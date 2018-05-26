Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

The Atlantic Cup returns

by Julianna Barbieri - Manuka SEM today at 2:07 pm
Eärendil at the start of the 2016 Atlantic Cup Billy Black / Atlantic Cup
Manuka Sports Event Management announced today the sixth edition of the Atlantic Cup. The longest offshore race in the Western Atlantic dedicated to the Class40 will start from Charleston, South Carolina one year from today on May 26, 2018 and culminate the weekend of June 10th in Portland, Maine. In addition, 11th Hour Racing, Bainbridge International, and Hyatt Place Portland are returning as sponsors for the 2018 race.

With over 1,000nm of ocean racing, the Atlantic Cup is the longest offshore race in the Western Atlantic, the only race that includes both Cape Hatteras and Cape Cod and the only short-handed offshore race dedicated to the Class 40. The race was created in 2011 to showcase short-handed, offshore racing with hard fought competition and exciting shore based events, while also being the most environmentally sustainable sailing race in the United States. The Atlantic Cup has been carbon neutral since 2012 and was the first and is the only sports event in the U.S. to be ISO 20121 compliant.

The 2018 Atlantic Cup will start in Charleston, South Carolina May 26th with a 648-nautical mile race to New York City. The race will stop-over in Brooklyn, NY May 28th-June 2nd. Teams will race from New York 360-nautical miles to Portland, Maine. The Atlantic Cup will wrap up in Portland June 4th-10th with a two-day inshore series. Initial interest for the 2018 race is strong with six teams having confirmed entry with another four indicating interest.

Manuka Sports Event Management Co-Founder and Atlantic Cup Race Director, Hugh Piggin, stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce the sixth edition of the Atlantic Cup. Since the race’s inception, it has grown from a small concept to a well-known, extremely competitive race on the international Class40 calendar. We anticipate a fleet of at least 10 Class40s from Europe and the U.S. on the start line. We are also thrilled to have many of our prior sponsors already committed for 2018 including 11th Hour Racing, Bainbridge International and Hyatt Place Portland.”

City of Portland Waterfront Coordinator, Bill Needleman, 'The City of Portland is thrilled to host the Atlantic Cup for the final leg of the 2018 race. 2016 showed the potential for sailboat racing to grow here in Portland Harbor and Casco Bay. The Eastern Prom gives landside spectators a word class-viewing venue and the Portland Waterfront provides boat crews and owners a welcoming and enjoyable port to finish their race. Professional ocean sailboat racing is a welcome addition to our working waterfront.'
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsInsun - AC ProgramMondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385

Related Articles

Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac set sail from Chicago on July 15th
More than 300 boats have registered for the 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac presented by Wintrust More than 300 boats have registered for the 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac presented by Wintrust, one of the world’s longest-running freshwater distance races. “The Mac”, which takes most competitors well over 24 hours to complete, is a 333-mile sprint from the Chicago Lighthouse, just east of Navy Pier, to the Round Island Channel near Mackinac Island, Michigan.
Posted today at 5:57 am Key West Race Week 2018 - Cancelled
After extensive discussion/deliberation Storm Trysail Club decided not to organize Key West Race Week in January 2018. After extensive discussion and deliberation the Storm Trysail Club has decided not to organize and hold Key West Race Week in January 2018. Many factors led to this difficult decision. The bottom line is that with declining participation, the event has become heavily dependent upon sponsorship making the event unsustainable in its current format.
Posted today at 5:19 am Registration in full swing for 2017 Rolex Big Boat Series
When it comes to determining fastest guns in west, Rolex Big Boat Series served as left coast’s pivotal proving ground. When it comes to determining the fastest guns in the west, Rolex Big Boat Series, hosted by the venerable St. Francis Yacht Club, has long served as the left coast’s pivotal proving ground. Of the 40 regattas StFYC hosts each year, Rolex Big Boat Series is the signature event and enjoys a proud 52-year history of testing competitors’ skills in demanding, rewarding conditions of San Francisco Bay.
Posted today at 4:29 am Celebrations for 15 years of C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Regatta
Sailors from US and Canada will arrive in Newport to take part in a regatta that has become synonymous with achievement. This year the 2.4mR and Sonar classes will be racing at The Clagett and the competitors will benefit from coaches, Betsy Alison (Newport, RI), Mike Ingham (Rochester, NY) and Brian Todd (Glen Haven, Nova Scotia, Canada), being on hand to provide coaching on and off water.
Posted on 25 May Newport MetreFest celebrates International Rule sailing yachts
MetreFest has the distinction of being the first North American regatta of the ITMA Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series From the sprightly single-handed 2.4mRs at just over 13 feet long to the majestic 12mRs ranging from 64-70 feet in length raced by crews of 17 sailors—these former and present-day Olympic and America’s Cup development classes will hold center stage at New York Yacht Club’s 163rd Annual Regatta
Posted on 25 May Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Challenge – 4 weeks to go
In 2017, yachts will be racing for one day more than compared to past editions, for a total of four days. In 2017, yachts will be racing for one day more than compared to past editions, for a total of four days. A novelty that will allow crews to enjoy the hospitality of the Argentario and Porto Santo Stefano to the fullest and offer sailing enthusiasts the opportunity of retracing 115 years of sailing history while strolling down the docks.
Posted on 25 May See how your smart phone can help save your life
OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is available on Android as well as through App Store. OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is now available on Android as well as through the App Store.
Posted on 25 May Setsail Back Sea Int Regatta – Two intense days of competition
Excellent wind conditions powered three inshore races demanding both sailing skills and the challenging offshore race. Excellent wind conditions, 10-25 knots, powered the three inshore races demanding both strategy and sailing skills and the challenging offshore race.
Posted on 25 May RORC Myth of Malham Race – Rambler 88 joins 140 yacht fleet
In essence the first 130 miles of the race mirrors the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race. In essence the first 130 miles of the race mirrors the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race, with tactical and strategic decisions to be made along the tidal headlands of the south coast of England.
Posted on 25 May Ludde Ingvall’s European tour with super maxi CQS
While in the Finnish capital, where the skipper grew up, CQS will contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race. While in the Finnish capital, where the skipper grew up, CQS will contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race.
Posted on 25 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy