The Inaugural Lidgard Sails Shorthanded Tarakohe Race

by Brad Goode today at 11:17 amAfter what was a most amazing Queen Charlotte Sound sunrise, 18 boats and crews eagerly awaited the gun between the southern light on Motuara Island and Girvan, the start boat. At 09:45 the horn was sounded and they were off, two divisions racing, two and three handed. Yachts from Waikawa, Mana and Nelson, from the Raven 26 ‘Settimio’ to the Beneteau ‘Voila’ at 54 feet. All the skippers hoping their pre-race planning of tides and weather would enable them to out manoeuvre and out sail the competition over the 85 nautical mile course.Over the next 20 to 25 hours they battled the elements including 30kt headwinds, to nothing at all at in the middle of crossing Tasman Bay. The strong tidal influence at the top end of Stephens Island had a positive effect on the early boats with the tail-enders being caught with no wind and the tide against them. After the Tasman Bay doldrums a south east shift with rain at 4:30 in the morning awakened the fleet, aiding all but 4 yachts to the finish line.



Flying Fox took both line honours and the three handed division handicap win after 20 hours, 7 mins and 34 seconds of sailing, skippered by Chris Williams with crew Geoff Dark and Ralph Rosthorn. The two handed division win went to Olmari, skippered by Kerry Kirk, crewed by Ron Ives, “punching well above their weight” (2nd smallest yacht in the fleet and smallest to finish).



Race sponsor Lidgard Sails also had a race within a race with co-owners, Lewis Callaghan and Grant Ewing crewing on On Appro and Slingshot with Grant on Clive Balletts Slingshot winning that battle and crossing in third place. Giesen Wines and the Apartments on the Waterfront in Waikawa were also keen supporters supplying generous prizes.







The Pohara Boating Club hosted the post-race dinner with many a story unfolding. Special prizes were award including the “Specsavers’ award going to a skipper who called in 2 hours in advance of the 15 minute finish call. The “Spat the Dummie” award being split between two boats whose iron sails failed to respond after the punching they had endured during the race.



So in conclusion, what made this so successful a format? When asked, the consensus was a mixture of destination, having the opportunity to race at night, small crews (not having to dig around for a full crew) and the challenge of the open sea.



Will we do it again? You bet ya…









Two Handed Division



1 Olmari - Kerry Kirk

2 Farr A Way - Mike Rose

3 Prime Suspect - David Gillies

4 Excel - Mark Gibbs

5 Heatwave - Ron van Velzen

6 Ariana - Lloyd Valentine

7 Imp Zap - Rob Grigg

8 Vanquish - Simon Radford

3 Handed Division

1 Flying Fox - Chris Williams (Line honours)

2 Khamsin - Dave Kelway

3 Slingshot - Clive Ballett

4 On Appro - Nicky Jenkins

5 Midnight Express - John Osborne

6 Voila - David McGill





