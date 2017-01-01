Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Team Philippines claim DBS Marina Bay Cup for third time

by Singapore Sailing Federation today at 3:15 pm
Day 3 – DBS Marina Bay Cup Event Media
Team Philippines were crowned 2017 DBS Marina Bay Cup champions for the third time, beating Team Finland 2-0 in the final.

Eight international and local sailing teams competed in the annual DBS Marina Bay Cup, the biggest match-racing sailing event in Singapore. Into its third year and held from 14-17 September at the Marina Bay coinciding with the Formula One weekend, this year's edition included participants from Australia, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Philippines, USA and host Singapore.

Held in a round robin elimination format, teams had battled hard over the past two days, racing six matches each before the final day of competition.

Wind was consistent throughout the day, allowing the organisers to complete the round robin matches by noon before running the semi-finals/finals.

Team Finland, who finished the round robin competition with a 6-1 win-loss record, looked good for the title after sweeping aside Team Japan 2-0 in the semi-final. Helmed by Jon Eriksson, they were the most consistent on the waters of Marina Bay, taking out opponent after opponent throughout the three days.

In contrast, the road to the final was not an easy one for Team Philippines. Unlike in previous years when they were clearly one of the better teams in the field, they struggled through the round robin stage, losing to Team Finland and Team Japan. Following that, they needed to come from a point down to beat Team Hungary in the semi-final.

However, they turned up the style in the final, narrowly taking the first match in the best of three series before building on that confidence to take the title for the third time.

“After the round robin stage, we knew we were up against really good competition this year,” said Team Philippines skipper Ridgely Balladares, who also won the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

“But we stuck in there and the crew was focused on the task at hand. It is amazing to win again and it has been an amazing year for us. For sure, we will be looking to win the title for a fourth-time next year!”

Proudly sponsoring the third successful run of the event, Ms Myrna Poon, Senior Vice President, Group Strategic Marketing & Communications Division, DBS Bank said, “DBS would like to congratulate the participants of DBS Marina Bay Cup for a successful showing at the Bay. Together with the DBS Marina Bay Sailing Programme, we hope to provide the public with opportunities to enjoy the view of the bay from a different perspective, and showcase its possibilities!”

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsRS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 29 – Mixed results from Stealth Mode tactics
Visit Seattle ended its period of Stealth Mode at 1200 (UTC), re-emerging in second place, but things did not go to plan Unicef and GREAT Britain both emerged from Stealth Mode at 0600 (UTC) this morning, with the two teams fairing quite differently during their 24 hours off the radar.
Posted today at 12:23 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Two week Assembly Period begins today
The Volvo Ocean 65s come out of the water on 18 September for final checks and a last chance for the Boatyard The Volvo Ocean 65 fleet will be returned to the caring hands of the Boatyard technicians in Lisbon before the start of the race. All systems on the boats will serviced and the boats will receive their measurement certificates. the Assembly Period gives Volvo Ocean Race teams some invaluable time on shore – and they'll head to Newcastle, UK for a rigorous sea survival course.
Posted today at 11:42 am 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Final day
Final day of Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship in Medemblik saw the last three races of the event for Melges 24 fleet The final day of the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship in Medemblik saw the last three races of the event for Melges 24 fleet and comparing to yesterday, no changes were made to the podium places. Hungarian FGF Sailing Team kept their track to victory, while Dutch Team Kesbeke/Sika/Gill secured their second position and Gill Race Team (GBR) was consistent enough to complete the podium as third.
Posted today at 5:56 am Six perpetual trophies awarded on final day of Rolex Big Boat Series
Racing concluded today at 53rd edition of Rolex Big Boat Series on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. After seven races spread across four days of on-water action, winners were crowned in eleven classes, including six perpetual trophies. En route to determining this year’s winners
Posted today at 4:20 am Team Finland top the standings on Day 2 of DBS Marina Bay Cup
Winds were light throughout the day, making it challenging conditions for competitors to edge ahead of their opponents Led by Jon Eriksson, Team Finland overcame the Singapore Management University team in the first race of the day before making their claim for the crown clear by beating defending champions Team Philippines in their next race.
Posted on 17 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 28 – Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet
Three teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and Great Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding positions from the rest of the fleet. Qingdao came out of Stealth Mode at 0600 UTC this morning. It appears that the decision has paid off for Qingdao, maintaining its lead over PSP Logistics and moving in front of HotelPlanner.com, but it was still unable to shake off Great Britain.
Posted on 17 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Duncan is top of the world
Peter Duncan is the Audi J/70 World Champion, after a stunning performance, scoring podium finishes in every race American Brian Keane's Savasana scored a second in the final race, moving up to runner up for the championship. Italian Luca Domenici moved up to third in the final race. Italian Claudia Rossi's attempt to become the first lady helm to win the title was ended with a Black Flag in the final race.
Posted on 17 Sep Southern stars take win at Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup
In today's single race, Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly The morning may have dawned with dense fog and little breeze on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. In today's single race, the Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly and never wavering.
Posted on 17 Sep Consolidating leaderboard positions at the Rolex Big Boat Series
When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat during Big Boat Series When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Not only does the Bay present great geographical features for sailors to race around, but the late-September winds have a reputation for greeting each day
Posted on 17 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series - Images of Pac52's in action on Day 2
Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series in San Francisco, and caught these images of the five strong Pac 52 class getting its first racing in the prestigious series. San Francisco turned on its usual sea breeze through the Golden Gate providing the champagne conditions for which the Pac 52 was designed to excel.
Posted on 17 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy