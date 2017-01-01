Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik AzkoNobel 728x90

Tasmanian sailors to the fore in SB20 World Championship

by Peter Campbell today at 1:00 pm
Export Roo won the Yellow fleet opening race at the SB20 World Championships at Cowes © Jane Austin
Tasmanian sailors have made a great start to the 2017 SB20 one-design sports boat world championship which began on the Solent off Cowes, England, overnight.

Only one race was sailed because of light winds, with RYCT director Michael Cooper, at the helm of Export Roo, winning the Yellow qualifying fleet. Nick Rogers finished second in the Blue fleet with his new boat Black.

Finishing a close fourth in the Yellow fleet was Difficult Woman, whose skipper Rob Gough recently won the world masters championship in the foiler Moth singlehanded dinghy class.

In seventh place came Porco Rosso, helmed by young Hobart sailor Elliott Noye who finished runner-up in the recent Cowes Week SB20 grand slam.

All four skippers are prominent competitors in Hobart’s 45-boat strong SB20 fleet which next January will host the 2018 world championship for this high-performance class.

Because of the size of the fleet (78 boats from ten nations) the host club at Cowes, the famous Royal Yacht Squadron, has split the fleet into two qualifying group.

Seven of the eight Australian boats contesting the worlds have drawn in the same qualifying fleet, just one in the other. Also in the Yellow fleet, Brazen (Jervis Tilly, RSYS) placed 31st, Smigger (Andrew Smith) 28th and Hypertronics (Stephen Catchpool) 31stvin race one.

SB20 sports boats packed the marina at Cowes, waitng for wind – SB20 World Championships © Jane Austin
SB20 sports boats packed the marina at Cowes, waitng for wind – SB20 World Championships © Jane Austin



In overall scoring between the two fleets, Export Roo is sharing first place with British boat Xcellent. Black is equal second with the German entry Give Me Five while Difficult Woman is equal fourth with another UK boat, Uber. Porco Rosso is ranked equal seventh.

Well-known Hobart yachtswoman and RYCT past Rear Commodore Claire Cunningham, a crew member of Difficult Woman, spoke to team press officer Jane Austin after the aborted racing.

“We (Difficult Woman) got a good start…but not as good as Export Crew which started at the pin end and crossed the entire fleet,” Claire said.
“We lost a couple of places during the race (to finish fourth) and had a man overboard situation…well not completely.
“We managed to hold onto him and drag him back aboard. It is quite slippery up front and he was rather wet for the rest of the race,’’ Claire added.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Insun - AC Program

Related Articles

Peter Conde to depart Australian Sailing
Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).
Posted today at 6:45 am J-Class World Championship – Day 4 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 26 Aug Consistency proves king at J/111 World Championships
Berkeley Circle conditions started with a 5-7 knots for first race and topped out in high-teens with puffs into low-20s Wagner’s words proved prophetic, especially once the day’s racing really got cooking. But before teams could tension their rigs, Mother Nature sprung a light-air pop quiz that saw Doug and Jack Jorgensen’s Picosa (USA 120) and Wagner’s Skeleton Key (USA 115) both take great starts, while Martin Roesch’s Velocity (USA 008) and Gorkem Ozcelebi’s Double Digit (USA 94) were deemed over early.
Posted on 26 Aug J Class battle for the Kohler Cup – Showdown of the season
Per class rules, all yachts racing are original J Class using the most advanced boat building and equipment technology. While considered Superyachts, at North Sails we think of the J's as a Grand Prix class because the teams are sailing as aggressively as if they were on a TP52.
Posted on 24 Aug Gosford J24 Regatta – Preview
We hope you can make it to Gosford on the long weekend to join us for a fun weekend of racing on the Brisbane Waters In order to assist Gosford Sailing Club to process your entry, please remember to only send your entry form in once you have the mandatory attachments to send with it
Posted on 23 Aug Joshua one-design yacht to be inaugurated in 2022 Golden Globe Race
Knox-Johnston set out from Falmouth aboard Suhaili on June 14. Moitessier followed 79 days later in steel ketch Joshua The 2018 race, set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Knox-Johnston’s victory in his traditional 32ft yacht Suhaili, has attracted 27 sailors from 14 countries to compete in similar type yachts between 32-36ft in length.
Posted on 22 Aug Gosford J24 Regatta and NSW State Championships – Preview
Two days of racing on Sydney Harbour, run by Royal Prince EYC in Point Piper to determine this year’s State Champion In 2016 nine boats from Sydney and two from Melbourne made the trip to Cronulla, so hopefully this year we will get nine from Cronulla making the trip to Sydney, and hopefully more from interstate for good competitive racing.
Posted on 16 Aug Australian Yachting Championship 2018 - Entries reach double figures
Entries for Australia’s Premier Keelboat event, the Australian Yachting Championships, are open with a swag of boats Entries for Australia’s Premier Keelboat event, the Australian Yachting Championships, are open with a swag of boats signing up across IRC, ORC and ORCi divisions for the 2018 edition of the race to be hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club from 19-21 January.
Posted on 14 Aug Remembering Vale Kirby O'Brien
The J24 Class in Australia and Melbourne in particular have lost one of our dearest members. The J24 Class in Australia and Melbourne in particular have lost one of our dearest members. Kirby came to us around 2008 and quickly realised a love of sailing, crewing with Mike Lewenhagen and then chartering his boat when he went overseas, a gutsy move as she was still very new to sailing.
Posted on 29 Jul James Badenach's team wins the Gertrude Cup 2017
Whilst the winners received great appreciation from their rivals, there were 3 rowdy cheers for Grieg City Academy YC. A southwesterly gradient breeze built during the day, peaking at 20 knots, with the wind oscillating 20 degrees, producing a shifty race course in the Central Solent.
Posted on 27 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy