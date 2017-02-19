The Bay Regatta 2017 wraps with a picture postcard final day

Leaving Krabi on Day 4 of The Bay Regatta 2017. Scott Murray Leaving Krabi on Day 4 of The Bay Regatta 2017. Scott Murray

The Bay Regatta 2017 - Results:



Daily Pointscore 19 Feb 2017

Racing class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 AUS6038 Fujin Gary Baguley AUS







1 1 1 2 RUS3500 Megazip Aleksandr Trofimenko RUS







DNF 3 3

Race Results for Race 4 in Racing class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points AUS6038 Fujin Gary Baguley 12:50:17 04:45:17 1.105 05:15:14 1 1 RUS3500 Megazip Aleksandr Trofimenko



1.115

DNF 3

Cruising A class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 28359 Aquavit 6 Hellmut Schutte SIN







1 1 1 2 MAS99 Baby Tonga Garry Smith GBR







2 2 2 3 HR53 Rascal Gavin Wellman GBR







3 3 3 4 USA Linda Woodrow Christenson USA







4 4 4 5 . Tintin Philippe Dallee SIN







DNS 6 6

Race Results for Race 4 in Cruising A class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points 28359 Aquavit 6 Hellmut Schutte 13:04:48 04:59:48 1.152 05:45:22 1 1 MAS99 Baby Tonga Garry Smith 13:05:04 05:00:04 1.151 05:45:23 2 2 HR53 Rascal Gavin Wellman 14:02:37 05:57:37 1.020 06:04:46 3 3 USA Linda Woodrow Christenson 14:10:00 06:05:00 1.056 06:25:26 4 4 . Tintin Philippe Dallee



1.071

DNS 6

Cruising B class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 303 Poco Kevin Gillow THA ACYC





1 1 1 2 F4 Piccolo Reberto Camara THA







2 2 2 3 H280 Aqua Mig Wehrle THA PYC





3 3 3 4 42 Remington Jim Ellis CAN PYC





4 4 4 5 THA824 Thalassa Andrey Arbuzov RUS







5 5 5

Race Results for Race 4 in Cruising B class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points 303 Poco Kevin Gillow 10:25:46 02:20:46 0.886 02:04:43 1 1 F4 Piccolo Reberto Camara 10:21:35 02:16:35 0.971 02:12:37 2 2 H280 Aqua Mig Wehrle 10:43:22 02:38:22 0.844 02:13:40 3 3 42 Remington Jim Ellis 10:20:47 02:15:47 1.010 02:17:08 4 4 THA824 Thalassa Andrey Arbuzov 10:27:50 02:22:50 0.998 02:22:33 5 5

Bareboat Charter class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 A11 Kinnon Stanislav Pechenkin RUS







1 1 1 2 B40 AllSail Alexa Alan Bower AUS AllSail





2 2 2 3 S2 AllSail Venus Hunter Russel Waddy AUS AllSail





3 3 3

Race Results for Race 4 in Bareboat Charter class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points A11 Kinnon Stanislav Pechenkin 10:27:16 02:22:16 1.010 02:23:41 1 1 B40 AllSail Alexa Alan Bower 10:52:46 02:47:46 0.948 02:39:03 2 2 S2 AllSail Venus Hunter Russel Waddy 10:50:14 02:45:14 0.997 02:44:44 3 3

Multihull Racing class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 FF 298 Twin Sharks John Newnham GBR PYC





1 1 1 2 HK008 Thor Fergus Wilmer THA







2 2 2 3 3 Asia Catamarans Hurricane Alan Carwardine THA PYC





3 3 3 4 05 Java Mick Coleman CHN







4 4 4 5 179 OFF-LINE Dirk Weiblen CHN







5 5 5 6 11 Phantom V Andrew Hurford AUS







6 6 6 7 06 Galeforce Kirill Stashevskly RUS GSC





7 7 7 8 10 Top Cat Peter Wood IRL







8 8 8 9 SIN270 Tantrum Too Robert Van Paridon NED







9 9 9 10 US2 Adreneline Mark Horwood THA PYC





10 10 10 11 P3 Pixalux Mick Tilden AUS







11 11 11

Race Results for Race 4 in Multihull Racing class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points FF 298 Twin Sharks John Newnham 11:20:36 03:10:36 0.898 02:51:10 1 1 HK008 Thor Fergus Wilmer 11:05:08 02:55:08 0.981 02:51:48 2 2 3 Asia Catamarans Hurricane Alan Carwardine 11:36:11 03:26:11 0.886 03:02:41 3 3 05 Java Mick Coleman 11:45:54 03:35:54 0.874 03:08:42 4 4 179 OFF-LINE Dirk Weiblen 11:31:36 03:21:36 0.940 03:09:30 5 5 11 Phantom V Andrew Hurford 11:53:48 03:43:48 0.866 03:13:49 6 6 06 Galeforce Kirill Stashevskly 12:28:44 04:18:44 0.817 03:31:23 7 7 10 Top Cat Peter Wood 12:17:22 04:07:22 0.857 03:32:00 8 8 SIN270 Tantrum Too Robert Van Paridon 12:30:01 04:20:01 0.869 03:45:57 9 9 US2 Adreneline Mark Horwood 11:46:28 03:36:28 1.097 03:57:28 10 10 P3 Pixalux Mick Tilden 13:48:51 05:38:51 0.771 04:21:15 11 11

Multihull Cruising class



Place Sail No Boat Name Country Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Score 1 5050 Mojo Rick Fielding AUS







1 1 1 2 . Fenix Sergei Dikanov RUS







2 2 2 3 . Swift Colin Wright AUS







3 3 3 4 . Optoloi II Graham Tucky ALG







4 4 4 5 . Sahm Loy Hugh Tompson AUS







DNS 7 7 6 AC02 Da Vinci Sanya Yomovo Sailing Team CHN







OCS 7 7

Race Results for Race 4 in Multihull Cruising class Sail No Boat Name Country Fin Time Elapsed TCF Corrected Place Points 5050 Mojo Rick Fielding 10:28:22 02:18:22 0.710 01:38:14 1 1 . Fenix Sergei Dikanov 10:45:22 02:35:22 0.735 01:54:12 2 2 . Swift Colin Wright 10:45:29 02:35:29 0.785 02:02:03 3 3 . Optoloi II Graham Tucky 10:33:15 02:23:15 0.875 02:05:21 4 4 AC02 Da Vinci Sanya Yomovo Sailing Team



0.785

OCS 7 . Sahm Loy Hugh Tompson



0.765

DNS 7

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151887