Teamwork a key to Australia's Laser prosperity

Tom Burton Rio 2016 Sailing Energy/World Sailing Tom Burton Rio 2016 Sailing Energy/World Sailing

by David Sygall - AST today at 8:32 am





Tom Burton won in Rio last year, emulating Tom Slingsby’s victory in London in 2012. Part of Burton’s win could be attributed to the competitive edge and support he gained from teammate Matt Wearn, who spent much of the Olympiad alongside Burton ranked as one of the world’s best Laser sailors.





“They’re a great bunch of guys, doing what they love and they recognise they’re in a fortunate position to do that,” said Blackburn, who won a Bronze medal in the Laser at Sydney in 2000. “Even though just one guy can go to the Olympics at the end of the four years, I think they all get some pride in making a competitive environment that helps that guy do well.”Australia will be represented by eight sailors in Croatia, including Wearn, Burton and 2016 Youth World champion Finn Alexander, who will be competing in his first open world championship. Wearn recently secured the Sailing World Championship Test Event crown at Aarhus, narrowly ahead of Burton. Luke Elliott, Mitch Kennedy, Jeremy O'Connell, Daniel Self, and James Stewart are the others.





“Preparations have been just fine and I reckon the guys will be in good physical shape for the first day of the regatta, which looks like it’ll be in moderate winds,” Blackburn said. “We were in Japan in July and then went straight to Aarhus. It was great to get a sense of where the guys were at in Aarhus because this year’s regatta schedule has been a little sparse.”



Among the top contenders for the World Championship will be Germany’s current world No.1 Philipp Buhl, No.2 Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, and No.3 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz from France.



Australian Entry List - 2017 Laser Standard Men's World Championship







ISAF No First Name Family Name Sail Number Rig Date Entered Country 1. AUSFA3 Finnian Alexander AUS211498 AUS211498 Standard 18 Jun 2017 Australia 2. AUSTB17 Tom Burton AUS199012 AUS199012 Standard 01 Jun 2017 Australia 3. AUSLE3 Luke Elliott AUS210464 AUS210464 Standard 06 Jun 2017 Australia 4. AUSMK2 Mitchell Kennedy AUS209261 AUS209261 Standard 11 Jun 2017 Australia 5. AUSJO5 Jeremy O'Connell AUS211561 AUS211561 Standard 12 Jun 2017 Australia 6. AUSSD15 Daniel Self AUS211543 AUS211543 Standard 16 Jun 2017 Australia 7. AUSJS60 James Stewart AUS210193 AUS210193 Standard 12 Jun 2017 Australia 8. AUSMW34 Matthew Wearn AUS199015 AUS199015 Standard 30 May 2017 Australia

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157247