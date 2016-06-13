Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 11:49 am
Tienpont named a total of eight sailors from seven nations - Volvo Ocean Race © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel
Team AkzoNobel skipper Simeon Tienpont has selected four former Volvo Ocean Race winners as part of a strong, multinational crew for the 2017-18 campaign.

Tienpont named a total of eight sailors from seven nations to the team on Monday – just under five months before the race starts from Alicante on 22 October.

New Zealand’s Brad Jackson, Roberto 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro from Spain, the Brazilian Joca Signorini and Britain’s Jules Salter are the past winners.

They are joined by Dutch Olympic silver medallist Annemieke Bes, Australia’s Luke Molloy, Danish match racing skipper Nicolai Sehested and New Zealander Brad Farrand.

“The crew I have chosen blends maturity and experience with youth and vigour,” said Tienpont, a two-time America’s Cup winner who competed in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2005-06 with ABN AMRO TWO and 2014-15 on Team Vestas Wind.

“We have an incredible depth of experience in this team, with 24 Volvo Ocean Races and five Olympic campaigns between us. In addition, we have the instinctive high performance skills of our two under-30 sailors, Brad Farrand and Nicolai Sehested, to call on.”

Annemieke Bes is the latest female sailor to be named to a Volvo Ocean Race team following a rule change last year that incentivises mixed crews.

Helmsman/Trimmer Bes has represented the Netherlands at three Olympics and won silver in the Yngling at the 2008 Beijing Games.

While Bes is one of two debutants – the other being Bowman Brad Farrand – Brad Jackson will be taking on his seventh campaign in the latest chapter of a glittering Volvo Ocean Race career.

The 49-year-old Watch Leader has three victories under his belt already – with New Zealand Endeavour back in 1993-94, ABN AMRO ONE in 2005-06 and Ericsson 4 in 2008-09 – and he has never finished lower than fourth.

Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign - Volvo Ocean Race © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel
Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign - Volvo Ocean Race © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel



Watch Leader Joca Signorini and Navigator Jules Salter are also veterans of that winning Ericsson campaign in 2008-09, while Helmsman/Trimmer Chuny Bermúdez comes direct from his success on Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing in the last edition.

Signorini also sailed with Brasil 1 in 2005-06 and Telefónica in 2011-12, while Salter made his debut with Pirates of the Caribbean in 2005-06. Chuny has competed in six previous editions of the Volvo Ocean Race, dating back to Galicia ’93 Pescanova in 1993-94.

Luke Molloy and Nicolai Sehested have taken part in one Volvo Ocean Race apiece and both have experience with skipper Simeon Tienpont. Molloy sailed on the ABN AMRO TWO campaign in 2005-06 while Sehested was on Team Vestas Wind. Both will have the role of Helmsman/Trimmer in 2017-18, with Sehested also named as Boat Captain.

While the team has an international flavour, Tienpont spoke of his huge pride at leading a campaign carrying the Dutch flag of his homeland.

“To lead a Dutch team in the Volvo Ocean Race is a real privilege because this race has such a huge legacy in the Netherlands,” said Tienpont. “The Volvo Ocean Race is incomparable with any other sporting event and we are all proud to be flying the flag for the Netherlands.”

Shore team members Bryce Ruthenberg from Australia and Dutchman Eduard van Lierde have been nominated as reserve sailors. Ruthenberg has been part of two America’s Cup victories with Oracle Team USA, while Van Lierde has represented the Netherlands twice in the Volvo Ocean Race – in 2005-06 with Brunel and in 2008-09 with Delta Lloyd.

Team AkzoNobel’s entry in the Volvo Ocean Race is backed by leading global paint and coatings company AkzoNobel.

“The Volvo Ocean Race is a wonderful showcase for the unrivalled quality and high performance of our products, so it’s important this is reflected in the team itself,” said AkzoNobel CEO Ton Büchner. “Simeon has assembled an outstanding crew of real pedigree which is fully committed to winning together and we are proud to have them on board.”

Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign - Volvo Ocean Race © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel
Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign - Volvo Ocean Race © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel



AkzoNobel’s brand new Volvo Ocean 65 is scheduled to sail for the first time in early June, with an official christening ceremony planned to take place soon after at the team’s base in The Hague, the Netherlands. The team AkzoNobel crew will then begin four months of intense on-the-water training, including a number of transatlantic crossings.

A total of four teams have so far been confirmed for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, with more to come in the next few weeks.

Among AkzoNobel’s rivals will be Dongfeng Race Team (skippered by Charles Caudrelier, France), MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández, Spain) and Vestas 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright, USA).

The race starts from Alicante on 22 October and will cover 46,000 nautical miles, taking in a total of 12 Host Cities around the world. The finish is in The Hague at the end of June.

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82PredictWind.com 2014

Related Articles

New addition to North Sail for Volvo Ocean 65 racing machines
Their sails have powered eight out of nine Volvo Ocean Race winners since 1989-90, with Steinlager 2. Instead of assembling cloth panels into a particular sail shape, the Volvo Ocean Race sails are composites. This means that 3Di material 'tapes' are laid in a specific arrangement, offering stable structure to the sail where it is needed most.
Posted on 24 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - Chinese trio returns for Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team have confirmed four more crew members for their 2017-18 campaign including the returning Chinese trio Dongfeng Race Team have confirmed four more crew members for their 2017-18 campaign, including the returning Chinese trio of Black, Wolf and Horace.
Posted on 20 Apr Rising stars join Dongfeng Race Team for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Dongfeng Team confirmed four crew members under the age of 30 – three Chinese sailors and one Australian-British sailor. For each of them this is another opportunity to race with some of the world's greatest offshore sailors and to take on nature's wildest and most challenging oceans as part of the team on Dongfeng.
Posted on 19 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE back on the water with new rig
16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back sailing Just 16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back on the water. On Saturday 15th April in Lisbon (Portugal), home of the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard, and where the new mast was fitted, the VO65 was out on the water undertaking its first tests.
Posted on 15 Apr Volvo Ocean Race – Meet the man behind the next generation One Design
Verdier and his team will be working alongside a Volvo Ocean Race Advisory Board, featuring race veterans and directors. Guillaume Verdier is working on plans for the next generation Volvo Ocean Race One Design – and the final decision on monohull vs. multihull is now just weeks away...
Posted on 12 Apr Guillaume Verdier to create new One Design yacht for Volvo Ocean Race
The edition after this one, the 14th, will be contested in new One Design racing yachts designed by Guillaume Verdier Verdier has joined the Volvo Ocean Race Design Team and is currently working with the race on the crucial issue of whether the new boat will be a monohull or multihull. The final decision on the proposed designs will be announced on 18 May at an event in Gothenburg, the home of the race’s owners and title sponsors Volvo.
Posted on 6 Apr A Q&A with Charlie Enright about his recently announced VOR campaign
I caught up with Charlie Enright to learn more about his latest Volvo Ocean Race adventure, which begins this October. On March 21, 2017, in Newport, Rhode Island, Americans Charlie Enright and Mark Towill announced their Team Vestas 11th Hour Racing campaign for the 2017/2018 Volvo Ocean Race. I caught up with Charlie Enright via email to learn more about his latest VOR adventure, which begins this October off of Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 3 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE expected to be back sailing in two weeks
MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way and the team eager to get back in training following the dismasting of their Volvo Ocean 65 on Thursday. That will be in remarkably quick time, with the new mast due to arrive in Lisbon as early as Thursday, 6 April.
Posted on 3 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE is dismasted in practice session + Video
2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race entry, MAPRE, have confirmed that they were dismasted The 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race entry, MAPRE, have confirmed that they were dismasted during a training session on Thursday near the island of Ons off the Spanish Coast. The team reported that there has been no personal injury on board and the boat and team have returned under their own power to their base in Sanxenxo. The broken mast is the one used in the last Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15.
Posted on 31 Mar Willy Altadill to return for his second edition of Volvo Ocean Race
Willy Altadill, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy Altadill, the 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill.
Posted on 29 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy