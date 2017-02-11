Please select your home edition
Edition
Doyles Sails - Onfire

Tenth blog from on board Perie Banou II

by Jon Sanders today at 3:38 am
Jon making friends as usual... RPYC
Hi all. I am back on the high seas. (Not all that high). Bit flat in fact. Unusual. Not so flat the other side of Africa. Cyclone in the Mozambique Channel. (With all that current too). Anyway there was not much wind when I left the Royal Cape Yacht Club at 2-15pm last Wed. 15 Feb 17. Motor sailed all that afternoon and night. Fog first part of night. Very foggy and cold. (The cold current was cold). Motor sailing at 1200RPM, low revs. Conserving fuel. Pleasant ride, nice for a start.

It would be better still if there were less (no none) ships and fishing boats on the track. I will set course more west and try rid myself of them. (They show up via the AIS on the B&G screen). I adjust course now and again for the ships. In this quiet sea I am using the Simrad Tiller Pilot (it is quick to assemble). The Aires wind vane self steerer, which connects to the steering wheel, is having a rest. By the time you read this I should be in the good trade winds.

Perry Banou II looking in good order © RPYC
Perry Banou II looking in good order © RPYC



Behind me somewhere is a Swarbrick Space Sailor 27 named 'Liberdade'. 27 ft single spreader mast head sloop. It will become the second 'SS27' to circumnavigate the world. In the 1970s (at the age of only 18) Kim Swarbrick, part of the Western Australian boat building family 'Swarbrick Bros' designed the yacht. There is a fleet of SS27s in W A, most at South of Perth Yacht Club.

The two lads on board 'Liberdade' are Rhys Brindley age 23 and Trevor Youngberg 24. Rhys is an electrician and I think Trevor too. They do not have the luxury of the B&G navigation. Theirs is two hand held GPSs and photo copies of my 1970,s charts of the Caribbean. They are sailing on the 'bones of their arses'.

If there are those in the Caribbean who need a yacht delivered or ferried (ex St Martin , British Virgin Islands, etc etc) here are a couple of experienced young Aussies coming thru. Here are their emails. Rhys.Brindley93@gmail.com and Trevy.Youngberg@gmail.com Rhys and Trevor have 100% Australian accents.

Royal Cape Yacht Club © RPYC
Royal Cape Yacht Club © RPYC



All sorts of people read this blog including the Flag Officers and General Manager of the Royal Cape Yacht Club. I would sincerely like to thank RCYC for their wonderful hospitality (only the Tavern of the Seas has that). Also thank you to the beautiful bar and restaurant staff, plus never ever to forget, the kindness of the blokes outside, the ones with their fluorescent vests.

My busted ribs OK. Still take pain killers, but much less - just in case. My next blog will be Wednesday and the following Wednesday.

Myself the 'Liberdade' guys Rhys and Trevor, and my usual driver Illunga (from the Congo) - we all dressed neatly went to clear-out for Saint Helena visiting the Port Authority, Customs and Immigration. As you do and as we did.
And also to buy some Pounds Stirling because Saint Helena is British, isolated and banking limited.
Buying Pounds Stirling was a drama.

To the American Express we went at the V&A Waterfront.

'Do you have passports?'. 'We do'.

We asked 'do you accept Visa Cards?' 'We do'.

We pushed our Visa Cards across the counter and under the glass slit. Look of horror. We get the cards shoved back.
'What’s wrong with our Visa Cards?. The guy stabs his finger on the small print in the corner of the card. 'Debit Card' (not a credit card). 'Looks like a credit card'. ' It ain't'.

So we march off to the other end of the centre where FNB Bank have an ATM with a security guard. We all draw out 1000s of Rands. Nice new notes. Back to American Express. The young guys get the bloke and I get the lady. She sees me pull out a wad of notes.

'Where did you get the money from?'.

'FNB. ATM Mam'.

'Where is the receipt?'

'Blimey I don't think the ATM was giving out receipts'. But I dived into my pockets and sure enough found a FNB receipt. So like an idiot I give her the receipt.

It was a 90 Rand ($9) Royal Cape Yacht Club receipt. That is when she must have decided I was 'Ivan Milat' the serial killer.
Our driver told us he knew a retailer Down Town who exchanged money. 'Good rates'. Off we went. The retailer counted all the monies like one of Packers fastest 'Croupiers'. None of us knew if we got the right amount or not. We did.

Kindest regards to all.

Jon

Jon with Table Mountain in the background © RPYC
Jon with Table Mountain in the background © RPYC

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Related Articles

B&G adds enhanced Navionic functionality to Zeus and Vulcan range
B&G® announces the latest updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range. B&G®, the world’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is pleased to announce the latest in its software updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to its Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range.
Posted on 16 Feb Beneteau Open Day at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia
The Beneteau Team will be exhibiting three new Beneteau models at the CYCA this Saturday. The Beneteau Team will be exhibiting three new Beneteau models at the CYCA this Saturday.
Posted on 16 Feb Lisa Blair enjoys a sunrise crossing of International Date Line
At sea for 20 days, Lisa Blair, 32 reached a key milestone in her attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica solo At sea for 20 days, 13 hours, 4 minutes and 39 seconds, sailor and adventurer Lisa Blair, 32 reached a key milestone in her attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted crossing the International Dateline at 16:25:39 UTC (05:25:39 local time) on 11 February 2017.
Posted on 11 Feb Six weeks to go to 2017’s Gold Coast International Boat Show
Come and see over 600 boats for sale on water and on the land as well as engines, accessories and electronics. Come and see over 600 boats for sale on water and on the land as well as engines, accessories and electronics, live entertainment and boating education every 15 minutes across a giant 3km display circuit.
Posted on 10 Feb On board interview with Lisa Blair - solo Antartica circumnavigation
So far, Lisa is tracking very well in her attempt to become the first woman to sail solo around Antartica. So far, Lisa is tracking very well in her attempt to become the first woman to sail solo around Antartica. After the setbacks of a delayed departure due to gremlins in the electronics, we are delighted to have these answers from her on board. She is well and enjoying her time. Climate Action Now, her Hick 50, left Albany in Western Australia on January 22, 2017.
Posted on 8 Feb Growing Fleet of Firsts for Queensland’s biggest GC Intl Marine Expo
A very impressive Fleet of Firsts is taking shape even more world-leading marine brands/businesses step aboard this week A very impressive Fleet of Firsts is taking shape as even more world-leading marine brands and businesses step aboard this week with first releases at Australia’s first major boat show of 2017 – the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo in March.
Posted on 2 Feb Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan Lisa Blair departing on her Antarctic circumnavigation attempt
Sydney-based sailor Lisa Blair will depart on her record breaking attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica on 22 January Sydney-based sailor Lisa Blair will depart on her record breaking attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica on Sunday 22 January 2017.
Posted on 21 Jan Ninth Blog from on board Perie Banou II
A fall on the quay saw Jon endure some fractured ribs, but he's OK and recuperating well and looking forward Jon's unique tales from his epic 10th circumnavigation continues. Alas it was not the sea that got him, but a fall on the quay saw him endure some fractured ribs. Jon’s OK, and recuperating well, but his progress is slowed and he’ll be in Cape Town until February 13 to complete his recovery
Posted on 18 Jan Zhik Xeflex® - your shield against cold environments
This radiant barrier mid-layer nearly defies description. This radiant barrier mid-layer nearly defies description. How do you make a water resistant garment that really breathes, yet reflects your own body heat back to you? Where do you find a compression resistant and extremely insulating filling that is nowhere near as bulky as the Michelin Man, yet gives you that kind of warmth and comfort?
Posted on 17 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy