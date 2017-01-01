Please select your home edition
Edition
Predictwind - Iridium

Team Tilt in second place going into final day of Red Bull Youth AC

by MaxComm Communication today at 2:28 am
Red Bull Youth America's Cup 2017 Loris von Siebenthal http://www.myimage.ch
Switzerland’s Team Tilt, led by Sebastien Schneiter, ended the opening day of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup finals (a youth version of the main event reserved for 18-24 year olds) in second place overall with one day left to go. The young team performed well in challenging conditions.

The Team Tilt crew were fresh from a well-deserved three-day break from racing after qualifying for the finals last week in a hard-fought two-day battle, also in non-foiling light airs, that saw them come through in third place having won the final race. They spent their downtime debriefing, working on the boat and maintaining their fitness levels ahead of today’s competition.

Activities on the Great Sound got underway this morning with the eight finalists tuning up ahead of the main event that kicked off at 1400 local time. With wind conditions settling in at seven - nine knots, there was to be no foiling again for the AC45F catamarans.

After two disappointing starts in the first two races of the day, Team Tilt fought back well to post a fifth and a third place. An excellent start in the final race saw them finish with a fourth place putting them in second overall going into the last day.

Today’s racing had on the water umpiring which added a new dimension to the competition for the youth sailors, with any protests being resolved instantly on the water and the penalty being communicated to the teams through an onboard lighting system. At the close of day one, British team Land Rover BAR Academy sits at the top of the provisional leaderboard with seven points ahead of Team Tilt and Team France Jeune on equal points.

Don’t miss the final three races of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup live on Leman Bleu Television (Switzerland only) and Red Bull TV on Wednesday 21 June from 1905 CET and 1405 local time.

Sébastien Schneiter, Team Tilt Skipper: We can’t pay too much attention to the provisional results because everything will come down to the final race tomorrow. We are on a roll and that makes us happy. We need to improve our starts for tomorrow; if we can start well then the race is much easier to manage.

Alex Schneiter, Team Leader: They needed to be consistent in these races and they have been. The race course is very tricky both in terms of wind direction and strength. They improved throughout the day which is very positive. We are currently lying second overall so there is everything still to play for!

Tanguy Cariou, Sports Director: The leaderboard is very tight, except for the British team who have a comfortable advantage. Our position is positive going into the final day, the results are still wide open. We sailed well in terms of positioning, tactics, boat speed and boat handling. For day two, we will correct a few things, particularly our starts.

Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, provisional results:

Total points, points for each race*

1 GBR - 28 9 9 10
2. SUI - 21 6 8 7
3. FRA - 21 7 10 4
4. SWE - 20 5 7 8
5. NZL - 18 4 5 9
6. BDA - 18 10 3 5
7. GER - 15 3 6 6
8. ESP - 15 8 4 3

*The winner takes 10 points, second place takes 9 points, etc.
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Fairytale start for TeamBDA but Land Rover Bar Academy dominate Day 1
Day one of 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals belonged to Land Rover BAR Academy who sit on top of the leaderboard Day one of the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals belonged to Land Rover BAR Academy who sit on top of the leaderboard heading into day two after two second places and a first place in the three races on day one.<
Posted today at 1:21 am America's Cup J-Class Regatta – More action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Posted on 20 Jun America's Cup J-Class Regatta – Final race images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from final day race
Posted on 20 Jun Red Bull Youth America’s Cup sailors are the story of the summer
In the initial Qualifier race TeamBDA went from zero to hero holding their own with the best youth sailors on the planet A group of young athletes from the small island of Bermuda have defied the odds. They won the hearts of their country in the Qualifiers, and when the Finals play out on 20th and 21st June, the whole world may be under their spell.
Posted on 20 Jun Christening of the new J-Class yacht SVEA in Bermuda
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of new J-Class SVEA images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of new J-Class SVEA images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Posted on 20 Jun America's Cup J-Class Regatta action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Today was a historical day for the J Class as was the first time seven of these magnificent boat have race together.
Posted on 20 Jun America's Cup J-Class Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup J-Class Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action. Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup J-Class Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 20 Jun Tomorrow's sailing superstars go for title live on June 20 and 21
The serene island paradise of Bermuda will be rocking this week when world’s best young sailors fly across Great Sound The serene island paradise of Bermuda will be rocking this week when the world’s best young sailors fly across the Great Sound in the Finals of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Amid the already-charged atmosphere of the race action in the 35th America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, eight international teams of sailors aged 18 to 24 will amp the excitement even higher over two days
Posted on 20 Jun America's Cup - Burling, Kiwis win two more to take 3-0 lead
Jimmy Spithill and his mates with Oracle Team USA might need to start tapping out an SOS from the Bermuda Triangle. Jimmy Spithill and his mates with Oracle Team USA might need to start tapping out an SOS from the Bermuda Triangle. The two-time defending America’s Cup champions are foundering badly against hotshot young helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand, who are threatening to sail — and cycle — away with the oldest trophy in international sports.
Posted on 19 Jun America's Cup - Daniel Forster's view of Day 2 of the 35th Match
Top international photographer, Daniel Forster was on the water of the Great Sound, Bermuda Top international photographer, Daniel Forster was on the water of the Great Sound, Bermuda and filed this gallery of images of racing on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup Match with Emirates Team New Zealand and defending Champion Oracle Team USA
Posted on 19 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy