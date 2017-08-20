Team Brunel announces team for Prologue Leg to Alicante

Team Brunel sailing in Lisbon © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race Team Brunel sailing in Lisbon © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race

by Team Brunel today at 1:17 amBekking: “Team Brunel is ready, we had a good run this week. Both the shore crew and the sailors have done a lot of work, but we managed to get the boat ready for departure to Alicante. We use this prologue to test out some small details. For example, the location of the spares and the various sail trim possibilities. No big changes anymore, that work has already been done.”





Huisman: We are on schedule



Huisman: “We are well prepared. Everyone is looking forward to it. The weather forecast offers us a light wind start, that’s a bit of a pity. But we all suffer from that. Last week was the first time we had the whole team together, that was good. We are on schedule.”









Debut Marcos postponed



The composition of the team means that Argentine Juanpa Marcos has to delay his debut in the Volvo Ocean Race. Marcos: “It’s not surprising to me. This has been part of the plan from the beginning. I have other commitments and sign in Sunday for the Nations Trophy in Palma. Normally when everyone stays fit, I won’t be in Alicante or Lisbon.



