Tasmanians dominate International Cadet Australian Championship

by Peter Campbell today at 3:42 am
Meltemi, sailed by Charlie Goodfellow and Toby Legg, from Hobart’s Sandy Bay Sailing Club, finished second in the Cadet nationals. © Peter Campbell
Young Tasmanian sailors, all members of Sandy Bay Sailing Club, have dominated the final results in the Australian championships for the International Cadet Dinghy Class.

They have won the top places overall, with six Tasmanian crews finishing in the top 10 in the huge fleet of 84 boats from South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.

The SBSC crews won seven of the ten races sailed out of Adelaide’s Largs Bay Sailing Club.

Hobart sailors William Cooper and Hugo Allison are the 2017 champions, sailing Impulse, winning the last race to finish clear 20 points ahead of fellow Tasmanians Charlie Goodfellow and Toby Legg, sailing Meltemi.

Archer Ibbott and Sammy Legg, sailing Little Devil, placed third on 44.5 points.

Cooper and Allison won the 2017 championship with consistent high placings, 1-4-2-2-7-2-9.5-5-3-1.

Goodfellow and Legg snatched second place overall with a fifth in race 10 for a net 42 points while Ibbott and Legg finished the nine races with 48.5 points.

Tasmanians Matilda and Oscar O’Donoghue, sailing Sea-Ya, came in fifth overall on 66 points, followed by Jacob McConaghy and Sam Hooper in Hurricane who placed sixth on 66.5 points.

Issi Declerck and Isi Wilcox, sailing It’s Pink, finished ninth overall, their record including a win in race two for a net total of 89 points.

Race winners were Impulse (2), Meltemi (2), It’s Pink, Hurricane, Brothers in Arms (Dominic Randall and Elliott Hughes, Vic), Whip it Real Good (Matilda Davis and Will Shepard) and Spitfire (Peter Allen and Oliver Grieve, SA)

Host club, Largs Bay Sailing Club’s Brooke Gaffney and Darcy Conry, sailing Endless Summer, finished fourth overall on 65 points while another local crew, Elise Franson and Rachel Huczko, sailing Cheeky Monkeys, placed eighth overall with a net 84 points.

Victorians Matilda Davis and Will Shepard, sailing Whip It Real Good, from Sandringham Yacht Club, won the final race to finish sixth overall on 79.5 points. In 10th place overall came another Victorian crews, Dominic Randall and Elliott Hughes, sailing Brothers In Arms.
