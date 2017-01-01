Terrific Beth Morley images from the Queen of the Harbour
by Beth Morley today at 10:10 am
Beth Morley was out on Sydney Harbour for the Queen of the Harbour 18ft Skiff racing, and provides this gallery of images for us. Sailing in a freshening 17-knot Nor’easter yeserday, Smeg were the overall winners, and Nicole Johnson was crowned Queen of the Harbour 2017 . The crew of Smeg was Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge, Mike McKensey and Nicole Johnson. They took the lead just a few metres from the finish and won by 16 seconds, with Compassmarkets.com taking second place.
Wet ride on board The Kitchen Maker Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
More of her images are available on her website
