Team Brunel announces team for Prologue Leg to Alicante

by Team Brunel today at 1:17 am
Team Brunel sailing in Lisbon © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Skipper Bouwe Bekking announced his team for the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg from Lisbon to Alicante on Saturday morning October 7th. Team Brunel will consist for the Prologue Leg of Bouwe Bekking, Carlo Huisman, Alberto Bolzan, Kyle Langford, Maciel Cichetti, Andrew Cape, Peter Burling, Annie Lush and Abby Ehler.

Bekking: Team Brunel is ready

Bekking: “Team Brunel is ready, we had a good run this week. Both the shore crew and the sailors have done a lot of work, but we managed to get the boat ready for departure to Alicante. We use this prologue to test out some small details. For example, the location of the spares and the various sail trim possibilities. No big changes anymore, that work has already been done.”

Bouwe Bekking supports Volvo Ocean Legends Race 2018 © Volvo Ocean Race
Bouwe Bekking supports Volvo Ocean Legends Race 2018 © Volvo Ocean Race



Huisman: We are on schedule

Huisman: “We are well prepared. Everyone is looking forward to it. The weather forecast offers us a light wind start, that’s a bit of a pity. But we all suffer from that. Last week was the first time we had the whole team together, that was good. We are on schedule.”

Carlo Huisman - Team Brunel © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Carlo Huisman - Team Brunel © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race



Debut Marcos postponed

The composition of the team means that Argentine Juanpa Marcos has to delay his debut in the Volvo Ocean Race. Marcos: “It’s not surprising to me. This has been part of the plan from the beginning. I have other commitments and sign in Sunday for the Nations Trophy in Palma. Normally when everyone stays fit, I won’t be in Alicante or Lisbon.

For more information click here.

