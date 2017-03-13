Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

The Melges 32 - A major league player in Porto Venere

by Melges 32 today at 3:46 am
Melges 32 World League 2017 International Melges 32 Class Association
Everything is set and ready for the first official appointment of the 2017 Melges World League (MWL) in Europe - a brand new format featuring the supersonic Melges 32 (March 31 - April 2), but also the wildly successful Melges 20 (April 7-9).

The Melges 32 World League will serve as a concise reference point for the International Melges 32 Class Association (IM32CA) as it merges core fleet values onto one dynamic stage. It is designed specifically to maximize intense, yet fair competition, promote and foster an extraordinary class culture filled with camaraderie in a family-friendly environment. It is these qualities that have always been enjoyed to the fullest by Melges owners and sailors, keeping them coming back year-after-year for more. And, 2017 will be no different.

Regattas for the Melges 32 will take place in Porto Venere, Scarlino (May 5-7), Riva Del Garda (June 2-4), Sibenik in Croatia (July 20-22), followed with a grand finale in stunning Cala Galera, Italy as it hosts the World Championship on August 23-26. View A Complete 2017 Melges 32 Events Schedule here.

Melges Europe President, Federico Michetti is thrilled about the start of new MWL: 'This is the beginning of a new era involving some of the best teams and sailors. The combination of several fleet newcomers, experienced veteran teams and the participation of new partners who strongly believe in our values and share our vision of fair one design racing - that's the Melges World League!'

The Class is proud to welcome back many Melges 32s as they make their season debut at the first of five European events this weekend. Fifteen incredible teams have registered for the start including Turkey's AhmetEker on Eker, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT, Edoardo Lupi's Torpyone, Matteo Balestrero's Giogi and Vincenzo Onorato's Mascalzone Latino just to name a few.

The Melges 32 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.

Entry List

1.) Martin Reintjies/Enrico Fonda, Caipirinha (Corinthian)
2.) Ahmet Eker/Andrea Rachelli, Eker
3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA
4.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT
5.) Matteo Balestrero/Paolo Cian, Giogi
6.) Kilian Holzapfel/Jan Jasper Wagner, Junior Homanit (Corinthian)
7.) Christian Schwoerer/Jesper Radich, Dangerous
8.) Vincenzo Onorato/Cameron Appleton, Mascalzone Latino
9.) Claudia Rossi/Matteo Ivaldi, Pippa
10.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina
11.) Konstantin Besputin/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy
12.) Edoardo Lupi/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone
13.) Francesco Graziani/Andrea Fornaro, Vitamina (Corinthian)
14.) Andrea LaCorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana
15.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma
Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Barz Optics - Kids range

Related Articles

It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar Export Roo wins SB20 Tasmanian State Championship
Two world championships in the SB20 one-design boat class are now firmly in the sights of prominent Hobart yachtsman Cooper steered his European-based SB20, also named Export Roo to fifth place in last year’s World championships as Cascais, Portugal. Consistency throughout the regatta was a key fact in the victory for Cooper and his crew, David Chapman and Sam Tiedemann.
Posted on 19 Mar Burnell family’s Honey Badger bites in SB20 fleet
SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season The Burnell boys from Sandy Bay Sailing Club chose the name of their father’s SB20 one-design sports boat – Honey Badger - a little animal that fights ferociously above its weight. Honey Badger, SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season for owner/skipper Paul Burnell, his sons Oliver (19) and Toby (18) and 14-year-old Charlie Goodfellow.
Posted on 15 Mar Etchells Western Australian State Championships – Three peat out West
This was the second year concurrently Swan River Etchells Fleet headed ‘’up the creek’’ to the Royal Perth Yacht Club Saturday was classic Western Australian sunshine on the sparkling Indian Ocean albeit quite light and shifting conditions Axis’ varied from 135 – 150 - 170 around 5 – 8 kts for two lap races between 1.3 – 1.8 nm.
Posted on 14 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day Three of the VIC Etchells Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It was staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Three, just like its predecessors, also started in light breezes. The Answering Pennant was hoisted at 0915hrs. 
Posted on 13 Mar Jeanne-Claude Strong wins in Melbourne
After another still morning the southerly settled in at about six knots then steadily built to 15 knots through race one Jeanne-Claude Strong and the crew ofYandoo XX – Marcus Burke, SeveJarvin and Tiana Wittey – started strongly and established a clear lead at the first mark. They steadied to hold off an attack from Graeme Taylor on Magpie and David Clark on Fifteen + to take the win and all but cementing the championship win.
Posted on 13 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day Two of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Two also started in light breezes. Racing was scheduled to start at 1100hrs, but with less than 3kts the AP went up, and all were kept ashore until the breeze started to fill in. There was even some thunder and a little lightning...
Posted on 12 Mar Yandoo XX leads Victorian Etchells Championships
It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time. It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time. The southerly gradually filled in across Northern Port Phillip late morning, enabling racing to get underway at 2pm.
Posted on 12 Mar Etchells go live for last day of Victorian Etchells Championship
The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from RBYC will be streamed live The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from the Royal Brighton YC will be streamed live. See it all unfold from 0900hrs on Monday, March 13, 2017. Watch the closest racing featuring some of Austrlia's best. On water and aerial footage, with commentary, including exclusive material for screening in between races.
Posted on 12 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day One of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day One started in light breezes. Whilst the AP went up first thing due to the light winds, the first race got away on time in the end. You could say that it is tradition for the first race started to end up with a general recall...
Posted on 11 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy