The IWT returns to Morocco this May

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 8:07 amJoin us as we return to Boujmaa's home windsurfing spot for some radical windsurfing action. All are welcome with divisions including professional, amateur, master, grand master, youth and women.Email sam@tradewindevents.com for more information about the event including traditional Moroccan style options for accommodations.Click here to register for Morocco Spot X.





Girl on Wave Premieres April 21st!



We are proud to share that after almost a year and a half of production the 2015 & 2016 AWT Women's Champion, Sarah Hauser, has completed production of her new movie- Girl on Wave. Girl on Wave premieres worldwide at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on April 21, 2017. The first windsurfing film shot entirely in 5K, Girl on Wave focuses on the challenges, risks and rewards Sarah faces chasing her dreams.



Tickets for the premier are available online at MauiArts.org.





