The Biggest O’pen BIC State title in Victoria to date!

by Jessie Lawson on 2 Mar
On shore at Parkdale Yacht Club - 2017 Forward Sailing Victorian O’pen BIC Cup David Rosheen Green
O’pen BIC sailor’s flocked to Parkdale Yacht Club over the weekend for the 2017 Forward Sailing Victorian O’pen BIC Cup. With just under 60 entrants it was the biggest O’pen BIC State title in Victoria to date! It brought together both the new and old sailors of the class for competitive racing and fun mini events.

Highlights included a coaching clinic run by the more experienced sailors (which shows the supportive community that O'pen BIC is), a two-up dress-up Adventure race and the all-round favourite fashion show. Who said sailing isn’t fashionable!?

Title Winners - (Left) Jack Challands 2nd , (Centre) Travis Wadley 1st , (right) Conall Green 3rd - 2017 Forward Sailing Victorian O’pen BIC Cup © David Rosheen Green
Racing over the weekend was highly competitive with new faces taking on world champions. The weekend saw two days of very different conditions, from swells and high winds on the first day to light wind sailing the day after. The champions of the regatta all showed exceptional boat handling and tactics throughout the weekend. Taking out the title was Travis Wadley (QLD) first, Jack Challands (VIC) second and Conall Green (VIC) third which was a clean sweep to team Forward Sailing Members.

Special thanks to the Race Officers Glenn Lazzar and Simon Dubbin for their dedication throughout the regatta, as well as Parkdale Yacht Club and all their volunteers that really made the weekend a fun and supportive environment for all.

Strutting that stuff - 2017 Forward Sailing Victorian O’pen BIC Cup © David Rosheen Green
Strutting that stuff - 2017 Forward Sailing Victorian O’pen BIC Cup © David Rosheen Green

