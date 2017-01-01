Please select your home edition
Edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Team Finland top the standings on Day 2 of DBS Marina Bay Cup

by Event Media today at 3:37 pm
Day 2 – DBS Marina Bay Cup Event Media
After two days of intense competition, the 2017 DBS Marina Bay Cup sees Team Finland top the standings with a perfect win-loss record, having won six matches out of six.

Winds were light throughout the day, making it extremely challenging conditions for competitors to edge ahead of their opponents. Ultimately, six flights of two races each managed to be completed.

Led by Jon Eriksson, Team Finland overcame the Singapore Management University team in the first race of the day before making their claim for the DBS Marina Bay crown clear by beating defending champions Team Philippines in their next race.

They rounded it up with a win over Team Japan, who were undefeated after yesterday’s competition.

“It is really exciting and shifty conditions, but I enjoy sailing in these conditions which can be a little chaotic sometimes,” said Jon Eriksson, skipper of Team Finland. “We’ve done well so far and we have won the round robin competition so we feel good about it.”

“The toughest team today was Team Philippines – they have really good sailors and it was a good fight with them.”

Following their flawless start to the competition, Team Japan won one and loss two on the second day of competition. They are now joint-second with Team Philippines with a 4-2 win-loss record.

With only two flights left to go, teams will have one last chance to make a move on the scoreboard before race organisers make a decision on the semi-final/final.

Eight international and local sailing teams are competing in the annual DBS Marina Bay Cup, the biggest match-racing sailing event in Singapore. Into its third year and held from 14-17 September at the Marina Bay coinciding with the Formula One weekend, this year's edition will include participants from Australia, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Philippines, USA and host Singapore.

Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Pipe Opener – Tassie sailors brave wind, wet and winter-like chill
Tasmanian sailors took to southern coastal river waters over the weekend, braving westerly winds gusting to 30 knots The Ronald Young and Co/Aquaculture sponsored Series ended today with a morning race from Port Huon to Gordon, giving the fleet a taste of sailing on the River Derwent, D’Entrecasteaux Channel and the Huon River.
Posted today at 3:07 pm Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 28 – Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet
Three teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and Great Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding positions from the rest of the fleet. Qingdao came out of Stealth Mode at 0600 UTC this morning. It appears that the decision has paid off for Qingdao, maintaining its lead over PSP Logistics and moving in front of HotelPlanner.com, but it was still unable to shake off Great Britain.
Posted today at 2:48 pm Audi J/70 World Championship – Duncan is top of the world
Peter Duncan is the Audi J/70 World Champion, after a stunning performance, scoring podium finishes in every race American Brian Keane's Savasana scored a second in the final race, moving up to runner up for the championship. Italian Luca Domenici moved up to third in the final race. Italian Claudia Rossi's attempt to become the first lady helm to win the title was ended with a Black Flag in the final race.
Posted today at 2:16 pm CYCA’s Flinders Islet Race – The best of Blue Water
The superlatives were flowing freely after outstanding conditions delivered a record-breaking run round Flinders Islet The superlatives were flowing freely after outstanding conditions delivered a record-breaking run round Flinders Islet and back to Sydney Harbour for Race two of the CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore this past weekend.
Posted today at 7:51 am Southern stars take win at Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup
In today's single race, Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly The morning may have dawned with dense fog and little breeze on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. In today's single race, the Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly and never wavering.
Posted today at 5:55 am Consolidating leaderboard positions at the Rolex Big Boat Series
When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat during Big Boat Series When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Not only does the Bay present great geographical features for sailors to race around, but the late-September winds have a reputation for greeting each day
Posted today at 4:56 am Rolex Big Boat Series - Images of Pac52's in action on Day 2
Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series in San Francisco, and caught these images of the five strong Pac 52 class getting its first racing in the prestigious series. San Francisco turned on its usual sea breeze through the Golden Gate providing the champagne conditions for which the Pac 52 was designed to excel.
Posted today at 12:48 am Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Day 2 – FGF Team remains leader
Although heavy rain was about to show up since morning, the sailors were happy to get two races in wonderful conditions With another three races completed on the second day of the event Hungarian FGF Sailing Team with Robert Bakoczy in helm is keeping his leading position while there have been six races sailed and one discard came into play after fifth race.
Posted on 16 Sep Surprise victory for Realteam at GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup
An unforced error caused victory to slip through the fingers of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco on the final day While summery conditions initially gave way to an overcast sky and rain, out on the Bay of Calvi it was the most stable day with 15-20 knot winds. This enabled one round of the Anonimo Speed Challenge and five races with reaching starts to be held.
Posted on 16 Sep DBS Marina Bay Cup – Day 1
Eight international and local sailing teams are competing in the biggest match-racing sailing annual event in Singapore Into its third year and held from 14-17 September at the Marina Bay coinciding with the Formula One weekend, this year's edition will include participants from Australia, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Philippines, USA and host Singapore.
Posted on 16 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy