Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Adelaide 728x90 Sailing

Ted Turner presented with New York Yacht Club Medal

by NYYC today at 3:09 am
Ted Turner presented with New York Yacht Club Medal NYYC
Tuesday evening, the New York Yacht Club honored Ted Turner with the New York Yacht Club Medal, the highest individual honor the Club can bestow. The ceremony was part of a reception at the 44th Street Clubhouse celebrating the 40th anniversary of Turner's Courageous crew, which won the America's Cup in 1977 and is the subject of a soon-to-be-released documentary produced by NBC.

Robert Edward 'Ted' Turner III (above, gripping wheel, surrounded by his crew from the 1979 Fastnet Race, and at right) is a former winner of the America's Cup and a four-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year. While his extensive sailing resume played a significant role in his receiving this medal—which has been given out just 17 times previously—it's just one facet of one of the most interesting and successful Americans of modern times. Turner revolutionized television news when he founded the Cable News Network in 1980 and won a World Series as the owner of the Atlanta Braves. He is also the creator of the Goodwill Games, a member of the Television Hall of Fame and a former Time magazine Man of the Year (1991).

'Since 1985, the NYYC Medal has been awarded from time to time at the sole discretion of the Flag Officers in recognition of achievements of particular merit or outstanding contribution to the club or yachting in general,' says Philip A. Lotz, Commodore of the New York Yacht Club. 'Last night, it was my honor and extreme pleasure to present the NYYC Medal to Ted Turner.'

While the high point of Turner's sailing career was his win over Alan Bond's Australia in the 1977 America's Cup, he had success before and after, including wins in the Flying Dutchman World Championships, Congressional Cup, 5.5 Metre Gold Cup, SORC and the storm-ravaged 1979 Fastnet Race.

'In the 1970s, Ted Turner took his one-design racing skills to ocean racing and dramatically changed the sport,' says Gary Jobson, who served as Turner's tactician during the 1977 America's Cup. 'During his remarkable sailing career, Turner served on many committees to advance the sport and he has been a generous donor to many sailing causes. The New York Yacht Club Medal recognizes Ted Turner's lifetime achievement and service to sailing.'

The documentary on Courageous and the 1977 America's Cup will be aired to the public on NBC on Saturday, June 17 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportWildwind 2016 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Melges 20 World League goes to Zadar, Croatia
For the first time ever, the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) will compete in the Adriatic region For the first time ever, the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) will compete in the Adriatic region, an area fast becoming a premiere location for Melges World League (MWL) events.
Posted today at 2:24 am America's Cup - Peter Lester blames the Big Fella for ETNZ Pitchpole
Kiwi Peter Lester has virtually stated that the ETNZ pitchpole was an Oracle conspiracy. Kiwi Peter Lester has virtually stated that the ETNZ pitchpole was an Oracle conspiracy. Yet the in a piece on newshub by Jacob Brown does not take into account that the teams had agreed to race in up to 24 knots, and Race Director, Iain Murray, did exactly what they asked for. There is no blame, it was a racing incident.
Posted on 7 Jun Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun Race for Water – A key player in fight against plastic pollution
Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, 2017, the Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution that is swamping our oceans.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
The first day kicked off on the Great Sound with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun Olympic rivalry renewed in World Cup Series Final Santander
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA) will face off against silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (NZL) The teams were locked in a famous duel at Rio 2016 where it was a four-way shootout for the three available medals. Grael and Kunze beat Maloney and Meech by just two seconds to claim a memorable gold medal in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov Iversen completed the podium with Tamara Echegoyen and Berta Betanzos (ESP) finishing out of the medals.
Posted on 6 Jun RMSIR 2017 all set to stay on course
'Same again' for RMSIR 2017. Why change a good thing? The Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) today announced that the 28th Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta (RMSIR) fleet will set sail from Port Klang on 18 November 2017 and maintain its regular course along Malaysia’s west coast to the finish line.
Posted on 6 Jun Rolex China Sea Race - Famous Classic Yacht Dorade Takes on Asia
In 2015 Dorade completed a campaign retracing the steps of all the major ocean races that the boat had won in the 1930s The 12th entry for 29th edition of the Rolex China Sea Race has been received - from the famous classic yacht Dorade. The China Sea Race was established in 1962 with five yachts racing from Hong Kong to Corrigedor, Philippines. The winner was C.F. Von Sydow’s on his yacht Reverie a 40’ foot classic Yawl designed by Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1957. Now comes another S&S - Dorade.
Posted on 6 Jun Famous names and faces prepare for Airlie Beach Race Week showdown
Several famous boats & equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week Several famous boats and equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for a showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017.
Posted on 6 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy