Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

The America’s Cup will celebrate Conquer Cancer Foundation days

by America's Cup today at 5:07 pm
The America’s Cup will celebrate Conquer Cancer Foundation days ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
The America’s Cup will be celebrating its partnership with the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) by staging two dedicated ‘Conquer Cancer Foundation Days’ in the America’s Cup Village on 10th and 24th June.

The Conquer Cancer Foundation is the Official Cancer Charity of the 35th America’s Cup and was established by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to create a world free from the fear of cancer. This goal will be realized by funding innovative research, connecting physicians and patients to the latest information, and developing programs to improve the quality of and access to cancer care for patients around the world. The dedicated Conquer Cancer Foundation days on 10th and 24th June will support those objectives and will aim to raise more funds and help generate awareness of the Conquer Cancer Foundation’s mission around the world through the global audience the America’s Cup attracts.

Anyone wishing to help the CCF and America’s Cup fundraising efforts can donate at the time of purchase when buying tickets for 10th and / or 24th June through www.americascup.com/tickets. In addition, CCF will be running a silent auction with a range of incredible items on offer – more details on that will be announced by CCF via CONQUER.ORG/AmericasCup.

CCF has provided more than 1,700 grants and awards to doctors and researchers in more than 68 countries to invest in discovery and treatment for every type of cancer, everywhere. The Campaign to Conquer Cancer is the Foundation’s current comprehensive fundraising effort to raise $150 million in support of cancer research, educational resources for patients and their families, programs to improve quality of – and access to – care, and global oncology initiatives.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of the America’s Cup, explained, “We are very proud to have the Conquer Cancer Foundation as our Official Cancer Charity and to be able to announce two dedicated Conquer Cancer Foundation days during the 35th America’s Cup. The opportunity to help raise funds to support CCF’s goals, and to use the strength of the America’s Cup name worldwide to help generate more awareness of CCF and The Campaign to Conquer Cancer is something everyone involved in the America’s Cup passionately supports. We are excited about the potential benefits the two dedicated Conquer Cancer Foundation days will bring to CCF on 10th and 24th June.”

“Thank you to all America’s Cup fans who can support us with a donation on Conquer Cancer Foundation Days,” said Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, Chief Executive Officer of ASCO and CCF. “Every donation to CCF goes directly to enabling breakthrough cancer research and facilitates the sharing of cutting-edge knowledge among patients and physicians worldwide. This allows us to achieve our vision of increasing access to the highest quality of care and quality of life around the world.
BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Champagne conditions for Day 7 of the Qualifiers.
Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions a 13-18kt SW wind blowing down the Great Sound. These are conditions when a new top speed for the AC50's is likely to be set by the crew
Posted today at 4:51 pm America's Cup - Day 6 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. The wind speed topped out at seven knots while six knots is the minimum windspeed for racing as stipulated in the rules. All boats struggled to keep the boats foiling, some more than others. After first three races, it was clear that French and BAR were struggling most and this made fourth race of day most compelling.
Posted today at 6:55 am America's Cup - More images from Day 6 of the Qualifiers
Second gallery of images from Day 6 of the Qualifier Round of the 35th America's Cup - two more days racing remain. Second gallery of images from Day 6 of the Qualifier Round of the 35th America's Cup - two more days racing remain.
Posted today at 6:33 am America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and breeze My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores).
Posted today at 6:29 am America's Cup - Images from Day 6 in minimum breeze
Racing took place on the Great Sound in the lightest wind so far of the 35th America's Cup Regatta. Racing took place on the Great Sound in the lightest wind so far of the 35th America's Cup Regatta. Racing was close at times and tedious at others. Sail-World was in the water to capture some of the key moments.
Posted today at 6:20 am America's Cup - Oracle Team USA engineer come-from-behind win
Oracle Team USA made an 'unforced error' in the pre-start that allowed SoftBank Team Japan to grab an early lead Oracle Team USA made an 'unforced error' in the pre-start that allowed SoftBank Team Japan to grab an early lead but skipper Jimmy Spithill and tactician Tom Slingsby were able to fashion an impressive come-from-behind win.
Posted today at 1:45 am America's Cup - The tension mounts
The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on first day of June with all the America’s Cup teams The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on the first day of June with all the America’s Cup teams, bar Artemis Racing, in action on the Great Sound.
Posted today at 1:11 am America's Cup - Oracle closer taking Match point with vital Day 6 win
America's Cup fans got a new insight into the capabilities of the Challengers and the Defender, as racing continued on D America's Cup fans got a new insight into the capabilities of the Challengers and the Defender, as racing continued on Day 6 in winds that were barely above the minimum threshold for racing. All starts had the countdown clock restarted at least once as the average wind strength dropped below the prescribed the minimum 30second average of 6kts.
Posted on 1 Jun America's Cup - Day 5 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Today’s schedule is moved to tomorrow with a better forecast of southwesterly wind at four knots building to eight knots Today’s schedule is moved to tomorrow with a slightly better forecast of southwesterly wind at four knots building to eight knots.
Posted on 1 Jun America's Cup - Racing set to proceed on Day 6
Racing is expected to get underway on time on the Great Sound at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm. Racing is expected to get underway on time on the Great Sound at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm. There will be four races sailed - as rostered for yesterday when a promising breeze faded at start time and was abandoned after 4.00pm.
Posted on 1 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy