Please select your home edition
Edition
Predictwind - Iridium

Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style

by Oman Sail today at 7:16 pm
Oman Air celebrating their victory - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Team Oman Air claimed their first regatta win of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series with a dominant display in Barcelona, Spain, narrowing the gap to the top spot on the overall leaderboard to just one point.

An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.

The crew of Pete Greenhalgh, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari and James Wierzbowski joined Robertson in celebration as they crossed the finish line a massive two minutes ahead of closest rival SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

After rocketing from third to first on the penultimate day of Act 4 with a stunning display of consistency, Oman Air set out to defend their lead on the tricky Barcelona racecourse.

Three wins in a row for Red Bull Sailing Team saw Oman Air slip into second place but Robertson's men pulled it back with two runners-up finishes to set up a tense finale.

Oman Air Sailing Team skippered by Phil Robertson with team mates Pete Greenhalgh, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari and James Wierzbowski racing close to the city of Barcelona on day 4 of racing. - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air Sailing Team skippered by Phil Robertson with team mates Pete Greenhalgh, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari and James Wierzbowski racing close to the city of Barcelona on day 4 of racing. - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Going into the last race, just ten points split Oman Air in first from Alinghi in fourth, with Red Bull Sailing Team and SAP Extreme Sailing Team in second and third.

But, with their lead under threat, Oman Air put on the performance of the day, dominating from start to finish and sending a clear message of intent to their Extreme Sailing Series rivals.

Over the Act's 22 races the crew notched up an impressive four race wins and 15 podium finishes.

Crucially the victory in Barcelona moves Oman Air to within one point of joint leaders SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi on the overall scoreboard at the halfway mark of the tour.

“It's amazing to win this one,” said tactician and mainsail trimmer Greenhalgh, the Extreme Sailing Series' most decorated sailor.

“We had three third-place finishes going into this regatta which was quite frustrating, so we’re very pleased with this result, but we still feel like there’s quite a lot more to come out of our team. We’re looking forward to the next event and trying to keep some momentum going through the series.”

Oman Air celebrating their victory - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air celebrating their victory - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Robertson, the reigning match racing world champion who joined the team at the start of 2017, added: “We probably couldn’t have finished in a better way to be honest. We’re stoked. It was really tough out there, the pressure was certainly on, but we managed to deliver.”

Omani bowman Nasser Al Mashari said the victory would give Oman Air a welcome boost as they enter the back half of the Extreme Sailing Series.

“We have always known we were capable of winning an Act and that it was just a matter of time before everything came together,” he said.

“It feels amazing to have pulled it off here in Barcelona. It means a lot to the team and will give us a real boost with four more regattas still to go.”

Fleet racing close to the city of Barcelona on day 4 of racing - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Fleet racing close to the city of Barcelona on day 4 of racing - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



The team now has a short two-week break before racing resumes with the fifth round of the Extreme Sailing Series in the German city of Hamburg from August 10 to 13.

Oman Sail's Flying Phantom duo of Thomas Normand and Ahmed Al Hasni finished the second round of the series in fifth place out of 12 teams from seven countries after a strong finish, achieving their top 5 goal!

Oman Air Sailing Team skippered by Phil Robertson with team mates Pete Greenhalgh, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari and James Wierzbowski - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air Sailing Team skippered by Phil Robertson with team mates Pete Greenhalgh, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari and James Wierzbowski - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


Oman Air celebrating their victory - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air celebrating their victory - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


Oman Air celebrating their victory - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Air celebrating their victory - 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills. Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow’s finale.
Posted on 22 Jul Spectacular Team Oman Air comeback at Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona
A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day. A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day.
Posted on 22 Jul Consistency rewards Oman Air in tough Extreme Sailing Series opener
Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky day Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky opening day to Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series in Barcelona.
Posted on 22 Jul FNOB Impulse robbed of race win in action-packed Barcelona opener
A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied their first win right on the finish line – as Alinghi took control of the scoreboard.
Posted on 22 Jul OmanAir poised for action as waves delay Extreme Sailing Series opener
Although disappointed, Oman Air remain poised for action with three days of high-octane foiling racing ahead of them. The Omani outfit, renowned for their skill in challenging conditions, had hoped to make the best of a testing first-day forecast of big winds and huge waves as they look to improve on their trio of third-place finishes in the opening three Acts.
Posted on 20 Jul Extreme Sailing Series – Big swells force postponement of opener
Race Director John Craig made the decision to suspend racing due to the tall, steep waves rolling through the stadium Craig said that such a sea state, combined with winds of up to 25 knots, would have likely caused the super-fast GC32 catamarans to fall off their foils and nosedive into the wave in front, potentially leading to capsizes.
Posted on 20 Jul Oman Air welcomes chance to close in on Extreme Sailing Series rivals
Following the first three Acts, Oman Air sits in a solid third place overall and in close touch with the series leaders. The experienced Al Mashari is racing with the established Oman Air crew of tactician Pete Greenhalgh and regulars James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth. They were joined this year by New Zealand match-racing star Phil Robertson as skipper and helmsman.
Posted on 17 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona – Second Spanish challenger announced
The second wildcard to be announced, following entry of FNOB Impulse, will be headed by Olympian and veteran Mitch Booth The wildcard is funded by the Calafell Municipality, a coastal Catalan town in the province of Tarragona, that has a growing catamaran sailing academy focussed on developing high-performance sailors.
Posted on 17 Jul Extreme Sailing Series™ set for spectacular Barcelona debut
The previous Act saw SAP Extreme Sailing Team take second win however Alinghi remains one point ahead on the leaderboard Following its crowd-pleasing inauguration at Act 3 in Madeira Islands two weeks ago, the Flying Phantom Series returns as part of the on-water line-up, alongside the GC32 Stadium Racing.
Posted on 13 Jul Local wildcard FNOB Impulse to compete in Extreme Sailing Series Act 4
Jordi Xammar is joined by a full line-up of talented Spaniards, all of whom competed in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Skipper and helm Jordi Xammar is joined by a full line-up of talented Spaniards, all of whom competed in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup last month as part of Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, which placed sixth, and who collectively boast 12 World Championship titles.
Posted on 10 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy