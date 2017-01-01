Please select your home edition
Team Killian wins 51st Governor’s Cup

by Governor’s Cup on 22 Jul
Christophe Killian, 20, of host Balboa Yacht Club, Newport Beach, California, won the 51st Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Championship with a 3-1 victory over New Zealand’s Leonard Takahashi before a record number of spectator boats watching the action. Killian and his crew Harrison Vandervort, won five of their last seven races in the semi-finals and finals, with a 3-0 win over Christopher Weis of Del Rey Yacht Club, Marina del Rey, California.

Killian would be the first to admit that it wasn’t easy. While he won the first race against Takahashi with relative ease, the eighteen-year-old New Zealander came right back to tie the series with a win in race two.

