Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Team AkzoNobel to race brand-new Volvo Ocean 65 in Volvo Ocean Race

by Team AkzoNobel today at 10:07 am
Team AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont inspects his new Volvo Ocean 65 boat, being built at Persico Marine for the 2017-18 edition Giovanni Malgarini|Team Aksonobel
Team AkzoNobel, the new Dutch ocean racing team backed by leading global paints and coatings company, AkzoNobel and skippered by Netherlands yachtsman, Simeon Tienpont, will race a new-build Volvo Ocean 65 yacht in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Tienpont made the team’s milestone announcement today at the HISWA Amsterdam Boatshow, after earlier ringing the bell to officially open the major international show.

The news ends months of speculation among international sailing fans over which team had commissioned boat #8, the only new VO65 built for the next edition of the fully-crewed round-the-world yacht race.

The new team AkzoNobel VO65 is nearing completion at the Persico Marine facility in Bergamo, Italy. The boat’s hull was built at Persico and married up with the deck structure separately constructed in France by specialist raceboat builder, Multiplast.

Tienpont visited Persico recently to check on the progress of the yacht that will carry his yet-to-be-announced team AkzoNobel crew around the world.

Volvo Ocean Race - Boat 8 (now Team AkzoNobel) under construction at Persico, Italy © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race - Boat 8 (now Team AkzoNobel) under construction at Persico, Italy © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race


“Every new boat is exciting, but this one is something special. It doesn’t seem very long since I started planning out this campaign on my kitchen table at home, so it’s a great feeling to now see our boat coming to fruition,” commented Tienpont.

Although the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race will be his first campaign as skipper, Tienpont is a double America’s Cup winner and has taken part in the Volvo Ocean Race twice before – with the Dutch ABN AMRO TWO campaign in 2005-06 and at the latter stages of the 2014-15 race with Team Vestas Wind.
Despite his reputation as a battle-hardened campaigner, Tienpont confessed to having butterflies in his stomach when he first laid eyes on the new boat.

“My wife thinks it’s crazy but I always have a special bond with the boats that I race,” he confessed. “Just like some people bond with the horse that they ride or their pet dog, I relate emotionally to the boat that I race.”

“Today’s announcement is a very important milestone in team AkzoNobel’s campaign to win the Volvo Ocean Race for the Netherlands,” commented team AkzoNobel manager, Gilles Chiorri. “It signals the beginning of a busy period of activity for us to be ready for the start of the race in Alicante this October.”

The new team AkzoNobel VO65 will leave Persico in May to be transported by road to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard in Lisbon, Portugal, for measurement and final commissioning, before being formally handed over to Tienpont’s team.

“We have a christening ceremony planned in the Netherlands later this year,” Tienpont said. “Bringing our boat home for the first time will be an exciting moment and an opportunity for our Dutch supporters to see her.

“The Volvo Ocean Race is hugely popular in the Netherlands. In the same way that the French public loves the Vendée Globe, the Dutch are crazy about the Volvo Ocean Race. As a Dutchman, I’m immensely proud to be skippering a Dutch Volvo Ocean Race campaign.”

Tienpont visited Persico recently to check on the progress of the yacht that will carry his yet-to-be-announced team AkzoNobel crew around the world © Team AkzoNobel
Tienpont visited Persico recently to check on the progress of the yacht that will carry his yet-to-be-announced team AkzoNobel crew around the world © Team AkzoNobel


The new boat will be identical in specification to the existing fleet of seven Volvo Ocean 65s built for the last Volvo Ocean Race and currently being overhauled in Lisbon by Volvo Ocean Race technicians.

The carbon composite constructed Volvo Ocean 65s are among the world’s fastest ocean racing yachts. The identical boats are designed and built to withstand more than 83,000 kilometers of hard racing through some of the toughest conditions the world’s oceans can conjure up.

Aside from the obvious psychological boost, Tienpont believes building a new boat was far and away the best option for the Dutch campaign.

“Our goal is to be the best prepared team on the start line in Alicante,” he said. “So, our first choice was always to have a new boat built. If you have that option, it’s a no-brainer decision to make when you are racing around the world.”

Team AkzoNobel announced its participation in the Volvo Ocean Race in July 2016 as part of a strategic partnership to help to raise global awareness for the company’s brands, expertise and capabilities.
Conrad Keijzer, AkzoNobel’s Executive Committee member responsible for Performance Coatings said: “We are all excited about this announcement and can’t wait to see our new boat in the water. This is a key milestone in our campaign to win the Volvo Ocean Race.

Simeon Tienpont (NED) with the keel bulb of the new Team AkzoNobel © Team AkzoNobel
Simeon Tienpont (NED) with the keel bulb of the new Team AkzoNobel © Team AkzoNobel



“Our participation in the race reflects many of our company’s activities – from the salt we produce that is used in the production of the carbon used throughout the boat, to our yacht and marine coatings that are well-known around the world. This will also offer opportunities for product innovation and to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability.”

Tienpont will reveal team AkzoNobel’s sailing and shore team line-up over coming weeks and a heavy training schedule is planned from the team’s base at Scheveningen in The Hague.

A transatlantic testing run to New York in June will be followed by a return passage to Cowes, England in August when the team will line up for the first time against the other Volvo Ocean Race teams for the 605-mile Rolex Fastnet Race.

Simeon Tienpont with an interior sub-moulding for the new build for Team AkzoNobel in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race © Team AkzoNobel
Simeon Tienpont with an interior sub-moulding for the new build for Team AkzoNobel in the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race © Team AkzoNobel


Team AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont inspects his new Volvo Ocean 65 boat, being built at Persico Marine for the 2017-18 edition © Giovanni Malgarini|Team Aksonobel
Team AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont inspects his new Volvo Ocean 65 boat, being built at Persico Marine for the 2017-18 edition © Giovanni Malgarini|Team Aksonobel

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race challenge
Jérémie, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge Jérémie Beyou, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge, after the Frenchman was announced as part of a trio of world-class sailors joining Dongfeng Race team
Posted on 7 Mar Dongfeng Race Team announces 'top-guns' Beyou, Bannatyne and Wislang
Dongfeng Race Team today announced two of New Zealand's top sailors and a star of French solo sailing as among its squad Joining the team are Stu Bannatyne, a seven-time veteran of the Volvo Ocean Race, fellow Kiwi and Volvo winner Daryl Wislang and the French soloist Jérémie Beyou who finished third in this year's Vendee Globe and has won the Solitaire du Figaro three times.
Posted on 7 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Southern Spars to be rig supplier for second race
Southern Spars is the official supplier of the full rig package for the Volvo 65 fleet for a second consecutive race Southern Spars, the world’s leading carbon fibre spar manufacturer, will be the official supplier of the full rig package for the One Design Volvo Ocean 65 fleet for a second consecutive race, a move that strengthens the Auckland-based company’s historic ties with sailing’s toughest team challenge. Southern Spars have been supplying spars to Volvo Ocean Race podium finishers since 1989-90
Posted on 6 Mar Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up Ñeti as their onboard ‘MacGyver’
Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in north of Spain, will be taking part in race for the fourth successive edition. Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition.
Posted on 2 Mar Cool drone footage of Dongfeng Race Team on the water
Dongfeng is back in the water and training is well underway for the returning Chinese campaign. Dongfeng is back in the water and training is well underway for the returning Chinese campaign. Stunning drone footage of the re-fitted Volvo Ocean 65 has been released as the team hit the water off the coast of Lisbon.
Posted on 25 Feb Volvo Ocean Race - 10 young sailors who made an impact on race history
Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test. They say 'if you're good enough, you're old enough', and this lot certainly proved that. Here, we look back at some of the most iconic young sailors in the Volvo Ocean Race and its predecessor, the Whitbread Round the World Race's four-and-a-half decade history.
Posted on 23 Feb Volvo Ocean Race – Pablo Arrarte joins MAPFRE as watch captain
With just 242 days to go until the start of the 2017-18 edition on October 22, preparations are already well underway. Arrarte, who raced onboard Brunel in 2014-15, will also assume the role of deputy to Olympic gold medallist Xabi Fernández, who was named as skipper on Friday.
Posted on 22 Feb Spain’s Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Xabi will return to the Volvo Ocean Race after finishing his work for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign. The 40-year-old Xabi, who has taken part in the Volvo Ocean Race four times, won Olympic gold in Athens 2004, and followed that up with a silver in 2008 – both times alongside his long-term sailing partner Iker Martínez.
Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE name Xabi Fernández as skipper
The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, a responsibility that he undertook in the last edition of the race, alongside Iker Martínez. Xabi, born in Ibarra (Basque Country, Spain) in 1976, has a lengthy professional career as an elite sportsman, and an outstanding list of achievements in all the major world sailing events.
Posted on 17 Feb Legends Race to celebrate Volvo Ocean Race history in 2017-18
The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition from Gothenburg to The Hague.
Posted on 3 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy