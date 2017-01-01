The Aloha Classic – Ready and waiting

Aloha Classic ready at Ho’okipa Beach Park © Si Crowther / IWT Aloha Classic ready at Ho’okipa Beach Park © Si Crowther / IWT

by IWT today at 10:21 amRiders have come from across the world to join Maui’s best for two weeks of windsurfing competition at Ho’okipa Beach Park. The riders joined together this morning to celebrate with a traditional Hawaiian opening ceremony, as well as words from tour organizer Sam Bittner and head judge Duncan Coombs.The swell has been pumping on Maui’s north shore for the last few days, but unfortunately the wind was too light to run the competition today. The forecast does show the wind is due to increase at the latter end of the week and we are positive we have some fantastic competition to come for all of our fleets.

























IWT - Opening Ceremony from International Windsurfing Tour on Vimeo.

