The Fever-Tree Experience at Antigua Sailing Week

by Louay Habib today at 2:30 pm
The Fever-Tree Cocktail Bar is the place to be at Antigua Sailing Week © Louay Habib
The Fever-Tree Cocktail Bar at Antigua Sailing Week is the place to be. Located right next to the event stage, it is the place where winning teams gather, after collecting their awards after the daily prize giving.

Performance Yacht Racing's Quokka is having an excellent regatta, the team are composed of charter guests from Great Britain, and after receiving their award what better place to celebrate than the Fever-Tree Bar. The beauty of the Fever-Tree Cocktail Bar is that it is a place to meet other sailors, and the Quokka girls enjoyed a Perfect Storm Cocktail with skipper of Ambersail, Simonas Steponavièius from Lithuania.

“It is great to meet people from all over the world at Antigua Sailing Week.” commented Simonas. “The Ambersail project was conceived as a way of celebrating 1000 years of our history and since the project started, the boat has sailed twice around the world. A great part of what we are trying to do, is done through meeting people, and the Fever-Tree Bar is a great place to relax and talk with other sailors after racing.”

Find out more about Fever-Tree at www.fever-tree.com and follow the 50th Antigua Sailing Club at www.sailingweek.com

Fever-Tree prize giving at Antigua Sailing Week © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
Related Articles

A truly Bermudaful opening ceremony to the 35th America's Cup
Full details have been announced about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony, taking place on the Main Stage The Opening Ceremony will be produced by David Durham of Yhoshi Productions and the Musical Director will be John Woolridge, both with huge experience of staging shows of this caliber in Bermuda.
Posted today at 4:08 pm Thrills and fun at the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge
It was a perfect day to wind down and although the weather didn't cooperate, the rain was never going to stop play. After a tremendous Damian Marley experience at Reggae in the Park yesterday evening in Nelson’s Dockyard, it wasn't a surprise that Presidente Lay Day started with a lay-in until late morning!
Posted today at 3:43 pm The Maiden Factor
Ok, so this story is very close to my heart. I have known this boat for almost four decades. Ok, so this story is very close to my heart. I have known this boat for almost four decades. I first met her during the 81/82 Whitbread Round the World Race. It was painted in colorful horizontal stripes and for a period we sailed up the Atlantic together.
Posted today at 12:20 pm Top of the Gulf Regatta set to deliver competitive racing in Thailand
Having received two international accolades in recent years, the regatta is a highlight on Pattaya's sporting calendar. Boats and crews from Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand will be battling it out in the top IRC divisions, lead by Kevin Whitcraft's TP52, THA72, while local stalwarts David Bell (Magic), Tim McMahon (SailQuest Hi Jinks) and Gary Baguley (El Coyote) are up against Martin Brown's Nautical Wheeler in IRC 3.
Posted today at 12:16 pm Teams from four continents on GC32 Racing Tour 2017
There will once again be Jason Carroll’s Team Argo from the USA and Naofumi Kamei’s Mamma Aiuto! from Japan. Four continents will be represented among the 11 foiling one design catamarans teams competing on Lake Garda at next week’s GC32 Riva Cup, the opening event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. While Europeans form the majority, there will once again be Jason Carroll’s Team Argo from the USA and Naofumi Kamei’s Mamma Aiuto! from Japan. New for 2017 will be the circuit’s first team from South America.
Posted today at 11:06 am Dr. Jason Smithwick to become Director of Rating for IRC
Lymington based Rating Office, headquarters of the most popular rating system IRC is to be managed by Dr Jason Smithwick Following on from academia, roles in the research industry and sailing's international federation Smithwick will take up his post at the head of a team of four full-time staff and several external consultants on 3rd July this year.
Posted on 3 May Australian Sailing Team’s first international steps towards Tokyo 2020
After each Olympics, some sailors enjoy the success and decide to go again, others move on to other sailing endeavours. The four-year period between Olympics goes quite rapidly, the start date for Tokyo 2020 is now just three and a quarter years away. The Australian Sailing Team continued its podium performances at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and has a total of four golds and four silver medals at the last two Olympics and the challenge is to continue at that level.
Posted on 3 May Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award 2017 officially launched
Eighth edition of leading sailing picture award will once again reassemble world’s talented yacht racing photographers The eighth edition of the leading sailing picture award will once again reassemble the world’s most talented yacht racing photographers.
Posted on 3 May Clipper Round the World Race - Meet alumni crew member Lisa Pover
Following announcement that Clipper Race will start and finish from Liverpool’s Albert Dock we caught up with Lisa Pover Following the announcement that the Clipper 2017-18 Race will start and finish from Liverpool’s Albert Dock for the first time in ten years, we caught up with alumni crew member Lisa Pover.
Posted on 3 May Servicing winches for a longer, more efficient life
A question we get asked often is all about winch servicing and how often should this be done and how hard is it. A question we get asked often is all about winch servicing and how often should this be done and how hard is it. We thought we might try and answer the most common questions and put people’s minds at ease as to how it's done. How often should you service your winches?
Posted on 3 May
