Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

The Inland Championship 2017 – Overall

by Melges Performance Sailboats today at 11:30 am
E Scow Inland Champions: Vincent Porter, Coye Harrett, Clifford Porter, and Kyle Navin Hannah Noll / Melges Performance Sailboats
Four fleets with over 214 boats were in contention for top honors this year at the Buddy Melges Sailing Center on Lake Geneva.

It’s an annual tradition dating back before the turn of the century. The community of Inland Lake Yachting Association sailors and spectators come together for the Inland Championship where the A Scow, E Scow, C Scow, and MC Scow fleets contend for the highest titles in inland sailing.

Lake Geneva Yacht Club - A Scow - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
Lake Geneva Yacht Club - A Scow - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik



This is no rinky-dink event: This is a clash of legends. Sailors calling the ILYA home hold titles in world championships, the Olympics, the America’s Cup, world-class match racing events, elite College Sailing programs, and Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman awards. Many talented sailors got their start in the sport and continue to excel because of their time sailing Melges Scows on inland lakes.

Lake Geneva Yacht Club - A Scow - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
Lake Geneva Yacht Club - A Scow - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik



Inland sailing is a lifestyle of fun, fast, family racing. The camaraderie between families and lake communities is unparalleled in all of sailing. The ILYA is grounded in families and friends with bonds that stretch across generations.

At the Inland Championship, US Sailing awarded Candace Porter with the C.R.E.W. Award for her lifelong extensive service on behalf of the ILYA.

After being hosted by the Lake Geneva Yacht Club for three years, the Inland Championship will head to the Minnetonka Yacht Club next August.

Lake Geneva Yacht Club - C Scow Inland Championship © Hannah Noll / Melges Performance Sailboats
Lake Geneva Yacht Club - C Scow Inland Championship © Hannah Noll / Melges Performance Sailboats



Vincent Porter wins A Inland

Vincent Porter succeeded in an incredible feat; he and his teams were crowned champions of both the A Scow and E Scow Championships.

Sailing with Porter on the Eagle in the A Scow fleet were Ryan Fitzgerald, Dave Navin, Kyle Navin, Junior Impens, Christian Spencer, and Greg Gifford.

Lake Geneva Yacht Club - A Scow - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
Lake Geneva Yacht Club - A Scow - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik



A Scow Top Five
(16 boats, 3 races)

1) Vincent Porter’s I-1 Eagle – 4 points
2) Pat Hughes’s M-21 Melvin – 8 points
3) Tom Freytag’s I-7 MadCap – 12 points
4) Will Crary's W-3 TypeA – 14 points
5) Michael Keefe's I-55 Ajax – 21 points

First Place A Scow Inland Champions - The Eagle, helmed by Vincent Porter - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
First Place A Scow Inland Champions - The Eagle, helmed by Vincent Porter - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik



Vincent Porter wins E Inland

The Wide Open I-2 team of Vincent Porter, Coye Harrett, Clifford Porter, and Kyle Navin assembled a dominant scorecard with two bullets and eighteen points after five challenging races.

Watch the I-2 punch out and control the fleet off the starting line in Thursday's drone video .

E Scow Top Five
(61 boats, 5 races)

1) Vincent Porter’s I-2 Wide Open – 18 points
2) Eddie Cox’s W-66 Marvin – 46 points
3) Tom Burton’s Cygnet – 51 points
4) Augie Barkow's Wagon – 55 points
5) Russ Lucas's Shimmer – 60 points

First Place, E Scow Inland Champions: Vincent Porter's I-2 with Coye Harrett, Corbett Porter, and Kyle Navin - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
First Place, E Scow Inland Champions: Vincent Porter's I-2 with Coye Harrett, Corbett Porter, and Kyle Navin - The Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik



Andy Burdick wins C Inland

Andy Burdick and Peter Keck faced off in the C Scow fleet, with Burdick winning the final tie-breaker and taking home the Warren-Carpenter-Freytag Trophy for his second consecutive year alongside his family crew of Mya and Finn Burdick.

Lake Geneva Yacht Club - C Scow Inland Championship © Hannah Noll / Melges Performance Sailboats
Lake Geneva Yacht Club - C Scow Inland Championship © Hannah Noll / Melges Performance Sailboats



C Scow Top Five
(66 boats, 6 races)

1) Andy Burdick’s I-45 Stormin’ – 20 points
2) Peter Keck’s N-181 Likkity Split – 20 points
3) Kent Haeger’s B-12 Delusions – 41 points
4) Will Haeger's B-1 The Rear Commodore – 42 points
5) Ed Eckert's A-136 Nemesis – 42 points

Lake Geneva Yacht Club - C Scow Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
Lake Geneva Yacht Club - C Scow Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik



Ryan Grosch wins MC Inland

Junior MC sailors Ryan Grosch and Jessie Olson from Lake Harriet rose to the top in the MC Scow fleet, holding back seventy other MCs to win their first Inland Championship title.

MC Sailing Association — at Lake Geneva Yacht Club - MC Scow Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
MC Sailing Association — at Lake Geneva Yacht Club - MC Scow Inland Championship © 2017 Larry Kmiecik



MC Scow Top Five
(71 boats, 3 races)

1) Ryan Grosch’s Black Cat – 11 points
2) Peter Strothman’s Hammer – 12 points
3) Gordon Lamphere’s White Magic – 17 points
4) Mark Tesar's No Daddy – 25 points
5) Mike Kaiser's Rocket Monster – 27 points

First Place MC Inland Champions, Ryan Grosch and Jessie Olson © 2017 Larry Kmiecik
First Place MC Inland Champions, Ryan Grosch and Jessie Olson © 2017 Larry Kmiecik





Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper 2017-18 Race - Greenings re-joins Leg 1
The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesterday evening following yacht’s diversion to Portugal The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesterday evening following the yacht’s diversion to Portugal after Skipper David Hartshorn suffered a serious hand injury.
Posted today at 8:34 am 49erFX Worlds – Fog, light winds kill first two days
If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. They’re some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men’s and 57 women’s Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they’ve faced during the first two days has been boredom.
Posted on 29 Aug Clipper Race – Day 9 – Champagne conditions create exciting helming
Great Britain chasing down Qingdao on the westerly edge of the fleet, is striving to improve its position further still. Following an impressive climb up the leaderboard, Qingdao, is still holding pole position, with Great Britain in second place and Sanya Serenity Coast third, as champagne sailing conditions with around 20 knots of following wind provide perfect spinnaker sailing for teams as the journey south continues.
Posted on 29 Aug J Class Association and North Sails announce 2018 Kohler Cup
Following the success of the first ever championship, the J Class Association and North Sails announce the 2018 schedule The 2018 Cup will be comprised of a total of four events as opposed to just three in 2017. The other notable difference is for the upcoming year events will be weighted equally, with boats that take part in all four events able to discard their worst result.
Posted on 29 Aug J-Class World Championship action-shots by George Bekris
Donna Erichshen provided this gallery of five days of images from the fabulous J-Class World Championship in Newport,RI. Donna Erichshen provided this gallery of five days of images from the fabulous J-Class World Championship in Newport,RI.
Posted on 29 Aug Six Metre Worlds make Canadian debut in Vancouver
The crews of 45 yachts from 11 countries include former King Juan Carlos I of Spain who will race with Ross MacDonald Among the other Canadian participants are Vancouver Island’s Eric Jespersen, an Olympian and internationally-renowned boat builder who won the International Six Metre Class (6mR) classic division at the 2015 World Championship in France, the RVYC’s Steve Kinsey who was third in the open division in 2015, and Ben Mumford, who placed third in the classic division.
Posted on 29 Aug J - Class Worlds - Daniel Forster's view
Top international photographer Daniel Forster was on the water for the recent J-class World Championship in Newport RI, Top international photographer Daniel Forster was on the water for the recent J-class World Championship in Newport RI, and filed this gallery of images.
Posted on 29 Aug Oman Air’s podium position in Cardiff keeps bid for ESS title on track
Oman Air team maintained their challenge for 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at Cardiff Act. The Oman Air team maintained their challenge for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series title with a third place finish at the Cardiff Act.
Posted on 29 Aug SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs in Cardiff to reclaim 2017 lead
It went down to wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6 It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. The Danish squad claimed its third win of the season to go top of the overall leaderboard.
Posted on 28 Aug New BoatUS app now offers hurricane alerts
In addition to helping recreational boater call for a tow or soft ungrounding; get tide, weather, and marine conditions In addition to water dispatch, the app is the fastest way to summon roadside assistance for a flat tire or other troubles while you’re trailering your boat. BoatUS has more than 13,000 roadside-assistance service providers ready to safely handle boat-trailer breakdowns.
Posted on 28 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy