The MYC IOD Fleet

by Rear Commodore Luigi Galbiati today at 4:52 pmOver the winter, a small team flew to Chester, Nova Scotia. This allowed us to meet the new builder of IODs for North America and inspect 'Zephyr II' as she was being built. We also had a chance to get to know many more local IOD sailors and had a wonderful time sketching out the future.





Upon our return, our fleet started to grow and take shape. d'Artagnan and Instigator joined the fleet in April, and we began racing regularly on Thursday evenings as well as Saturday afternoons. We had a team represent our Fleet in Nantucket for their IOD Invitational and most recently we had a team represent our Fleet at the World Championship in Northeast Harbor, Maine.



Following our teams' return from the Worlds, our fleet grew a little more. The fourth boat is Iluka, but we will only be seeing her next year as she requires substantial work. We were then joined by Zephyr II, the newbuild that some of us had the privilege of seeing as she was being built!









The New York Harbor Sailing Foundation has arranged for Zephyr II to come to the MYC IOD Fleet to allow more people to discover this historic class.



Interested sailors will be invited by the Foundation to experience racing aboard her once until a Member decides to acquire her.



Next on the calendar we have a team representing our fleet at the North Americans in Fishers Island, and later this fall we are heading back to Bermuda where it all started. Stay tuned for more!





