerawan Saejao
PR Manager and Media Relations
c/o Vivaldi Public Relations
Mobile: 085-000-1476
Email: veerawan.s@vivaldipr.com
Tel: +66 (0) 2 612 2253 Ext.103,
