The Bridge – Arriving into New York on the 1st July

by The Bridge today at 10:03 amTo celebrate the centenary of the American landing - supported by the Mission du Centenaire under the patronage of Jean Yves le Drian – the Queen Mary 2 will leave St Nazaire Port on June 25th and reach New York on July 1st. This is an event organised to mark the historical importance of the allegiance between the USA and France.Two thousand seven hundred passengers will board this historical ocean liner to race against the world's fastest trimarans helmed by the worlds best skippers: Macif (François Gabart), Sodebo (Thomas Coville), Actual (Yves le Blévec), IDEC (Francis Joyon).This transatlantic race is a unique event, not least because the Queen Mary 2 will travel 3,150 miles in 6 days at an average of 28 knots, racing against the Ultime Trimarans.Sailors, musicians and basketball players will be gathered throughout the event: jazz concerts will take place in Cherboug, Nantes, St Nazaire and aboard the Queen Mary 2. There will also be the first every 3x3 basketball World Championship held in France. Both jazz and basketball represent American Culture.