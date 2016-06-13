Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Team Zain to put big smiles on crew faces in 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia

by Oman Sail on 21 Dec
EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour 2016. Abu Dhabi In-Port race day close to the city centre. The race day was won by Al Mouj, Muscat - skippered by Gilles Favennec (FRA) © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com
When Kuwait-based Team Zain first contested EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour in 2015, the focus was on corporate team building but increasingly, their preparations are geared to achieving a good result.

So, in 2017 the team, unchanged from last year with French skipper Cedric Pouligny and navigator Gerald Veniard back in control, will travel to Muscat early ahead of the start and devote as much time as possible to setting their boat up for the best possible performance.

“The Zain crew were novices when we first competed but now we have some good competitive sailors so we will want to do better than last year but for me, what I’m looking forward to most is seeing a big smile on their faces at the end because that means our campaign has been a success,” said Pouligny who as Zain’s sole helm might have his work cut out during the two-week long race.

“We have a great team spirit on Team Zain – they are supermotivated and keen to learn. It might not be any easier this year but I know the guys will be really keen to go for it and will not be put off by any of the challenges.”

Pouligny’s crew is drawn from Zain’s 5,000 strong workforce in eight Middle Eastern and African countries who back in 2015 responded to a company questionnaire asking for interest in taking part in EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour. They earned their selection following weeks of intensive training.

Team Zain – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com
Team Zain – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com



In their first year, according to Mike Miller, team manager and member of Zain Group’s Finance team, they exceeded expectations by finishing on the podium because the boat set up was ‘fantastic’ and they had some ‘lucky breaks’ with the breeze in the final two legs.

“But last year, we didn’t put enough time into setting up the boat and didn’t have as much luck so a fifth place finish was a creditable one. Plus, there were a couple of extra pro teams and the Omani teams were hugely improved so all in all we were pretty pleased with our result. I’m hoping we will be in the top half of the table in 2017, but the competition gets fiercer each year and we are sailing against some really impressive people.”

For the employees of Zain, a leading mobile and data services operator, the physical and mental demands of racing 760 offshore miles and up to 10 in-port sprints are shattering.

Even for professional sailors such as Pouligny, with more than a dozen Tour de France a la Voiles under his belt, EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour is a seriously tough challenge.

“The format of EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour is very similar to the old Tour de France yet it is held over just two weeks which makes the racing even more intense.

“Many of the legs are pretty long for Farr 30s but you have to keep on rolling with no break. You arrive into port late at night and depart first thing the following morning which leaves no time to rest up so you are permanently tired.

“And there are light winds across the course so you need to stay focussed and keep moving forward in the right direction for very long periods and then sometimes you get a strong wind of 25 knots.

“It always takes me at least one week to recover but this is what makes the race difficult and why we all love it.”

Team Zain – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com
Team Zain – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com



EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour is the only annual race of its type, with a mix of long offshore legs and intense in-port racing, in the world and since it was first established in 2011, has become the most prestigious race in the Middle East with a reach and appeal that extends with each edition, among both recreational and professional sailors.

The teams race in identical Farr 30 boats and are in competition for around two weeks, completing more than 700 racing miles and stopping off at five different ports, which showcase the Gulf region to new sailors and to fans who follow the action online or via television images around the world.

In 2017, competition starts in Muscat, Oman, with the first in-port races before the fleet heads north to Sohar and around the tip of the Musandam Peninsula to Khasab. Competitors must tackle the challenges posed by the congested Straits of Hormuz before racing to Abu Dhabi and then on to Doha for the second round of in-port races. Then follows the longest leg to Dubai and a final opportunity to notch up points in the last in-port races before the winner emerges.

French skipper Cedric Pouligny – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com
French skipper Cedric Pouligny – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com


Route – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com
Route – 2017 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Mark Lloyd http://www.lloyd-images.com

Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Pantaenius - Worldwide Support

Related Articles

Jules Verne Trophy – From North to South
It was only at the first light of dawn that IDEC SPORT finally made it into the Southern Hemisphere after five days. The Doldrums, which were forecast not to last long and to be kind appear to have had a change of heart by stretching out in front of the big multihull.
Posted today at 4:50 pm CQS Media Launch and on water images by Beth Morley
Here are some images from today's CQS media launch and also from the chase boat that was out on Sydney Harbour The talented Beth Morley was at the CQS Media Launch and also out on Sydney Harbour for the CQS training session today. Here are her images from Birkenhead Point Marina and also the chase boat. Enjoy
Posted today at 6:55 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Looks like a quick race this year
A long range weather forecast predicts a fast, possibly record breaking 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart A long range weather forecast predicts a fast, possibly record breaking 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jane Golding, Manager, Weather Services NSW.
Posted today at 3:32 am A record breaking run is in the wind for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
While the weather forecast for the start of Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart” While the weather forecast for the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart”, where fast downwind will be brought to an abrupt halt by a stiff southerly change, the bigger picture leaves little doubt supermaxi Wild Oats XI’s race record time for the 628 nautical mile classic could be lowered by some three hours, possibly more.
Posted today at 3:15 am Vendee Globe - A scary moment for Sébastien Destremau
This afternoon at 0330hrs UTC a rogue wave put the boat on her side, mast in the water. This afternoon at 0330hrs UTC and whilst TechnoFirst-faceOcean was sailing in a strong 30 knots of wind with three reefs in the mainsail and the J3, with her skipper inside, a rogue wave put the boat on her side, mast in the water.
Posted today at 2:05 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another record for Adrienne Cahalan
Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Rolex Sydney Hobart - this is a woman who has been a finalist in four international Yachtswoman of the Year nominations, named Australian Yachtswoman of the year in 2002-3 and written a book on her exploits.
Posted today at 1:23 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Lazarette Pt I
You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette. You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette. You’ll also never what you’ll find out until you ask! Often, the bigger the boat, the more gear and sometimes the odd gem really does appear. The more cruisy a boat is, the more likely you are to find a plethora of items, akin to Grandpa’s shed out the back.
Posted today at 1:18 am Festival of Sails Rating Series hotbed
The 50-foot competition at the 2017 Festival of Sails is a good looking line up of Victorian and New South Wales boats The 50-foot competition at the 2017 Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover is a good looking line up of Victorian and New South Wales boats in among a broad spectrum of Rating Series entries, from a classically restored S&S 34 to the Beneteau production boats.
Posted today at 12:43 am Jules Verne Trophy - Brakes on in the Doldrums
IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran suddenly slowed last night just before midnight after the high speed voyage down from Ushant. The IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran was suddenly slowed last night just before midnight after the high speed voyage down from Ushant. After speeds in excess of thirty knots, the situation suddenly changed at 3°N with the first effects of the Doldrums being felt.
Posted on 21 Dec Vendée Globe – Day 46 – Rookies' regrets, warriors' wars
It was the race first timer Thomas Ruyant who was forced to abandon his race after 42 days while lying in eighth place. On Sunday afternoon it was the 35 year old race first timer Thomas Ruyant who was forced to abandon his race after 42 days while lying in eighth place. His seamanship in bringing his badly broken IMOCA, which threatened to break up and sink at any minute, 220 miles through some horrendous weather conditions, writes him into the race's history books.
Posted on 21 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy