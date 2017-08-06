Tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta open to all classes

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 2:37 pmThe Regatta is the biggest event of its type in the country and offers two action-packed days of competitive racing across a range of classes including 2.4mR, Challenger, Hansa, Kinsman, Laser, RS Venture, Skud, Sonar, SQIB and Weta.For the first time an ‘open class’ is included so everyone is welcome to compete no matter what boat you sail.RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill explains: “We’re hugely excited about this year’s event. The Multiclass is a fantastic opportunity for sailors to experience racing in large fleets for the first time, as well as providing some very competitive racing for those with more experience. We’ve made some exciting changes this year to enable even more people to take part, whatever their disability, experience or boat”.Also on offer, on Friday 04 August, is a day of expert training from experienced race coaches who really know how to make a difference to your sailing. Whether you’re new to racing and want to get off the start line or you’re looking for top tips to stay at the front of the fleet, there will be something on offer for all competitors.“This year we have changed the format of the training day to include even more coaches and more targeted training to ensure that there is something relevant for everyone”. Joff concludes.