The Middle Sea Race starts tomorrow

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 2:10 pm
Hugo Boss – Middle Sea Race Alex Thomson Racing
Tomorrow see's the start of the 2017 Middle Sea Race in Malta. The final number of boats registered stands at 112 from 30 different countries.

For this race, Alex will be racing crewed with Irish sailor Nin O'Leary (who was Alex's co-skipper during the 2017 Fastnet race), HUGO BOSS boat captain. Will Jackson & experienced Class 40 sailor Jack Trigger.

Ahead of the start tomorrow, Alex gives us an insight into the expected conditions for the race.

“It’s great to be back here in Malta and competing in the Middle Sea Race. Valletta Harbour is such an incredible location for a race start! I am looking forward to racing with Nin, Jack and Will - a welcome change from racing solo! The conditions for the start look like light upwind conditions which aren’t favourable for us, but once we round the top of Sicily there will be a strong north-westerly mistral kicking in on Sunday which will give us very fast downwind foiling conditions back to the finish.”

Our class is due to start at 11am UK time.

Alex and the Middle Sea Race crew. L-R Will Jackson, Jack Trigger & Nin O'Leary © Alex Thomson Racing
Alex and the Middle Sea Race crew. L-R Will Jackson, Jack Trigger & Nin O'Leary © Alex Thomson Racing



