Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

The Gertrude Cup – Classic Solent racing conditions on Day 3

by Louay Habib today at 9:42 pm
Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 Sportography.tv
The Gertrude Cup – Three races were held in medium to heavy airs for the third day of the Etchells invitational regatta. In a shifty northerly breeze, a significant tide built during the day, and by mid-afternoon the wind speed had piped up to 20 knots. As the tide turned, classic Solent racing conditions transpired, providing some fantastic sailing conditions. The Royal Thames Yacht Club Race Management Team, led by PRO Phil Lawrence, produced three first class racing, adjusting the axis, and course length, as the breeze and tide changed during the day.

James Badenach's team from the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, had a stellar day, scoring two bullets and a second, to open up a nine point lead for the series. The USA Youth Team, led by Connor Needham, scored two podium finishes to remain in second place. Bruce Huber's team from the Royal Yacht Squadron, scored a win in the last race, to finish the day in third position. The Grieg City Academy YC scored three top ten finishes, to end the day in fourth, and exceptional performance for the rookie team.

Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv
Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv



The Greig City Academy team is composed of students in the lower sixth form at the school in Hornsey, East London. The team have only started sailing in the last few years and, and with the help of Cowes Etchells Fleet Class Captain David Franks, the teenagers started sailing Etchells at the beginning of the year. The team will also be taking part in this year's Rolex Fastnet Race, as part of a larger team from the school, racing the 45ft yacht Scaramouche.

“David Franks heard about our Fastnet campaign and invited us to come and sail in Etchells.” commented Montel Fagan-Jordan. “At first the boat looked very complicated, but with our experience in dinghies, we looked at the Etchells as a big dinghy. We also applied the knowledge we had learned racing offshore with Scaramouche. However, the most important aspect of our development in the Etchells, has been coaching and training, and Matt Reid from the Etchells Class has been really helpful. This is a great regatta, really competitive racing and we would be really pleased if we can come in the top four.”

Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv
Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv



Tech Talk with David Bedford – The not-so-perfect start.

Three time Etchells European champion, David Bedford, is a familiar face in the Etchells Class, and is racing in the Gertrude Cup for Bill Steel, from the Royal Pert Yacht Club.

“Starting is rather like serving at tennis; it is not always possible to get the perfect start, it is too high risk to do that. You have to always aim for a workable start, and no disasters as you even out over a series. To do this, you need to have: good start line prep, a good starting system, and manage the risk. For example, if there is a heavy start line bias, start under the pack, because only one of the boats at the bias end will get a great start, the others will get themselves in a mess. Concentrating on momentum and space, will let you get a 'good serve in'. The test of a good start is whether your first tack is something to chose to do, rather than something you are forced to do.”

Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv
Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv



The vibrant social side of The Gertrude Cup, is very much part of the event. Competitors and organisers enjoyed a lavish cream tea in Cowes Yacht Haven after racing, and typical of the class, the musical entertainment revolved around The Eagles and Pink Floyd! Later in the day, a drinks party was held at the Zhik Store in Cowes High Street, a long time supporter of the Etchells class. Breaking news, was that racing would commence an hour later than scheduled tomorrow, to allow a sea breeze to develop, and had absolutely nothing to do with any form of delay due to enjoyment of the facilities in Cowes.

Racing for the Gertrude Cup continues tomorrow, Tuesday 25th July, with three races scheduled.

Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv
Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv


Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv
Day 3 - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Sportography.tv



Results

Results - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Yacht Scoring
Results - The Gertrude Cup 2017 © Yacht Scoring

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

J/22 North Americans - Day 3 action-shots by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 3. Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 3 action.
Posted today at 6:21 am Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 takes J/22 North Americans on tie-breaker
The Jug 4 1 went into ninth and final contest in third place, four points behind Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger. In sports, coaches always say that every point matters. That was certainly the case at the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, NY. Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 went into the ninth and final contest in third place, four points behind Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger. Doyle did his part by scoring a bullet, and paired with Odenbach’s fifth-place finish
Posted today at 5:49 am J/22 North Americans - Day 2 action-shots by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 23 Jul HoneyBadger claws to top of J/22 North American Championship on Day 2
After seven races at J/22 North Americans, Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger has scraped its way to top of the leaderboard. After seven races at the J/22 North American Championship, Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger has scraped its way to the top of the leaderboard. Following a bullet in Saturday’s first contest, HoneyBadger placed eighth in race six, becoming their discard.
Posted on 23 Jul J/22 North Americans - Day 1 action-shots by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at J/22 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Posted on 22 Jul J/22 North Americans - Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 snatches early lead
Four races were completed on the opening day of the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club Four races were completed on the opening day of the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, New York. Local Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1 posted a two, one, four, five for 12 points and the early advantage. On his heels is Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger, just one point back. Jeff Todd’s Hot Toddy is in third place with 18 points.
Posted on 22 Jul The Gertrude Cup 2017 – Preview
The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world. The invitational event for the Etchells Class has attracted teams representing yacht clubs from around the world.
Posted on 20 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Soling European Championship – Success of the Hungarians
Overwhelming victory for HUN-11, the team helmed by Farkas Litkey, which after nine races left opponent 12 points behind The forty Soling teams which competed on Lake Garda and brought back to Garda Trentino their elegant and vintage outlines remembered the enterprises of the Italian teams at the Olympic Games of the past and, more generally, on international level - as it was for the Fraglia’s Gianni Torboli, who met again some of his opponents of the Los Angeles/Savannah Olympic Games.
Posted on 17 Jul Soling European Championship Riva del Garda – After 2 days
Initially 18-knot wind blowing northwards peaked 20-22 knots in race two, which caused some difficulties to some teams Once again the Hungarian Litkey (twice World Champion) is the uncontested leader and with his pipe he never fails a race: thanks to his third and second places today he is not only leading the ranking, but he also gained a 10-point advantage.
Posted on 15 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy