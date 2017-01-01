Please select your home edition
Edition
Marlow 728x90

The MYC IOD Fleet

by Rear Commodore Luigi Galbiati today at 4:52 pm
The MYC IOD Fleet Manhattan Yacht Club
This has been a growth year for our young IOD Fleet. Lots of good things have happened over the past 10 months. Shortly after we discovered this majestic class in Bermuda last November the first IOD got acquired, Black Arrow.

Over the winter, a small team flew to Chester, Nova Scotia. This allowed us to meet the new builder of IODs for North America and inspect 'Zephyr II' as she was being built. We also had a chance to get to know many more local IOD sailors and had a wonderful time sketching out the future.

The MYC IOD Fleet © Manhattan Yacht Club
The MYC IOD Fleet © Manhattan Yacht Club



Upon our return, our fleet started to grow and take shape. d'Artagnan and Instigator joined the fleet in April, and we began racing regularly on Thursday evenings as well as Saturday afternoons. We had a team represent our Fleet in Nantucket for their IOD Invitational and most recently we had a team represent our Fleet at the World Championship in Northeast Harbor, Maine.

Following our teams' return from the Worlds, our fleet grew a little more. The fourth boat is Iluka, but we will only be seeing her next year as she requires substantial work. We were then joined by Zephyr II, the newbuild that some of us had the privilege of seeing as she was being built!

The MYC IOD Fleet © Manhattan Yacht Club
The MYC IOD Fleet © Manhattan Yacht Club



The New York Harbor Sailing Foundation has arranged for Zephyr II to come to the MYC IOD Fleet to allow more people to discover this historic class.

Interested sailors will be invited by the Foundation to experience racing aboard her once until a Member decides to acquire her.

Next on the calendar we have a team representing our fleet at the North Americans in Fishers Island, and later this fall we are heading back to Bermuda where it all started. Stay tuned for more!

The MYC IOD Fleet © Manhattan Yacht Club
The MYC IOD Fleet © Manhattan Yacht Club

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Audi J/70 World Championship – Race 4 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race four Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from race four
Posted today at 4:11 pm 52 Super Series Sailing Week Menorca – Preview
Next week, Menorca – one of Spain’s Balearic Islands – will see the closest and most exciting finish yet to a season. After five of the season’s six international regattas, spanning Key West, Miami, Scarlino (Tuscany), Porto Cervo (Sardinia) and Puerto Portals (Mallorca), Azzurra lead into the Menorca 52 Super Series Sailing Week with a lead of just three points ahead of 2017 World Champions Platoon, who in turn are only three points ahead of 2016 champions Quantum Racing.
Posted today at 3:23 pm Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 26, Race 1 – Waiting on a wind angle
Visit Seattle continues to lead maintaining clear water in front of Sanya Serenity Coast, in second, and Unicef in third After days of beating upwind around the edge of the South Atlantic High, many of the teams have finally experienced a favourable change in wind angle. The reduction in the heel of the boat is not only more comfortable but means the potential for greater boat speeds.
Posted today at 2:39 pm Gladwell's Line - Get used to Bertelli putting his stampa on the Cup
The shock waves from the weekend interview given by the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli continue to reverberate The shock waves from the weekend interview given by the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli continue to reverberate around the America's Cup world. Used to the long drawn out series of announcements from the organisers of the 34th and 35th America's Cup, fans and media expected a controlled information release, on a prescribed date, and one which often raised more questions than answers.
Posted today at 2:15 pm Spectacular conditions on Day 2 of Coutts Quarter Ton Cup
The second day delivered spectacular, though challenging, racing on a glorious day that saw three different race winners Sam Laidlaw's Aguila, which initially was scored with a perfect run of second places, appeared to be the most consistent boat on a day that saw many competitors yo-yoing up and down the leaderboard.
Posted today at 1:12 pm Oceanis – 2018 set to be a prolific year
Alongside the new Oceanis51.1, Beneteau announced four new Oceanises to satisfy a broad range of aspirations this autumn While the new Oceanis 55.1 rounds off the large cruiser offer with chic comfort, the small Oceanises have been given a boost with a performance version that will satisfy the expectations of sailors looking for speed and sensations.
Posted today at 12:56 pm Change of scenery changes fortunes on Day 3 of NYYC Invitational Cup
Eastern Yacht Club moved from fourth to third in overall standings and now has a 15-point advantage over a pack of boats To describe the tactical approach which led Eastern Yacht Club to the low-point score of Day 3 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, Ben Richardson used a word not often associated with successful big-boat sailing: reactionary. Eastern Yacht Club moved from fourth to third in the overall standings and now has a 15-point advantage over a pack of boats clumped in fourth to ninth.
Posted today at 6:56 am Battle lines drawn at Day 1 of the Rolex Big Boat Series
While it’s tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it’s possible to lose the series right away While it’s tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it’s possible to lose the series right away, especially in a highly competitive fleet racing on a challenging body of water. Such was the case today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017), which is being hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on San Francisco Bay’s wind- and tide-riven waters.
Posted today at 6:31 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - Tough fight for podium
The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. Clients of North Sails sailed extremely well, winning six of seven classes and claiming 16 of 21 podium positions.
Posted today at 4:36 am Audi J/70 World Championship - A magnificent start
The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, in collaboration with the Title Sponsor Audi, and the Official Sailmaker Quantum Sails.
Posted today at 4:19 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy