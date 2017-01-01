Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

That's a wrap for C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta

by Sam Crichton today at 8:11 am
Clagett trophy and 2.4mR class winner Paul Tingley, L-R Judy McLennan, Paul Tingley, Bill Leffingwell, Stephanie McLennan Ro Fernandez
Another successful year for the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta wrapped up today in Newport, RI. Fifteen years ago five boats sailed in the inaugural Clagett and over the last three days of competition, twenty one boats have taken part in the clinic day and raced the 10 races.

Sailors from Rhode Island, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut, Indiana, New York, Massachusetts and Canada have enjoyed a variety of challenging conditions while racing on Narragansett Bay. The three Sonars and 18 2.4mR's had three races on the final day, after waiting ashore under the postponement flag until the breeze started to build from the South West.

Rhode Islander Ben Hall took home first in all three of the races for the 2.4mR class and finished in the top 10 overall for the regatta. Hall, from Bristol RI, commented after racing, 'This is my first Clagett regatta and learned a lot from sailing the boat (the 2.4mR) in the MetreFest recently. I was sailing in a borrowed boat so I didn't want to crash so I got out in front to avoid anyone.'

Canadian Paul Tingley won the top prize in the larger of the two fleets, the 2.4mR's. Tingley, who is no stranger to the Clagett or the 2.4mR boat, won a Bronze medal in Rio at the 2016 Paralympic Games in the Sonar and decided to come to the 15th Clagett and race the 2.4mR this year. In the 2008 Paralympics he won the Gold medal in the 2.4mR and has represented Canada at five Paralympic Games.

'I love coming to The Clagett and plan on being here racing for many more years to come. It is the tightest racing has ever been and I had to make every race count. I'd like to thank Ben Hall for not being here the first day of racing,' said Tingley after the awards ceremony today.

Racing at her first ever Clagett regatta in the 2.4mR was Barbara Galinska, from Chicago. She started sailing the boat in November, prior to that she has steered a Freedom and Sonar out of the Judd Goldman program. 'It was the hardest thing I have ever done and I am hoping to do again very soon,' she remarked after racing wrapped up today.

Sonar class winners Clagett 2017 Y-Knot program credit Clagett Regatta - L-R Judy McLennan, Carl Lessard, Dave Whalen, J. R. Hardenburgh, Spencer Raggio, Stephanie McLennan © Ro Fernandez
Sonar class winners Clagett 2017 Y-Knot program credit Clagett Regatta - L-R Judy McLennan, Carl Lessard, Dave Whalen, J. R. Hardenburgh, Spencer Raggio, Stephanie McLennan © Ro Fernandez



In the Sonar class the three teams left everything on the race course with very close racing and finishes for the entire 10 race series. After taking home the gold podium place in the Sonar class the team from Y-Knot Sailing, from Lake George, NY couldn't have been happier with their results.

Spencer Raggio, who is mainsheet trimmer on the Y-Knot Sonar commented, 'If it wasn't for the Clagett and the Clagett Boat Grant Program we wouldn't be here. The help from everyone to get the Sip and Puff steering system operational has been amazing and to have Dave steer the last two days with the system has been fantastic. We have had great competition from the other Sonars with really close racing and finishes. We'd also like to thank Mike Ingham, for his coaching over the last four days, it really helped raise everyone's game.'

Closing the regatta for the 15th year, Clagett President and Co-Founder, Judy McLennan commented, 'We've had another successful year and I am thrilled that we have had the chance to have 18 2.4mR sailors on a Clagett start line. We will be working with the 2.4mR class on expanding the presence through the Clagett Boat Grant Program and we expect to see the 2.4mR as a class at the 2024 Paralympic Games. We are looking forward to being back in Oyster Bay at Oakcliff Sailing Center in August with the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Racing Regatta and being able to provide the opportunity for sailors to increase their match racing skills which they can then use in fleet racing. We'll see you all back in Newport next June for the 16th Clagett.'

The dates for the 2018 Clagett were announced with registration being held on June 20, the clinic June 21 and the regatta June 22-24 and will be held at Sail Newport, located in Fort Adams State Park, Newport, RI.

2017 Trophy Winners

Susan B Johnson - Sportsmanship Award

• Barbara Galinska

Larry Gadsby - Most Improved Award

• Team Paradise

Nick Scandone - Spirit Award

• Paul Tingley

Robie Pierce and Gene Hinkle - Seamanship award

• Audrey Kobayashi and the Y-Knot Program

Final Results

2.4mR Class

Pos

Skipper

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Total
Points

1

Paul Tingley/ Halifax, Nova Scotia

2

[8]

3

5

3

3

3

2

3

2

26.00

2

Tony Pocklington/ Ft. Myers, FL

6

[9]

2

1

1

2

1

4

9

4

30.00

3

Ted Green II/ N. Kingston, RI

1

1

1

6

[8]

8

4

7

2

7

37.00

4

Charlie Rosenfield/ Woodstock, CT

5

2

4

3

6

6

7

3

6

[9]

42.00

5

Dan Evans/ St. Petersburg, FL

7

3

5

7

4

5

[19/
DSQ]

6

5

3

45.00

6

Peter Wood/ Ottawa, Ontario

[11]

4

7

2

7

4

5

9

4

5

47.00

7

Peter Eagar/ Toronto, Ontario

4

5

6

4

5

7

[19/
DSQ]

12

10

6

59.00

8

Ben Hall/ Bristol, RI

[19/DNC]

19/DNC

19/DNC

19/DNC

2

1

2

1

1

1

65.00

9

Tim Ripley/ Randolph, NJ

3

10

[19/RET]

9

10

9

10

5

7

8

71.00

10

Alain DuBuc/ Montreal, Quebec

12

6

13

[19/DNS]

9

14

8

8

8

12

90.00

11

Christine Lavallee/ Gatineau, Quebec

13

7

9

8

[14]

12

9

13

11

10

92.00

12

Aaron Wong Sing/ Ottawa, Ontario

8

[15]

10

10

11

11

6

15

12

11

94.00

13

Serge Dionne/ Ottawa, Ontario

10

12

11

12

12

13

11

16

[19/DNF]

15

112.00

14

Audrey Kobayashi/ Kingston, Ontario

9

13

8

11

17

[19/RET]

19/
DNS

10

14

13

114.00

15

Siobhan MacDonald/ Mabou, Nova Scotia

15

14

[19/DSQ]

19/DNS

13

10

19/
DNF

11

13

14

128.00

16

Julia Dorsett/ Kennett Square, PA

14

11

12

[19/DNF]

15

15

19/
OCS

14

19/DNF

16

135.00

17

Barbara Galinska/ Chicago, IL

16

16

[19/DNF]

13

16

17

13

17

15

19/DNF

142.00

18

Carol Whitmer/ Marlborough, CT

[19/DNC]

19/DNC

19/DNC

19/DNC

19/DNC

16

12

19/DNC

19/DNC

19/DNC

161.00


Sonar Class

Pos

Sail

Skipper/Club

Crew

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Total
Points

1

#

Dave Whalen/ Scotia, NY

Spencer Raggio/J.R.Hardenburgh

1

1

[4/DSQ]

1

2

1

1

1

4/OCS

2

14.00

2

USA 807

Gary Pierce/ Valparaiso, Indiana

Charles McClure/Jeff Long

2

2

1

2

1

2

3

[4/OCS]

1

1

15.00

3

USA 810

Duane Smith/ Homestead, FL

Frank Pingitore/Donoray Bickham/Dawn Hart

3

3

2

3

3

3

2

2

2

[4/DNF]

23.00
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82PredictWind.com 2014Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Perfect day for Race 8 of the Land Rover Winter Series
The result means The Goat retakes the lead at the top of the series standings with just two races to go. In Division A1 it was Geoff Lavis’ Inglis/Dovell 50 UBS Wild Thing which took out the top spot ahead of the Sailors With Disabilities team in TP52 SWD Wot Eva. Two seconds the gap between first and second. Sebastian Bohm’s Rogers 46 The Goat finished third with Steve McConaghy’s Davidson 59 Aftershock, fourth.
Posted today at 11:51 am 175th Festival of Sails racing schedule announced
On Friday January 26, Australia Day, a large fleet will set off from a start line off Williamstown at the top of the bay With Sandringham Yacht Club hosting the Australian Yachting Championship the weekend prior to the festival, organisers anticipate a bulked-up racing fleet for the anniversary passage race then the short course Racing, Performance Racing and Multihull series.
Posted today at 11:28 am Gold in the 470 Men and 49er classes in Para Worlds at Kiel Week
In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour and Joel Turner came second in the medal race overnight In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won today’s medal race to clinch the win overall. The Aussies also had a strong week, going into the medal race with an 18 point lead. Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) finished eighth overall after an impressive fourth placing in today’s medal race.
Posted today at 10:52 am Ours or Theirs?
So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? That stands for ‘Ours’, as in Aussie, or ‘Theirs’, as in Kiwi. Ultimately, all of it is more than a tad Antipodean, anyway, and that is precisely the way we should probably look at it. As we go to press, i.e. hit the send button, for it is a long time since ink has hit the paper, the Kiwis are 6:1
Posted today at 3:00 am Queen Mary 2 takes on trimarans as Centennial Transat begins
Many thousands lined the harbor and shore to welcome the Queen Mary 2 into the Brittany harbor where she was built. This time the cannon shots were sounds of fraternity to begin the race between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the largest and fastest trimarans in the world. The start to ocean races are always emotive affairs but rarely are they so loaded.
Posted on 25 Jun Ran Racing wins at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
First across the finish line in the first race was Bronenosec, who got their first first place finish at this event A final day that saw Niklas Zennstrom's Ran Racing on the top step of the podium followed at just one point by Vladimir Liubomirov's Bronenosec. Doug DeVos' Quantum Racing finished in third place.
Posted on 25 Jun 52 Super Series Audi Sailing Week – Rán Racing rise to win
Without question this fourth regatta of the 52 Super Series has been an emotional roller coaster for many teams. While there was elation for the ice cool Swedish owner-driver and his hard working crew there was huge disappointment for Quantum Racing and for Provezza who both within minutes of each other had one hand on the top prize, before gear failures successively dropped them from contention.
Posted on 25 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – More action shots from Day 3 by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy