Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

The Interislander Optimist Challenge hits record numbers in Picton

by Christel Hopkins today at 9:55 am
Bunch sailing with River from QCYC at the inside next to the mark - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta Agnes Takacs

The annual Interislander Optimist Challenge is still going from strength-to-strength.

In its ninth year it beat last year’s records again. Last weekend the Picton waters were the race course for 114 Open Fleet Optimist sailors, a 38 strong Starling fleet and 50 Optimists in the Green and Rainbow fleet.

The Rainbow’s and Green’s sailed in front of QCYC club while the Open and Starling fleet sailed in the outer Harbour. Again the majority of sailors travelled from the North Island to our little town of Picton and all top sailors were represented.

The forecast however was not favourable, SE with a lot of rain. On Thursday some QCYC ingenuity slightly short of a miracle turned the RIB boatshed into a bar/kitchen and beach side café to keep sailors and visitors out of the pouring rain.

Sailing in picton - Marlborough Sounds - WOW - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Sailing in picton - Marlborough Sounds - WOW - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


Day 1
The day did not start out as our sunny Marlborough should. It was grey, it was wet and… and it was cold. The Open fleet and the Starling fleet headed out way past Mabel Island to the other side. Conditions were gusty and numerous Sailors capsized while trying to make their way to the Race area. Race officer Gerry Martin and the team quickly set out a Southerly course and the two Opti flights of 57 boats and Starlings got underway. The wind dropped during the first race and rain set in. it was tricky sailing with light patches and wind shifts. 3 races were sailed with conditions during the third race getting very light which made it difficult for sailors to finish within the designated time. The top ranking sailors ended in the top of the Blue and yellow fleets at the end of the day with a few wild cards throw in. Then heading upwind back to the club to don some dry clothing as still it was grey, wet and…..very cold.

The Taste of Marlborough was again an abundant proof of Marlborough fare and hospitality: Local wines, seafood, olive oils etc. A few less numbers then last years but at least everyone was dry in the beach side café.

Day 2
The next day brought light NE winds and to everyone’s wishes less rain. After a late start 3 races were sailed again. The first race had 5-10 knots which dropped away to 4-5 knots later on. It was a very long day for the sailors and support boats did not get back till around 6 pm. The Green and Rainbow fleets also sailed 3 races in the inner Harbour.

Murrays Bay sailor - George Pilkington - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Murrays Bay sailor - George Pilkington - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


Day 3
Day 3 gave us back our sunny Marlborough weather and turned the day in a real scorcher. The wind did not develop early in the outer Harbour. Decision was made to run race 1 of the greens and rainbows. What a spectacle that was. Fifty or so optimists were cheered on by support craft and crew and hundreds of people along the shore and on the jetty’s. What a dream to be a kid in that race.

Signal was given for the Open fleet to head out and they got towed very quickly to the race area to start the finals. Two races were quickly sailed with approximately 5 knots Northerlies. To avoid any recalls the Black Flag was used as the preparatory in the second race. It was definitely a great day on the water to close off this regatta.

Grey, cold and wet on day 1...and tricky wind to top it off - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Grey, cold and wet on day 1...and tricky wind to top it off - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


Results
Seb Menzies (MBSC) placed first showing his form this season. George Lee Rush from Wakatere placed second and David Buchanan of Charteris Bay third.

The battle between the Islands was again won by the North Island and Seb Menzies from Murrays Bay had the honours to take the Interislander trophy home.

The Green fleet was won by Sean Kensington from KYC.

Luke Cashmere (Wakatere) and Oliver Cowley (QCYC) ended with the same points in the Starling Fleet by Luke taking first place on count back.

2018
Next season the QCYC members and their volunteers will need to perform this miracle twice: Once for the 2018 Interislander 2018, doubling as the Pre-Nat’s and again at Easter for the 2018 NZIODA National Championship.
Are we up for it – of course we are! A new club would be nice though…..

Green fleet sailing infront of Queen Charlotte Yacht club - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Green fleet sailing infront of Queen Charlotte Yacht club - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


One little sailor fighting himself into the gold fleet - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
One little sailor fighting himself into the gold fleet - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


Starling fleet - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Starling fleet - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


Opti fleet approaching the mark - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Opti fleet approaching the mark - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


Starline of ne of the Flights of the Optimist fleet - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Starline of ne of the Flights of the Optimist fleet - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs


Traditional Opening of the Interislander -firing the 200 year old QCYC cannon - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs
Traditional Opening of the Interislander -firing the 200 year old QCYC cannon - Interislander Optimist Challenge 2017 and Port Marlborough Starling regatta © Agnes Takacs

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Bakewell-White Yacht DesignWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Chris Steele defends title
Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year after defeating Graeme Sutherland and crew in three straight matches. The action all kicked off at 10am with the start of the Semi Finals. The top ranked Graeme Sutherland chose to sail Sam Meech whom he beat 3 – nil.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Semi-Finalists selected at the end of Day 3
Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele all advance into the semi-finals which begin Sunday Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele advance to the semi-finals on Sunday. Graeme Sutherland and his crew of David Hazard, Tim Snedden and Mike Bullot were the last to qualify for the semi-finals with a scoreline of 2 – 1 after losing his first quarter final race to David Wood. Sutherland then came back to take the next two races and his spot in the semi-finals.
Posted on 15 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Fleet racing completed on Day 2
Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 knock-outs. The remaining six teams went on to sail in a repechage round, consisting of three knock-out pairs, with the winner of each also advancing to the Top 16 which will be held tomorrow.
Posted on 14 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy