Tasmanian Sailing Awards and Hall of Fame

by Peter Campbell today at 1:55 pm
Tasmanian Sailing award winners at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania © Peter Campbell
Rio Paralympic silver medallist Matthew Bugg has been inducted into the Tasmanian Yachting Hall of Fame and alsoagain been named Tasmanian Male Sailor of the Year.

The honour was announced last evening at Yachting Tasmania’s annual sailing awards, held at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania. Bugg joins a prestigious list of outstanding sailors and yaching administrators in the Hall of Fame.

Bugg, a member of the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania and the Derwent Sailing Squadron, was recognised for his continued international success in the 2.4mR class following his siver medal at the Rio Paralympics. He recently won the a silver medal at the Para World Sailing championships a Kiel, Germany and is currently ranked No 1 in the world.

Tasmanian Hall of Fame inductees for 2017, Gilbert Leith (left), Matt Bugg and Mike Darby © Peter Campbell
Tasmanian Hall of Fame inductees for 2017, Gilbert Leith (left), Matt Bugg and Mike Darby © Peter Campbell



Also inducted into the Hall of Fame were Mike Darby of the Wynyard Yacht Club and Gilbert Leitch from Derwent Sailing Squadron.

Female Sailor of the Year is teenage Sandy Bay Sailing Club member Alice Buchanan, recognised for her versatile sailing in youth off-the-beach dinghy classes, including Optimists and 29ers.

The Outstanding Youth Achievement award went to Brendan Crisp and Daniel Maree for their outstanding performance in winning the Australian Flying 11 Championships (First Tasmanian’s ever).

Midway Point Yacht Clubwas named club of the year while the Yachting Personality of the Yearaward went toGraeme Wood and Anna Cerneaz for their work in setting up and maintaining the Athena Sailing Program for woman.

Disabled Sailor of the Year award went Chris Symonds from Wynyard Yacht Club for his 2016 World Championship and 2017 National Championship wins in the 303 dinghy class.

Female sailor of year for Tasmania, Alice Buchan with Yachiung Tasmanian president Richard Batt © Peter Campbell
Female sailor of year for Tasmania, Alice Buchan with Yachiung Tasmanian president Richard Batt © Peter Campbell



Joint winners of the Offshore Sailor of the Year award were:
Richard Grant (Cromarty Magellan) for 2016 Sydney to Hobart success, winning the Corinthian Division in his first Sydney to Hobart Race, and to David Graney for his crewing in the Clipper Round the World Race.

Other awards were:
Administrator/Sport Profesional: Greg Rowlings; Coach: Richard Scarr; Instructor: Michael Gluskie; Volunteers: Michelle Edwards (Denney); Michael Gluskie.

Posted today at 4:29 am
