Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Brisbane 728x90 Sailing

The Clipper 2017-18 Race start in Liverpool

by The Clipper Race today at 1:28 am
2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com
And they’re off! The biggest ever edition of the Clipper Race – one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges – got underway today on the River Mersey, in Liverpool, in front of thousands of supporters.

The day started with Departure Ceremonies with family, friends and supporters looking on from the Albert Dock colonnades as each team had their moment on stage before boarding their yachts.

After an emotional slipping of the lines, the teams paraded under sail up the River Mersey for the crowds of onlookers. Spectators had come from all over the country to be in Liverpool for this special occasion and were not to be disappointed.

A cannon blast marked the start of the race in sunny conditions with strong tide. With winds against them, the first mark was a test of trimming, tacking and spotting the wind.

As the excited crowd looked on, Great Britain was the first team across the Start Line with Sanya Serenity Coast and Garmin less than a half a boat length behind.

With a short inshore circuit getting the race underway, Dare to Lead led the way over the line on the course’s return loop with Garmin less than half a boat length behind.

Greenings and PSP Logistics initially struggled in the light airs and strong tide whilst HotelPlanner.com faltered on the start line but received one of the loudest cheers as it rounded the mark and has managed to keep in touch with the fleet as the teams now race into the Irish Sea.

2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com
2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com



After the excitement of starting in front of the masses, the test of endurance will now get underway as the twelve-strong Clipper Race fleet heads 6,400 nM, the equivalent distance of ten Fastnet Races, through the Atlantic Ocean towards Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Legendary sailor and Clipper Race Chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the planet almost 50 years ago, founded the race to allow anyone, regardless of experience, the chance to experience ocean racing.

He said: “Over the next eleven months, our crew and Skippers will get to face everything Mother Nature can throw at them. Upon their return they will have sailed across the world’s greatest oceans. Very few people get to say that.”

He added: “The Clipper Race has got bigger and better with each edition and I can’t help feeling incredibly proud as I watch our crew head off on what will certainly be a life changing journey.”

Greg Schey, a 27 year old doctor from Swansea who is sailing on Qingdao, said: “This is something that I’ve always wanted to do since I was knee-high to a grasshopper. It’s one of the best adventures that you can possibly imagine. There is definitely part of me that wants to prove something to myself that I can do this.”

Footage of the Race Start will be available on the Clipper Race website shortly.

This opening leg of the eleven-month series will take approximately 35 days to complete and is the longest ever in the race’s 21-year history.

To follow the fleet check out our Race Viewer.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackMusto AUS 2017 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Biggest Clipper Race sets sail from Liverpool in front of huge crowds
After heading out of the River Mersey and into the Irish Sea, the twelve-strong fleet is heading 6,400 nM south 712 non-professional crew, the most ever in its eleven editions, from all walks of life and including many who had no previous sailing experience, will take on Mother Nature in this ultimate ocean challenge, representing 41 different nationalities.
Posted on 20 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 preview - Liverpool, UK, to Punta del Este, Uruguay
The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line in front of the large crowds that are expected to line the River Mersey at 1230 (BST) today.
Posted on 20 Aug Clipper Race - British Olympians swap sports for new challenge at sea
Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level.
Posted on 19 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Three sleeps to go!
With less than 72 hours before Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on River Mersey to start 2017-18 edition With less than 72 hours before the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on the River Mersey to start the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe, anticipation is building in Albert Dock with crowds gathering to wish the fleet well.
Posted on 19 Aug Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted on 13 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race team skipper revealed
Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York is sponsoring one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, and its non-professional crew who will compete in the eleven-month long circumnavigation challenge of a lifetime, carrying the firm’s ‘Ignite Your Ambition’ message.
Posted on 10 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race departs for Liverpool
Locals turned out on both sides of Portsmouth Harbour to bid the Clipper Race fleet, Skippers, and crew farewell The twelve matched Clipper 70 ocean racing yachts are due to arrive in Liverpool on Monday 14 August, and after a white sail parade of the fleet on the Mersey, the teams will be treated to an Official Civic Welcome ceremony.
Posted on 9 Aug Nasdaq sets sail with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The Nasdaq Stock Market will partner one of twelve teams aboard identical modern 70-foot ocean racing yachts The Clipper Race has had a long-term relationship with Nasdaq since 2011 in a partnership based on the New York stage of the race, taking guests sailing on the Hudson against the iconic Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.
Posted on 7 Aug Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up. Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted on 4 Aug Great Britain team skipper announced ahead of Clipper Yacht Race start
Andy was joined during the visit by members of his Great Britain Crew, the team of non-professionals that he will lead Following the visit, Andy and his crew members received a briefing from Great Britain campaign representatives where they were told more about the cause they will represent during the race.
Posted on 2 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy