The Melges 32 - A major league player in Porto Venere
by Melges 32 today at 3:46 am
Everything is set and ready for the first official appointment of the 2017 Melges World League (MWL) in Europe - a brand new format featuring the supersonic Melges 32 (March 31 - April 2), but also the wildly successful Melges 20 (April 7-9).
Melges 32 World League 2017 International Melges 32 Class Association
The Melges 32 World League will serve as a concise reference point for the International Melges 32 Class Association (IM32CA) as it merges core fleet values onto one dynamic stage. It is designed specifically to maximize intense, yet fair competition, promote and foster an extraordinary class culture filled with camaraderie in a family-friendly environment. It is these qualities that have always been enjoyed to the fullest by Melges owners and sailors, keeping them coming back year-after-year for more. And, 2017 will be no different.
Regattas for the Melges 32 will take place in Porto Venere, Scarlino (May 5-7), Riva Del Garda (June 2-4), Sibenik in Croatia (July 20-22), followed with a grand finale in stunning Cala Galera, Italy as it hosts the World Championship on August 23-26. View A Complete 2017 Melges 32 Events Schedule here
.
Melges Europe President, Federico Michetti is thrilled about the start of new MWL: 'This is the beginning of a new era involving some of the best teams and sailors. The combination of several fleet newcomers, experienced veteran teams and the participation of new partners who strongly believe in our values and share our vision of fair one design racing - that's the Melges World League!'
The Class is proud to welcome back many Melges 32s as they make their season debut at the first of five European events this weekend. Fifteen incredible teams have registered for the start including Turkey's AhmetEker on Eker, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT, Edoardo Lupi's Torpyone, Matteo Balestrero's Giogi and Vincenzo Onorato's Mascalzone Latino just to name a few.
The Melges 32 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.
Entry List
1.) Martin Reintjies/Enrico Fonda, Caipirinha (Corinthian)
2.) Ahmet Eker/Andrea Rachelli, Eker
3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA
4.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT
5.) Matteo Balestrero/Paolo Cian, Giogi
6.) Kilian Holzapfel/Jan Jasper Wagner, Junior Homanit (Corinthian)
7.) Christian Schwoerer/Jesper Radich, Dangerous
8.) Vincenzo Onorato/Cameron Appleton, Mascalzone Latino
9.) Claudia Rossi/Matteo Ivaldi, Pippa
10.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina
11.) Konstantin Besputin/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy
12.) Edoardo Lupi/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone
13.) Francesco Graziani/Andrea Fornaro, Vitamina (Corinthian)
14.) Andrea LaCorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana
15.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma
