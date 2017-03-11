Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

The Maiden Factor

by Brian Hancock today at 12:20 pm
- Tracey Edwards - Maiden - Whitbread Round the World Race . ..
Ok, so this story is very close to my heart. I have known this boat for almost four decades.

I first met her during the 81/82 Whitbread Round the World Race. It was painted in colorful horizontal stripes and for a period we sailed up the Atlantic together. I think that we were in sight of each other for about a week and it was fun to come on deck each morning and there she was. Like a friend. Back then the boat was named Disque d’Or and was skippered by the Swiss sailor Pierre Fehlman. They ended up coming fourth overall in that Whitbread; we came in ninth.

I have always believed that boats have some special magic to them. I realize that they are inanimate objects but somehow boats are able to capture our imagination and connect with us on a different level. It’s almost as if a boat has a soul and this boat was definitely one of those boats that connected on its own level. It was a funny shaped thing with a funky, almost hippie-like paint job, but it was a fast and that’s what counts in a race boat.

Down below Maiden was a mess - Tracey Edwards - The Maiden Factor
Down below Maiden was a mess - Tracey Edwards - The Maiden Factor


Fast forward eight years and the boat, then named Prestige, is left abandoned in a dockyard in Cape Town, South Africa. It had just completed a second circumnavigation under the command of Bertie Reed who raced it single-handed around the world, but Reed had sold it and the new owners had not anticipated the cost of maintaining a racing boat. It was a mess. Cockroaches had moved into the overhead lining, there was growth on the hull, there were even weeds growing up into the hull. Despite how it looked the essence of the boat was still there; clean lines, solid construction and a little bit of magic. That was how things were when the British sailor Tracy Edwards found it in her search for a suitable yacht for her quest to put together the first all-female crew to compete in the 89/90 Whitbread. Tracy sensed that there was something special about the boat and with funds borrowed against her house she made an offer which was accepted. The boat was shipped to England where Tracy and her team did an extensive renovation. They renamed her Maiden Great Britain.

Maiden was an awesome boat and Tracy and her crew wound up coming second in their class and also won two of six individual legs of the race. I was in England when they finished in spectacular style to become the first ever all-female teams to complete the Whitbread. The reception was huge and Tracy became a household name in the UK. Sadly, though, the boat had to be sold to cover costs.

- Tracey Edwards - Maiden - Whitbread Round the World Race
- Tracey Edwards - Maiden - Whitbread Round the World Race


Fast forward 27 years and the boat is once again in disrepair and abandoned lying at the Eden Island Marina, on Mahé, in the Seychelles. Tracy got word that the boat was for sale and flew out to take a look. The boat was even more of a mess than it was in Cape Town but the magic was still there and using money raised through crowd funding she purchased Maiden and paid to have it shipped back to the UK where it arrived last week.

The boat was originally launched in 1979, almost four decades ago. She is a bit of an old girl but Tracy has big plans for it. Tracy recently founded The Maiden Factor and will use the boat as a fund raising hub to raise money to help educate girls and women in the developing world. The blurb from the newly launched website reads; “With a holistic approach we aim to change today’s world for today’s girls and to that end we aim to raise funds to engage; volunteers, individual donors, organisations, their employees and girls schools in the developed world. During that process we can educate those who can make a difference and promote the rights of girls on the world stage through Maiden, an iconic reminder of what girls can achieve if they are allowed to realise their full potential.” I told you that this was a special boat and I also told you that some boats have a little more magic than others. This little girl is one such boat.

Maiden hauled in South Africa
Maiden hauled in South Africa


Read more about it on their website - The Maiden Factor

And on Facebook here - The Maiden factor

A sailor with multiple round the world races to his credit - fully crewed and shorthanded - Brian Hancock is the author of the definitive book on sailmaking - Maximum Sail Power - and the author of the All About Sails blog.

For more from Brian Hancock click here

- Tracey Edwards - Maiden - Whitbread Round the World Race
- Tracey Edwards - Maiden - Whitbread Round the World Race

Wildwind 2016 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

The Vendée Globe skippers hosted at the Elysée Palace
The Elysée Palace yesterday hosted a grand ceremony where the Head of State honoured the heroes of offshore racing. The Elysée Palace yesterday hosted a grand ceremony where the Head of State honoured the heroes of offshore racing. Twenty-three of the twenty-nine Vendée Globe skippers attended the event, gathering around winner Armel Le Cléac’h, appointed Knight of the Legion of Honour.
Posted on 22 Apr Vendee Globe - Stricken yacht confirms whale strike in Southern Ocean
Video from French sailor Kito de Pavant confirms that his yacht struck a sperm whale in the Southern Ocean French sailor Kito de Pavant was sailing along in the Indian Ocean a month after the start of the Vendee Globe round-the-world race when his Bastide Otio monohull violently struck an unidentified floating object. The high-speed collision 120 miles north of the Crozet Islands destroyed the keel and part of the hull around it, forcing de Pavant to radio for help and abandon the sinking ship.
Posted on 17 Mar Vendée Globe – Sébastien looks back at 124 days of being alone
It was obvious for anyone following this race that for Sébastien, the solo round the world voyage was anything but easy It was obvious for anyone following this race that for Sébastien Destremau, the solo round the world voyage was anything but easy. Technical problems, calms, storms, being alone… Last night after finishing the race fifty days after the winner, Armel Le Cléac'h, the skipper of TechnoFirst-faceOcean gave us his first impressions.
Posted on 11 Mar Sébastien Destremau takes 18th place to bring Vendée Globe to a close
Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed the Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place at 00hrs 40min et 18 sec UTC on Saturday 11th March 2017 after 124 days, 12 hours, 38 minutes and 18 seconds of racing since the start on 6th November. The skipper from Toulon is the final competitor to complete this eighth edition of the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted on 11 Mar Vendée Globe – Sébastien Destremau to cross the line this evening
Sébastien is less than 50 miles from the finish in Les Sables d'Olonne. But he is not expected to finish before 1800hrs Sébastien Destremau is less than fifty miles from the finish in Les Sables d'Olonne. But he is not expected to finish before 1800hrs UTC, as the wind is set to drop away forcing the skipper of TechnoFirst-faceOcean to tack in light airs.
Posted on 10 Mar Vendée Globe – Sébastien Destremau making good speed
After 118 days food is running low and Sébastien has had to ration his supplies. He was slowed in a number of calm zones After 118 days of racing, food is running low and Sébastien has had to ration his supplies. He was slowed in a number of calm zones. He had uncomfortable conditions slamming upwind or facing a very heavy swell.
Posted on 6 Mar End of contract for Thomas Ruyant who now focuses on 2020 Vendée Globe
It’s the end of a chapter for the joint effort from Le Souffle du Nord pour le projet Imagine and Thomas Ruyant. It’s the end of a chapter for the joint effort from Le Souffle du Nord pour le projet Imagine and the French sailor, Thomas Ruyant, whose contract has just ended.
Posted on 6 Mar Vendee Globe - Paul Meilhat back on the water
Two months after his Vendée Globe came to end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. Two months after his Vendée Globe came to a sudden end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. While he has been recovering from ordeals of race, after almost 52 days of sailing at breakneck speed, the skipper of SMA has nevertheless been busy. He has been continuing his physical training sailing on various types of boat and sharing his round the world experiences.
Posted on 5 Mar Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman reveals night-time dip off Point Nemo
Vendee Globe sailor, Conrad Colman recalled some of the trials and tribulations that have challenged him during the race Vendee Globe sailor, Conrad Colman revisited some of the trials and tribulations that have challenged him both before the start of the solo race around the world, and during it. At a media conference held in Les Sables dÓlonne after he finished the eighth edition of the race, having sailed the last 700nm under jury rig that the worst moment came when he fell overboard at Pt Nemo one night.
Posted on 4 Mar Vendee Globe - If it’s Saturday, it must be the Azores
After Pieter Heerema finished yesterday morning in seventeenth place, there has been only one competitor left racing After Pieter Heerema finished yesterday morning in seventeenth place, there has been only one competitor left racing in the Vendée Globe. At 0800hrs UTC this Saturday morning, Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) is 1435 miles from the finish, which he is expected to reach on around 10th March.
Posted on 4 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy