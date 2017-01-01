Team REV wins M32 Miami Winter Series Event No - 3

Team REV - 2017 M32 Miami Winter Series Event #3 Aston Harald / M32 Series Team REV - 2017 M32 Miami Winter Series Event #3 Aston Harald / M32 Series

by Aston Harald today at 5:43 amTen races were completed throughout the weekend, along with two short Pro Am races Saturday morning. Sixteen guests had the privilege of jumping aboard M32s to experience catamaran racing at its finest and raise money for Shake-a-leg Miami! When official racing began, team XS Energy skippered by Drew Wierda came out fast and led the day after five races with 15 points.





New to the fleet was Jim Prendergast, he commented on the sailing, 'This is my first time racing a multihull, after getting dialed in it is extremely exciting. It's almost like you're flying an airplane because you key in on different indicators for example, looking at the sail a lot less and instead focusing on the hull height and feeling the boat.'



After an evening at the Bacardi Sailing Week tent party, sailors arrived at Regatta park Sunday morning to dark, stormy skies and a nice 15 knot breeze but by the time races began, the precipitation moved offshore and took the wind with it. PRO Mattias Dahlström and team worked with the shifting breeze to complete five races in what was 'crossover upwind gennaker' breeze.



Starting the day off with a race win was Charles Tomeo and his team 102BFAST, showing off their light air boat speed. Overall it was a regatta that tested the crews ability to make quick changes from the constant direction and velocity changes.



Team REV made an incredible leap from sixth overall to event winners. Skipper Rick DeVos commented, 'We really focused on improving our starts today, if you have a decent start things get easier from there. We worked on time and distance and picking our spot early and positing ourselves relative to the fleet.' Malcolm Gefter also had a spectacular Sunday, team Liftoff moved from a tied sixth place up to third.









The final event of the Miami Winter Series will take place April 7-9 at regatta park, where the overall winter champion is to be determined. Double points will be awarded for the last event with up to ten boats expected on Biscayne Bay!











If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152407