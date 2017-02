The Bay Regatta 2017 wraps with a picture postcard final day

Daily Pointscore 19 Feb 2017

Racing class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 AUS6038 Fujin Gary Baguley AUS







1 1 1 2 RUS3500 Megazip Aleksandr Trofimenko RUS







DNF 3 3

Race Results for Race 4 in Racing class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points AUS6038 Fujin Gary Baguley 12:50:17 04:45:17 1.105 05:15:14 1 1 RUS3500 Megazip Aleksandr Trofimenko



1.115

DNF 3

Cruising A class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 28359 Aquavit 6 Hellmut Schutte SIN







1 1 1 2 MAS99 Baby Tonga Garry Smith GBR







2 2 2 3 HR53 Rascal Gavin Wellman GBR







3 3 3 4 USA Linda Woodrow Christenson USA







4 4 4 5 . Tintin Philippe Dallee SIN







DNS 6 6

Race Results for Race 4 in Cruising A class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points 28359 Aquavit 6 Hellmut Schutte 13:04:48 04:59:48 1.152 05:45:22 1 1 MAS99 Baby Tonga Garry Smith 13:05:04 05:00:04 1.151 05:45:23 2 2 HR53 Rascal Gavin Wellman 14:02:37 05:57:37 1.020 06:04:46 3 3 USA Linda Woodrow Christenson 14:10:00 06:05:00 1.056 06:25:26 4 4 . Tintin Philippe Dallee



1.071

DNS 6

Cruising B class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 303 Poco Kevin Gillow THA ACYC





1 1 1 2 F4 Piccolo Reberto Camara THA







2 2 2 3 H280 Aqua Mig Wehrle THA PYC





3 3 3 4 42 Remington Jim Ellis CAN PYC





4 4 4 5 THA824 Thalassa Andrey Arbuzov RUS







5 5 5

Race Results for Race 4 in Cruising B class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points 303 Poco Kevin Gillow 10:25:46 02:20:46 0.886 02:04:43 1 1 F4 Piccolo Reberto Camara 10:21:35 02:16:35 0.971 02:12:37 2 2 H280 Aqua Mig Wehrle 10:43:22 02:38:22 0.844 02:13:40 3 3 42 Remington Jim Ellis 10:20:47 02:15:47 1.010 02:17:08 4 4 THA824 Thalassa Andrey Arbuzov 10:27:50 02:22:50 0.998 02:22:33 5 5

Bareboat Charter class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 A11 Kinnon Stanislav Pechenkin RUS







1 1 1 2 B40 AllSail Alexa Alan Bower AUS AllSail





2 2 2 3 S2 AllSail Venus Hunter Russel Waddy AUS AllSail





3 3 3

Race Results for Race 4 in Bareboat Charter class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points A11 Kinnon Stanislav Pechenkin 10:27:16 02:22:16 1.010 02:23:41 1 1 B40 AllSail Alexa Alan Bower 10:52:46 02:47:46 0.948 02:39:03 2 2 S2 AllSail Venus Hunter Russel Waddy 10:50:14 02:45:14 0.997 02:44:44 3 3

Multihull Racing class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 FF 298 Twin Sharks John Newnham GBR PYC





1 1 1 2 HK008 Thor Fergus Wilmer THA







2 2 2 3 3 Asia Catamarans Hurricane Alan Carwardine THA PYC





3 3 3 4 05 Java Mick Coleman CHN







4 4 4 5 179 OFF-LINE Dirk Weiblen CHN







5 5 5 6 11 Phantom V Andrew Hurford AUS







6 6 6 7 06 Galeforce Kirill Stashevskly RUS GSC





7 7 7 8 10 Top Cat Peter Wood IRL







8 8 8 9 SIN270 Tantrum Too Robert Van Paridon NED







9 9 9 10 US2 Adreneline Mark Horwood THA PYC





10 10 10 11 P3 Pixalux Mick Tilden AUS







11 11 11

Race Results for Race 4 in Multihull Racing class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points FF 298 Twin Sharks John Newnham 11:20:36 03:10:36 0.898 02:51:10 1 1 HK008 Thor Fergus Wilmer 11:05:08 02:55:08 0.981 02:51:48 2 2 3 Asia Catamarans Hurricane Alan Carwardine 11:36:11 03:26:11 0.886 03:02:41 3 3 05 Java Mick Coleman 11:45:54 03:35:54 0.874 03:08:42 4 4 179 OFF-LINE Dirk Weiblen 11:31:36 03:21:36 0.940 03:09:30 5 5 11 Phantom V Andrew Hurford 11:53:48 03:43:48 0.866 03:13:49 6 6 06 Galeforce Kirill Stashevskly 12:28:44 04:18:44 0.817 03:31:23 7 7 10 Top Cat Peter Wood 12:17:22 04:07:22 0.857 03:32:00 8 8 SIN270 Tantrum Too Robert Van Paridon 12:30:01 04:20:01 0.869 03:45:57 9 9 US2 Adreneline Mark Horwood 11:46:28 03:36:28 1.097 03:57:28 10 10 P3 Pixalux Mick Tilden 13:48:51 05:38:51 0.771 04:21:15 11 11

Multihull Cruising class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 5050 Mojo Rick Fielding AUS







1 1 1 2 . Fenix Sergei Dikanov RUS







2 2 2 3 . Swift Colin Wright AUS







3 3 3 4 . Optoloi II Graham Tucky ALG







4 4 4 5 . Sahm Loy Hugh Tompson AUS







DNS 7 7 6 AC02 Da Vinci Sanya Yomovo Sailing Team CHN







OCS 7 7

Race Results for Race 4 in Multihull Cruising class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points 5050 Mojo Rick Fielding 10:28:22 02:18:22 0.710 01:38:14 1 1 . Fenix Sergei Dikanov 10:45:22 02:35:22 0.735 01:54:12 2 2 . Swift Colin Wright 10:45:29 02:35:29 0.785 02:02:03 3 3 . Optoloi II Graham Tucky 10:33:15 02:23:15 0.875 02:05:21 4 4 AC02 Da Vinci Sanya Yomovo Sailing Team



0.785

OCS 7 . Sahm Loy Hugh Tompson



0.765

DNS 7

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151887

by Event Media on 19 FebAfter crossing the finish, all boats headed back to Phuket where they celebrated the final prize-giving and dinner at iconic Kan Eang 2 Restaurant overlooking Chalong Bay.Already decided before the last day, Aleksandr Trofimenko’s Megazip decided to enjoy the scenery a little too much on the final day and opened the door for Gary Baguley’s Fujin to take their first win of the series – a consolation prize which left them in second overall behind the victorious Russian crew.With wins on days three and four Hellmut Schutte’s Aquavit 6 took top spot in Cruising A finishing with seven points overall. They were followed by Gary Smith’s Baby Tonga (10 pts), but it might have been a different story if Baby Tonga hadn’t accidentally sailed the wrong course on day three. “Ifs” however don't calculate, and Aquavit 6 claimed the top prize with Gavin Wellman’s Rascal placed third overall.In the final race for Cruising B, the Gillow-skippered Poco broke Canadian Jim “Yee Haw” Ellis’s stranglehold on first-place finishes, but it wasn’t enough to wrestle the overall title from Remington, who finished on seven points, with Poco on 10. Jim was able to add another notch to his The Bay Regatta belt as no one has won has won a class at The Bay Regatta as many times as Jim has. Piccolo (12 points), Aqua (14 points) and Thalassa (17 points) rounded out the class.A clean sweep for Kinnon skippered by Stanislav Pechenkin, saw them the runaway Bareboat Class winners with Alan Bower’s All Sail Asia in second and Russel Waddy’s All Sail Venus Hunter in third.In Racing Multihull Class, Fergus Wilmer’s team on Thor (Fergus and Jenny Wilmer, plus Warwick Downes and James Haste) claimed line honours each day flying around the course at a blistering pace, and again on the final day they claimed line honours in a time of 02:55:08. Thor and John Newnham’s Twin Sharks team of Alfie Rowson, Jason Corall, Tam Keawwantha, and Mark Pescott, ended up tied with seven points each but Twin Sharks won the class on the virtue of its three first-place finishes, which included their final race win by just 38 seconds on corrected time—it doesn’t get much closer than that. In this eleven-boat class, Alan Cawardine’s Asia Catamarans Hurricane finished third overall followed closely by Mick Coleman’s sister ship Java, in fourth.Multihull Cruising saw Rick Fielding’s Mojo and Sergei Dikanov’s Fenix flip flop first-and-second place finishes throughout the regatta both finishing with six points, but Mojo took the win, based on the results of the last race. Colin Wright’s Swift and Graham Tucky’s Optoloi II came next each with eighteen points, but Swift took third based on the its final-race performance, The Chinese Sanya Yomovo sailing team on DaVinci, had a DNS on the third day and a OCS on the fourth day (they didn’t have a radio on board) relegating them to fifth overall with twenty points.Simon James, who has stepped in many times to save this regatta over the years, did a tremendous job as PRO setting the courses, manning the starts and keeping things in order while his team on the water—Susan, Susie, Cathy, Chandran and Ron—as always, made sure all the starts and finishes were correctly posted and recorded. Kae Wattana and her Regattas Asia team made everyone happy on shore, providing plenty of good food and drink, and good entertainment. Sean Getchell’s Epic Charters stepped up and provided a superb committee boat, Hakuna Matata, and Tristan Hinxman did great work steering the photographer’s rib, graciously provided by Raymarine’s Mick Kealy.For more information visit website