Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

The Armourer

by John Curnow today at 1:30 am
Harry High Pants (aka Q) and 007 check out Little Nellie after her arrival. © .
Q is not about to appear right now. There’ll be no images of Desmond Llewelyn wiping his brow in some exotic location, wearing long socks and desert boots, with those Harry High Pants khaki shorts, and a barrage of one-liner quips for a terribly chipper, and always appreciative 007. The DB5 does not have wing mounted machineguns, nor the Beretta a silencer that all sits so very nicely into a holster under a tailored dinner jacket.

Equally, this is not a tale of the arms race under a box rule, or a measurement rating. No. No. No. This is just about competitive skippers, and boats of ordinary prices. It is a thank you to all the owners out there, especially the ones who keep investing in their craft, and therefore their crew, as time marches on.

They’re the ones that buy new sails and parts regularly, and keep the boat in dare I say it, ship-shape order. Their armoury is having a regatta main for light weather, heavy main for the blow, and maybe an ocean main as well, that could be the choice for deliveries, or even cruising. On board are a Number One, A and B for sure, then usable #2 or #3, and a four for good measure too. There are running kites, because the boat’s a bit older and still has a spin pole, but also A-Sails to fly off the improvised prodder. The smaller, fractional one of which also serves as the new ‘chicken chute’ for the really cool yeehaaa rides that happen every now and then.

Round of golf anyone? Watch out for Odd Job... © .
Round of golf anyone? Watch out for Odd Job... © .



Now if the boat’s newer, and possibly of a production racer/cruiser type, then there may also be a real Zero to deploy. Yet the overarching point of it all is that these extra choices keep the boat more than competitive in the kind of club racing that is going on, and most importantly, add real firepower. Not everyone needs to know how to fully interpret a sail chart, but all sailors can tell a tale about the time that sail really did its job in this weather, on this angle, and in this strength.

If you’re going into battle, then a few extra magazines in the ammo cans is always going to come in handy. One of the greatest things I love seeing is the kit left behind on the quay as the boats head off for the day’s racing. Naturally, you just hope all have made the correct selections for their weapons, and not left the best ‘guns’ behind in the Armoury. There’s always that little lump in the throat to add to your adrenalin for the day, and coffee just cannot keep up with that!

So you can see some of Sail-World’s great armourers in Cocko, Alby or Sam at North Sails, Carl Crafoord from Sail Exchange, Hooper sails, or Grant Pellew and the team at Harken, and then there’s Wichard Pacific too… You could also go the whole slog and talk with Bavaria, Jeanneau, or Beneteau - up to you! Of course, then you go and protect it all too with the best in the business - Pantaenius...

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...


.

Henri Lloyd 50 YearsPredictWind.comAbell Point Marina 660x82 Moor

Related Articles

The price of legacy
Malcolm Page OAM, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist, became the Chief of Olympic Sailing for the USA on January 1 Malcolm Page OAM, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist (470) with Nathan Wilmot in 2008 and Mat Belcher in 2012, became the Chief of Olympic Sailing for the USA on January 1 this year. In and of itself it is hardly the freshest news, and well and truly yesterday’s fish wrapper. It was also a wise choice on behalf of Team USA, for he has succeeded in both the physical and commercial arms of our sport.
Posted on 5 Feb Big Yellow Taxi
“Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise... Unabashedly, this is all about utilising a few lines from the famous Joni Mitchell song. “Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise, And put up a parking lot.” So it all stemmed from the wonderful news that the mighty Volvo Ocean Race will once again have an Australian stopover at the end of this year, beginning of 2018.
Posted on 30 Jan You spin me right round
Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Recently, we have had unbelievable records set by Thomas Coville and then Armel Le Cléac’h. Soon (with over 1200nm in the bank as it were), it would seem to be the turn of the crew on board IDEC Sport for a record after their spin right round, as well. This is quite simply, terrific stuff.
Posted on 23 Jan Lounge Music
What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? It even managed it’s own parody with Jerry Lewis and the über-cool Purple Pit in the original Nutty Professor. I’ll just have an Alaskan Polar Bear Heater right now, thank you… Some will get their noses all twisted up about now saying it is all elevator music, but it was so well orchestrated
Posted on 15 Jan The race begins, or is that ends?
At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. At this time of year it is great, for somewhere, some class is getting on with it, just as another is winding up. We have already had the likes of Javelins, Couta Boats, Sabres, Cherubs, and A-Class cats. Then boats like 13’ and 16’ skiffs on Lake Illawarra, along with the Moths in Hobart, are still underway, too. The Etchells are about to kick off, and soon thereafter it will be F18s, as well.
Posted on 9 Jan Utterly Speechless
As he screamed across the Pacific it felt like Thomas Coville’s efforts on the maxi-tri, Sodebo Ultim, were just visual Back a while ago, probably as he screamed across the Pacific, it felt like Thomas Coville’s efforts on the maxi-tri, Sodebo Ultim, were just visual. Here he was on a nice little graphic that showed how far a few thousand nautical miles ahead of the record he was, and how much further he had to run.
Posted on 2 Jan Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Suck it up, sunshine!
The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour, another two million watching on TV, and the constant buzz and whir of media helicopters overhead. 88 boats, from Australia, USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, oh and New Zealand, had lined up on three start lines.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart - The Weather Gate
In order to win the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race there are three things you absolutely need to have accomplished In order to win the iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race under IRC or ORCi rating, there are three things you absolutely need to have accomplished. Two of these you can certainly do something about, whereas the third is entirely out of your control.
Posted on 25 Dec 2016 Best All ‘Round
You could think that a title like that was referring to a boat that sailed well to every angle. You could think that a title like that was referring to a boat that sailed well to every angle. Certainly a lot of effort goes in to finding the right mix of hull form, rig, rags and appendages, but alas, this set of miscellaneous ramblings has nothing to do with the vessels we use when we go for a yacht. Rather, it is all about us, the humans who get on board.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Under 58 days…
... which would make this a piece about a lap of the globe, and one Thomas Colville. … which would make this a piece about a lap of the globe, and one Thomas Colville. He is well and truly more than on record pace, and now that he’s around the Horn, he just has to make it back. In the meantime he has had unbelievable results with massive daily averages, but when you cross the entire Pacific averaging 25.8kts, well, you are a God.
Posted on 12 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy