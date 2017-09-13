Please select your home edition
Teamwork a key to Australia's Laser prosperity

by David Sygall - AST today at 8:32 am
Tom Burton Rio 2016 Sailing Energy/World Sailing
Australian Laser class Coach Michael Blackburn credits a strong sense of camaraderie within the national team for its enduring success. Australia will enter the Laser World Championship at Split, Croatia, this week seeking to extend its proud history in the class, which includes back-to-back Olympic Gold medals at the past two Games.

Matthew Wearn AUS - 2016 Laser Standard Men's World Championships - Day 5 © JLDigitalMedia.net
Matthew Wearn AUS - 2016 Laser Standard Men's World Championships - Day 5 © JLDigitalMedia.net



Tom Burton won in Rio last year, emulating Tom Slingsby’s victory in London in 2012. Part of Burton’s win could be attributed to the competitive edge and support he gained from teammate Matt Wearn, who spent much of the Olympiad alongside Burton ranked as one of the world’s best Laser sailors.

#FleetFacts: Racing at the #laserworlds2017 starts on Thursday in Croatia. A strong Team, headed by reigning Olympic champion Tom Burton and Matt Wearn will try to continue Australia's fine recent record, which includes winning the Gold medal at the past two Olympic Games. So, what exactly is a Laser? The Laser is a single person dinghy that was designed in Canada in 1969. It was first included in the Olympic program in Atlanta in 1996. The Laser is fast, responsive and lightweight. It is a single-sail dinghy with a centreboard. The Laser is considered one of the most competitive classes, with a presence in 122 countries and six continents. Current Team coach Michael Blackburn won a Bronze medal in the Laser class at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Tom Slingsby won the Gold medal at London 2012 and Burton won in 2016. #australiansailing I #letsgotokyo I #olympicsailing I #lasersailing I #laserclass I #worldsailing

A post shared by Australian Sailing Team ?????? (@aussailingteam) on




“They’re a great bunch of guys, doing what they love and they recognise they’re in a fortunate position to do that,” said Blackburn, who won a Bronze medal in the Laser at Sydney in 2000. “Even though just one guy can go to the Olympics at the end of the four years, I think they all get some pride in making a competitive environment that helps that guy do well.”

Australia will be represented by eight sailors in Croatia, including Wearn, Burton and 2016 Youth World champion Finn Alexander, who will be competing in his first open world championship. Wearn recently secured the Sailing World Championship Test Event crown at Aarhus, narrowly ahead of Burton. Luke Elliott, Mitch Kennedy, Jeremy O'Connell, Daniel Self, and James Stewart are the others.

Finnian Alexander (AUS) Gold Medalist - Laser Radial Boys - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Finnian Alexander (AUS) Gold Medalist - Laser Radial Boys - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz



“Preparations have been just fine and I reckon the guys will be in good physical shape for the first day of the regatta, which looks like it’ll be in moderate winds,” Blackburn said. “We were in Japan in July and then went straight to Aarhus. It was great to get a sense of where the guys were at in Aarhus because this year’s regatta schedule has been a little sparse.”

Among the top contenders for the World Championship will be Germany’s current world No.1 Philipp Buhl, No.2 Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, and No.3 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz from France.

Australian Entry List - 2017 Laser Standard Men's World Championship


ISAF No First Name Family Name Sail Number Rig Date Entered Country
1. AUSFA3 Finnian Alexander AUS211498 Standard 18 Jun 2017 Australia
2. AUSTB17 Tom Burton AUS199012 Standard 01 Jun 2017 Australia
3. AUSLE3 Luke Elliott AUS210464 Standard 06 Jun 2017 Australia
4. AUSMK2 Mitchell Kennedy AUS209261 Standard 11 Jun 2017 Australia
5. AUSJO5 Jeremy O'Connell AUS211561 Standard 12 Jun 2017 Australia
6. AUSSD15 Daniel Self AUS211543 Standard 16 Jun 2017 Australia
7. AUSJS60 James Stewart AUS210193 Standard 12 Jun 2017 Australia
8. AUSMW34 Matthew Wearn AUS199015 Standard 30 May 2017 Australia
Max Salminen secures Opel Finn Gold Cup after intense Medal Race
Jonathan Lobert took the silver while Nicholas Heiner took bronze after leading the race from start to finish. With a reasonable wind forecast it was with some dismay that the sailors arrived at Spartacus SC to a windless lake and a postponement. However it wasn’t long before an easterly wind was in place and the top 10 were sent out for the medal race.
Posted on 10 Sep Medal race line-up decided after Day 2 of no racing at Finn Gold Cup
The Finn Gold Cup is an extraordinary collective experience that is second to none in the Finn sailor’s calendar. The Finn Gold Cup is an extraordinary collective experience that is second to none in the Finn sailor’s calendar. It brings together sailors from across the world, and across the spectrum of experience and ability. It matches Olympic champions against best youth in the world; it matches experienced helms against the inexperienced; the young against the old; the knowledgeable against the knowledge
Posted on 10 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Brits set to take two medals going into Final Day
British Sailing Team’s Ben Saxton and Nacra newcomer Katie Dabson lead by just four points Title contenders at the Nacra 17 World Championships in La Grande Motte in the South of France may be relishing what is expected to be a big winds Sunday finale, a chance to show the newly foiling, flying Nacra 17 at its best and most exciting, but they had to deal with a penultimate day of light, fickle and patchy winds as a precursor.
Posted on 10 Sep Max Salminen maintains lead at Opel Finn Gold Cup on Day 4
Max Salminen, from Sweden, extended his lead at the Opel Finn Gold Cup to seven points after placing fifth Max Salminen, from Sweden, extended his lead at the Opel Finn Gold Cup to seven points after placing fifth in the only race possible on Day 4. Ed Wright, from Britain, remains in second, while Jonathan Lobert, from France moves up one place to third, on equal points with Wright. The race was won by the 2013 World Champion, Jorge Zarif, from Brazil.
Posted on 8 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes lead into sharp end of regatta
The top two crews at the Nacra 17 Worlds emerged from Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday’s Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.
Posted on 7 Sep Youth World Champions’ big sacrifice for Olympic ambition
The Sydney duo’s commitment to strive for Olympic representation was applauded by AS Performance Director Peter Conde Bryant and Wilmot said they had “mixed emotions” about withdrawing from the championship in Sanya, China in December. However, qualifying for the next Olympic campaign sailing 49erFX skiffs demanded their singular focus.
Posted on 7 Sep Finn Gold Cup - Birthday on Balaton for Finn Legend Gerardo Seeliger
Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. Many sailors at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup are making new friends, meeting old friends, and telling stories of times past. There are plenty of connections linking the past and the present. Many of them involve the International Finn Association’s President of Honour, Gerardo Seeliger, from Spain
Posted on 7 Sep Sail Sydney a launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 7 Sep Max Salminen leads after snakes and ladders third day at Finn Gold Cup
Max Salminen, from Sweden, is the third leader in three days at the Opel Finn Gold Cup at Balatonföldvár on Lake Balaton Max Salminen, from Sweden, is the third leader in three days at the Opel Finn Gold Cup at Balatonföldvár on Lake Balaton. The ever-tricky wind caused a few more high scores, while a few of those at the top maintained their consistency. Ed Wright, from Britain, moves up to second with Nicholas Heiner, from The Netherlands, who won the first race of the day, in third. Piotr Kula won the second race.
Posted on 7 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds - Equipment issues settled by mid-regatta sailor vote
The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start The Nacra 17 class continues to deal with the speed wobbles associated with a fast start with major changes to the class that are implemented across all competitors rather than taking a more measured and slower approach. With this fast-track approach, not surprisingly any shortcomings with the supplied gear become very public very quickly.
Posted on 6 Sep
