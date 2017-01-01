Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 4

The Aloha Classic – Ready and waiting

by IWT today at 10:21 am
Aloha Classic ready at Ho’okipa Beach Park © Si Crowther / IWT
The IWT (International Windsurfing Tour) opened the seventh annual Aloha Classic this morning with a traditional ceremony for the 100+ competitors.

Riders have come from across the world to join Maui’s best for two weeks of windsurfing competition at Ho’okipa Beach Park. The riders joined together this morning to celebrate with a traditional Hawaiian opening ceremony, as well as words from tour organizer Sam Bittner and head judge Duncan Coombs.

The swell has been pumping on Maui’s north shore for the last few days, but unfortunately the wind was too light to run the competition today. The forecast does show the wind is due to increase at the latter end of the week and we are positive we have some fantastic competition to come for all of our fleets.

Riders gather at Ho'okipa for the traditional opening ceremony © Si Crowther / IWT
Riders gather at Ho'okipa for the traditional opening ceremony © Si Crowther / IWT


Our tour director, Sam Bittner © Si Crowther / IWT
Our tour director, Sam Bittner © Si Crowther / IWT


After a beautiful opening ceremony we are looking forward to the wind filling in, to join the waves, later this week © Si Crowther / IWT
After a beautiful opening ceremony we are looking forward to the wind filling in, to join the waves, later this week © Si Crowther / IWT


Aloha Classic 2017 gear on sale! © Si Crowther / IWT
Aloha Classic 2017 gear on sale! © Si Crowther / IWT


Aloha Classic ready at Ho’okipa Beach Park © Si Crowther / IWT
Aloha Classic ready at Ho’okipa Beach Park © Si Crowther / IWT




IWT - Opening Ceremony from International Windsurfing Tour on Vimeo.

Insun - AC ProgramHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Typhoon Lan approaches as five more World Cup Japan champions crowned
Light breeze from the north made things challenging, as the wind varied in strength and direction throughout the morning The Men's and Women's One Person Dinghies (Laser/Laser Radial) and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) completed their Medal Races but a decision to cancel racing for the day was made at 14:00 local time with the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.
Posted on 22 Oct Typhoon approaches as first medals decided at World Cup Series Japan
In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as three knots.
Posted on 21 Oct First set of sailors book Medal Race places at World Cup Series Japan
The day got off to an all too familiar start, for this week, with the wind once again largely absent. For both the Men's and Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) and Men's and Women's Skiffs (49er/49erFX) fleets, today was the last opportunity to book their slots in Saturday's Medal Races.
Posted on 20 Oct Leading KiteFoil racers to gather for exhilarating showdown in Oman
The stage is set for year’s biggest kite racing event with globe’s fastest riders planning to assemble on Oman’s waters The stage is set for the year’s biggest kite racing event with the globe’s fastest riders planning to assemble on Oman’s crystal clear waters in just one month to do battle for the coveted Formula Kite World Championship crowns.
Posted on 19 Oct World champions come to the forefront at Sailing World Cup Series
Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska finished tenth at the Rio 2016 but their decision to compete in Gamagori Challenged by a 5-6 knot breeze over the first two days of the World Cup Series event, the champions have used all their experience to position themselves at the top of the pack or firmly in medal contention.
Posted on 18 Oct National Slalom Championship – Andrea Ferin is the new champion
It has really been a wonderful edition that will be remembered as the one with more wind in this last years Perfect balance in first positions, both among men and women so that the final results of the Championship have been decided by the last race. Andrea Ferin won the Italian title with 1,6 points ahead from the outgoing national champion Bruno Martini (CSTorbole) - and from Andrea Rosati (YC Anzio), both with two second and two third positions.
Posted on 18 Oct Sailors battle on opening day of World Cup Series Japan
Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places. Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh.
Posted on 17 Oct Aloha Classic kicks off in just two weeks!
In just a couple of short weeks, the IWT will host the annual Aloha Classic, right here on Maui, at Ho'okipa Beach Park. In just a couple of short weeks, the IWT (International Windsurfing Tour) will host the annual Aloha Classic, right here on Maui, at Ho'okipa Beach Park.
Posted on 16 Oct DAM-X EFPT Final - Crowning of the new European champions
On the ultimate day of the DAM-X 2017, the wind unfortunately didn’t kick in just like we expected. On the ultimate day of the DAM-X 2017, the wind unfortunately didn’t kick in just like we expected. Therefore the double elimination unfortunately couldn’t be finished. We are looking back on four amazing days though, filled with freestyle competition, amazing side programs and a spectacular tow-in show. The local crew here at Brouwersdam delivered a flawless event
Posted on 16 Oct DAM-X EFPT Final – Day 3 – Vrieswijk on top
The south-westerly wind started to fill in around lunchtime and the first ladies heat was sent out to the water. German freestyler Johanna Rümenapp was eager to continue her way up in the double elimination and faced young Slovenian windsurfer Lina Erzen.
Posted on 14 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy