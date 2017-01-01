Team Finland top the standings on Day 2 of DBS Marina Bay Cup

by Event Media today at 3:37 pmWinds were light throughout the day, making it extremely challenging conditions for competitors to edge ahead of their opponents. Ultimately, six flights of two races each managed to be completed.Led by Jon Eriksson, Team Finland overcame the Singapore Management University team in the first race of the day before making their claim for the DBS Marina Bay crown clear by beating defending champions Team Philippines in their next race.They rounded it up with a win over Team Japan, who were undefeated after yesterday’s competition.“It is really exciting and shifty conditions, but I enjoy sailing in these conditions which can be a little chaotic sometimes,” said Jon Eriksson, skipper of Team Finland. “We’ve done well so far and we have won the round robin competition so we feel good about it.”“The toughest team today was Team Philippines – they have really good sailors and it was a good fight with them.”Following their flawless start to the competition, Team Japan won one and loss two on the second day of competition. They are now joint-second with Team Philippines with a 4-2 win-loss record.With only two flights left to go, teams will have one last chance to make a move on the scoreboard before race organisers make a decision on the semi-final/final.Eight international and local sailing teams are competing in the annual DBS Marina Bay Cup, the biggest match-racing sailing event in Singapore. Into its third year and held from 14-17 September at the Marina Bay coinciding with the Formula One weekend, this year's edition will include participants from Australia, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Philippines, USA and host Singapore.