Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

The 10 most impactful youngsters in Volvo Ocean Race history

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:50 pm
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race Sam Greenfield/Dongfeng Race Team/Volvo Ocean Race
Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test.

They say 'if you're good enough, you're old enough', and this lot certainly proved that. Here, we look back at some of the most iconic young sailors in the race's four-and-a-half decade history.

Sir Peter Blake

When: 1973-74, Burton Cutter
Age: 24

He’s known now as one of the Race’s biggest legends, having competed five times and won once, leading Steinlager 2 to an unprecedented clean sweep of line, handicap and overall honours in 1989-90. But Blake made his first appearance in the race over a decade and a half earlier, as watch captain onboard Burton Cutter – leading them to a first leg win into Cape Town.

Liu Xue (‘Black’)

When: 2014-15, Dongfeng Race Team
Age: 21

Dongfeng’s Chinese star almost didn’t make it to the start line – quitting during training due to homesickness – and it was only some persuasion from team manager, Bruno Dubois, who convinced him to rejoin the troops a few months before the race began. He captured hearts across China, and went on to win the media war – ending the race as the most mentioned Chinese sailor online.

Lionel Péan

When: 1985-86, L’Esprit d’Equipe
Age: 29

The fourth edition was all about the story of an old boat – and the youngest winning skipper in the race’s history. With a crew of eight and a 58-foot boat, France’s Péan saw his team battle with UBS Switzerland all around the world, triumphing on overall handicap to scoop the trophy. A full 25 years later, Péan would once again skipper L’Esprit d’Equipe to victory in the first Legends Regatta and Renunion, complete with his original crew, on the eve of the race start in 2011-12 from Alicante.

Impactful youngster in Volvo Ocean Race history © Pienkawa Archive
Impactful youngster in Volvo Ocean Race history © Pienkawa Archive



Simon Le Bon

When: 1985-86, Drum
Age: 26

What do you do when you’re a global popstar looking to change your lifestyle? Well, you could ditch the microphone, and join a Whitbread Round the World Race (Volvo Ocean Race) campaign – at least that’s what Duran Duran’s frontman Simon Le Bon did during a band hiatus in the mid-80s. But the singer didn’t just hop on for the ride, he was determined to do the race as a full crewmember. “We work the same, sleep the same, eat the same, and that’s how Simon wants it,” said Drum skipper Skip Novak.

Tracy Edwards

When: 1989-90, Maiden
Age: 27

When Tracy Edwards had the idea to take part in the Whitbread in 1989-90, she was a 23-year-old charter boat cook with no crew, no sponsorship and no boat. Hardly anyone believed that she could put a team together to compete. No all-female team had rounded Cape Horn before – but out on the racetrack, Edwards and her crew made a mockery of predictions that they would not have the strength or the stamina to withstand the world’s most gruelling contest. Not only did they survive, they proved seriously competitive and won both the Southern Ocean legs of the race in Division D.

Grant Dalton

When: 1981-82, Flyer II
Age: 22

Tough Kiwi Grant has five Volvo Ocean Races under his belt, and got his hands on the trophy at the first time of asking, sailing with Dutch legend Conny van Rietschoten onboard Flyer II in the early 80s. This was Dalton's first ride in the Whitbread, starting out as a sailmaker, his dream of competing fuelled by the sight of maxis finishing in his home harbour of Auckland four years before.

Iwona Pienkawa

When: 1973-74, Otago
Age: 18

Iwona Pienkawa, a tom-boyish, pipe-smoking girl from Gdansk, is one of the forgotten heroes of the race – a pioneer who was one of the first women in the world to sail around Cape Horn and one of the youngest people ever to complete the Whitbread. At just 18 she managed to convince her father not only to enter a team but also to include her as crew. She delayed her architecture studies at the Technical University to jump onboard Otago, principally as a chef but with an agreement to spend a week out of the galley per leg. She completed all four legs – and received a special trophy from HRH Prince Philip at the prizegiving in 1974. Sadly, Iwona died in a car accident on March 31, 1975 – 17 days before her 20th birthday. Still, her story lives on in Poland. The book she wrote about her experiences in the first Whitbread was published after her death and achieved bestseller status. 'She was an athlete, an artist, a philosopher and a daredevil,” remembers her younger sister Renata.

Matthew Humphries

When: 1993-94, Dolphin and Youth/Reebok
Age: 22

A five-time race veteran, Matt remains the youngest skipper in the history of the competition, having led Dolphin and Youth/Reebok at just 22 years old. He completed his first race aged 18, four years earlier, on With Integrity. It was a real test of his leadership skills, as, heading towards Cape Horn, the crew discovered that two keel bolts had sheared, water was pouring in, and the keel was wobbling dangerously. “We left as boys and came back as men,” Humphries said.

Steve Hayles

When: 1993-94 Dolphin and Youth/Reebok
Age: 20

Navigator Steve Hayles was only 20 when he took on the role of navigator on Dolphin and Youth in 1993-94, making him the youngest navigator in the race ever. “The attitude you have to take is ‘take it on and prove yourself as a young sailor’,” he said in an interview some years later. Completing the race onboard Dolphin and Youth was the launch pad for Hayles into a highly successful professional racing career.

Alain Gabbay

When: 1977-78, 33 Export
Age: 23

The Frenchman was the youngest skipper at his first attempt in the race – and it proved to be an experience he would never forget. On Leg 3 from Auckland to Rio de Janeiro, the boat was rolled 140 degrees and the contents of the chart table emptied into the toilet, leaving spanners, files and screwdrivers embedded in the deck head of the galley, floorboards loose and battery boxes smashed all over the floor. Later, on the same leg, 33 Export broached – water surging across the deck, and slamming Eric Letrosne against the life-rails with such force, it fractured his leg. He needed urgent attention so when the call for medical help went out, Dr Jean Louis Sabarly on Japy-Hermés reported they were preparing for a rendez-vous. When a huge swell prevented that, Dr Sabarly jumped into the sea and swam to 33 Export, where he looked after his patient until the boat docked.

Impactful youngster in Volvo Ocean Race history © Oskar Kihlborg / Volvo Ocean Race
Impactful youngster in Volvo Ocean Race history © Oskar Kihlborg / Volvo Ocean Race


Impactful youngster in Volvo Ocean Race history © Patrick Anderson / Volvo Ocean Race
Impactful youngster in Volvo Ocean Race history © Patrick Anderson / Volvo Ocean Race

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Pablo Arrarte joins MAPFRE as watch captain
With just 242 days to go until the start of the 2017-18 edition on October 22, preparations are already well underway. Arrarte, who raced onboard Brunel in 2014-15, will also assume the role of deputy to Olympic gold medallist Xabi Fernández, who was named as skipper on Friday.
Posted on 22 Feb Spain’s Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Xabi will return to the Volvo Ocean Race after finishing his work for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign. The 40-year-old Xabi, who has taken part in the Volvo Ocean Race four times, won Olympic gold in Athens 2004, and followed that up with a silver in 2008 – both times alongside his long-term sailing partner Iker Martínez.
Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE name Xabi Fernández as skipper
The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, a responsibility that he undertook in the last edition of the race, alongside Iker Martínez. Xabi, born in Ibarra (Basque Country, Spain) in 1976, has a lengthy professional career as an elite sportsman, and an outstanding list of achievements in all the major world sailing events.
Posted on 17 Feb Legends Race to celebrate Volvo Ocean Race history in 2017-18
The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition from Gothenburg to The Hague.
Posted on 3 Feb MAPFRE back for another Volvo Ocean Race challenge in 2017-18
MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based global insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event, which starts from Alicante on Sunday, 22 October and will take the teams on a 45,000-nautical mile route around the world. Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel announced their campaigns last year.
Posted on 31 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - Mapfre confirms they will be back for upcoming race
Mapfre is the third team to confirm their presence on the start line of the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race Mapfre will take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, the round-the-world race leaving Alicante on 22nd October. The Spanish team is the third team to confirm their presence on the start line of the 2017-2018 edition of the offshore race. No details of her skipper or crew were mentioned in the official media release.
Posted on 31 Jan Volvo Ocean Race scheduled for Christmas stop in Melbourne
The Volvo Ocean Race fleet will be welcome visitors to Melbourne this Christmas with 2017-18 Race coming to Australia The Volvo Ocean Race fleet will be welcome visitors to Melbourne this Christmas with the 2017-18 Race coming to Australia for the eighth time. The stop-over, announced on Friday, is scheduled to have the sailors arriving in Melbourne around Christmas Day.
Posted on 31 Jan Volvo Ocean Race – Dongfeng Team first to start training in race mode
The Chinese team in the next Volvo Ocean Race became the first to take delivery of its newly-refitted race boat today The Chinese team in the next Volvo Ocean Race became the first to take delivery of its newly-refitted race boat today, marking the formal beginning of Dongfeng Race Team's second campaign in the world's toughest fully-crewed ocean race that will start from Alicante in October this year.
Posted on 27 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - Melbourne to be a Southern Ocean and Xmas stopover
The Volvo Ocean Race will give sports fans an extra Christmas present in 2017 after adding Melbourne to the route The Volvo Ocean Race will give sports fans an extra Christmas present in 2017 after adding Melbourne to the route for the forthcoming edition starting in October. The change to the 2017-18 route, announced on Friday morning in Melbourne, means the Race will visit Australia for the eighth time – but for the first in more than a decade.
Posted on 26 Jan Volvo Ocean Race - Deck of Boat 8 leaves builder
The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast The deck for the only new entry in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race has completed construction at Multiplast - Groupe Carboman in Vannes, France. In this video the deck is rolled out of the building facility and is loaded onto a truck, ahead of a 1,200km trip to Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy.
Posted on 11 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy