Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 3

Testing conditions for race two Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series

by Louise Nicholls on 21 Mar
Andrew Adams
If patience was the key factor in race one then endurance and good waterproofs were required in race two of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series (Sunday 20 March).

The forecast for the Solent was SW 20 knots gusting 30 knots, and when the committee boats arrived on station the wind was varying around 20. During the morning, however the wind increased to 25 knots with gusts of 29/30 so after one successful race the decision was taken to send the White Group back in.

With a lee going tide you might have expected the sea to be fairly flat, but this wasn’t the case – it was lumpy making the foul tide beats a struggle to keep the boats in the groove when both wind and sea were determined to knock them out of it.

Starting at the ‘Darling Boy’ buoy (formerly Meon), the White Group fleet got away cleanly, with a good starting discipline; possibly due to the strong foul tide. The skill level in the fleet was high, with spinnakers being flown and few broaches considering the conditions; the lead J/80 was laid flat during a spectacular broach letting the chasing J/70 in second place through, before recovering.

The J/70 Soak Racing (Marshall King and Ian Wilson) leads the J/70s and the combined White Group, with Betty (J/80 - Jon Powell) and Jeepster (J/70 - Graham Clapp) in equal second place. In the SB20 fleet Dark & Stormy (Andrew Bell) came first with Trouble and Strife (George Barker) in second.

In Black Group the J/109 fleet first beat saw some boats with full mains and No4s up and others with one reef and a No3 but the upwind speeds between the boats remained very similar. On the first foul tide beat to Prince Consort from the start line near ‘Kilchoman Buoy’ on the tailend of the Bramble Bank, Jynnan Tonnyx (Owain Franks) left the rest of the fleet beating up the tail of the Bramble Bank and decided to beat up the island shore instead. Despite the dreaded 'Norris Naggers' sailing in flatter water the decision paid her handsomely. She then led the fleet round to win with Jago (Mike and Susie Yates) following in second, and Jiraffe (Simon Perry) in third.

In IRC4 Silver Shamrock (Shamrock Prototype - Stuart Greenfield) led the fleet round the course to win, with Erik the Red (Mustang 30 MkII - Bernard Fyans) only getting past her once on a surfing downwind spinnaker leg. Erik came in second with Prospero of Hamble (Sigma 33 - Allan Fraser) in third. Silver Shamrock is continuing her winning ways after a successful 2016 RORC season, proving again that a good oldie sympathetically and intelligently restored can deliver the results.

IRC3 Scarlett Jester - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams
IRC3 Scarlett Jester - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams



IRC3 was won by J'Ronimo (J/92 - David Greenhaigh) with Quokka (Half Tonner - James Crew and Peter Rutter) second and Jumblesail2 (J/97 - Rachel and Robert Hunt) third. Talking at the prize-giving Quokka explained that work over the winter stiffening the structure down below had been a definite benefit in the conditions, but felt that the changes made to the mainsheet system may not be a step forward!

IRC2 Dusty P - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams
IRC2 Dusty P - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams



In IRC2 Sailplane (Beneteau First 40 - Rob Bottomley) was first with Dusty P (Beneteau First 40 - Richard Patrick second and Malice (HOD 35 - Mike Moxley) third.

IRC1 Jitterbug and IRC2 Dusty P - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams
IRC1 Jitterbug and IRC2 Dusty P - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams



IRC1 was won by Night Owl II (MAT12 - Julie Fawcett) with Jitterbug (J/111 - Cornel Riklin) second and Kestrel (J/111 - Simon Banford) in third. After the racing, Night Owl commented that “they had full main and No.4 up, 12 crew, ran an asymmetric kite downwind and sailed a good uneventful race with no dramas”.

IRC1 Kestral - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams
IRC1 Kestral - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams



In the J/88’s fleet Tigris (Gavin Howe) won with Jongleur (Richard Cooper) second and J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp) in third.

Back at the Warsash Sailing Club after the racing Erik the Red won the Helly Hansen Roll Top Sail bag and Night Owl II won the Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro lifejacket in the prize draw.

Sponsors Helly Hansen - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams
Sponsors Helly Hansen - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Andrew Adams



Leading the Series by class:

• IRC1 Jitterbug - Cornel Riklin
• IRC2 Sailplane - Rob Bottomley
• IRC3 Quokka - James Crew and Peter Rutter
• IRC4 Erik the Red - Bernard Fyans
• J/109 Jynnan Tonnyx - Owain Franks
• J/88 Jongleur - Richard Cooper
• Combined White Group – Soak Racing (Marshall King and Ian Wilson)
• J/70 – Soak Racing (Marshall King and Ian Wilson)
• J/80 – Betty (Jon Powell)
• SB20 – Bluejay (John Reekie)

For more information visit website.

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsWildwind 2016 660x82Barz Optics - Floaters

Related Articles

The long, short and wide set a record for AHIRW 2017
A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for AHIRW. A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for Australia’s largest offshore tropical regatta, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.
Posted today at 3:18 am Andrea Francolini takes us into the sewer
Andrea Francolini provided this gallery of images of Beau Geste TP52 training With many thanks to the magnificent Andrea Francolini and also Team Beau Geste on their TP52, we have this splendid on board gallery from training ahead of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship. The AUS Sailing event is hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia will take place from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 March 2017.
Posted on 21 Mar Vestas 11th Hour Racing launch Volvo Ocean Race campaign
Vestas are returning for a second edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing Vestas 11th Hour Racing will be led by the American duo of Charlie Enright and Mark Towill. The team are the fourth to announce for the upcoming edition, which begins on 22 October, and they will use the race to promote a sustainability message around the world.
Posted on 21 Mar St. Barths Bucket Regatta – More action shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 21 Mar St. Barths Bucket Regatta images by Carlo Borlenghi
Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 21 Mar Light and shifty for Day 3 of Port Phillip Women's Championship Series
The late Jennifer Goldsmith was keen sailor and the first female recipient of the Club Member of the Year Award for RMYS The Jennifer Goldsmith Trophy was run as an 'around the sticks' course using RMYS permanent Club marks placed around the northern end of Port Phillip Bay. Racing began in a marginal two knot North- Easter where persistence was key when after nearly 40 minutes the fleet began to round the first (top) mark.
Posted on 21 Mar Kurnell Catamaran Club Youth Regatta and training weekend
Saturday morning started with a briefing and white board session led by Darren Bundock. He discussed regatta preparation A mixed fleet of twelve boats came from across the state to attend the weekend of training and racing. Paper tigers, Taipans, Hobie 16, an A class and a group of Nacra 15s were all racing and training together.
Posted on 21 Mar Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Video
This year's Helly Hansen Women's Challenge continued a five year long ‘tradition’ of being held in very mixed conditions This year's Helly Hansen Women's Challenge continued a five year long ‘tradition’ of being held in very mixed conditions with Sydney's wet weather spell lingering, bringing bright sun and full gloom alternately to the fleet of 25 yachts on different parts of the course. Little Nico was first over the line and won Division 1 on PHS with Division 2 being taken by Moonraker.
Posted on 21 Mar Mini Transat - The most feminine of offshore races
For this 2017 edition, ten women will be at the start and have no intention of letting their tickets go to waste. Decidedly, the Mini Transat is not an event like any other. In the offshore racing world, where women often struggle to carve out a niche for themselves, the Mini wrong-foots accepted ideas. For this 2017 edition, ten women will be at the start and have no intention of letting their tickets go to waste.
Posted on 21 Mar Extreme Sailing Series heads to Mexico for the first time in history
SAP has been Official Technical Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ since 2012, providing cutting edge insights Today the owner and organiser of the Series, OC Sport, is delighted to announce that the German software giant SAP – a longtime supporter of the world's leading Stadium Racing Series - will be the Host Venue Partner for the Mexican Act.
Posted on 20 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy