The IWT returns to Morocco this May
by International Windsurfing Tour today at 8:07 am
International Windsurfing Tour professional rider Boujmaa Guilloul has been working tirelessly as the local event coordinator to organize the IWT Morocco Spot X event taking place May 6th-13th in Moulay.
Boujmaa Guilloul - 2016 American Windsurfing Tour American Windsurfing Tour http://americanwindsurfingtour.com/
Join us as we return to Boujmaa's home windsurfing spot for some radical windsurfing action. All are welcome with divisions including professional, amateur, master, grand master, youth and women.
Email sam@tradewindevents.com
for more information about the event including traditional Moroccan style options for accommodations.
Click here
to register for Morocco Spot X.
Girl on Wave Premieres April 21st!
We are proud to share that after almost a year and a half of production the 2015 & 2016 AWT Women's Champion, Sarah Hauser, has completed production of her new movie- Girl on Wave. Girl on Wave premieres worldwide at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on April 21, 2017. The first windsurfing film shot entirely in 5K, Girl on Wave focuses on the challenges, risks and rewards Sarah faces chasing her dreams.
Tickets for the premier are available online at MauiArts.org.
