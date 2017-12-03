Please select your home edition
Edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Tasmanian SB20 crew heads Cowes Week

by Jane Austin today at 11:02 am
Elliot Noye at the helm of Porco Rosso, winner of race one for the SB20 one-design sports boats at Cowes Week Jane Austin
Tasmanian SB20 one-design sports boats, Export Roo and Porco Rosso, are equal first on points after day one of class racing at historic Cowes Week on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England.

Export Roo, skippered by Michael Cooper, had two second places while Porto Rosso, with Elliott Noye on the helm had a third and a win in the almost entirely British fleet.

Cowes Week is being used by Cooper, Noye, Stephen Catchpool (Hypertronics) and Andrew Smith (Smigger) as part of their lead-up to the 2017 World championships on The Solent in late August.

The Tasmanian crews coped well with the tricky sailing conditions of The Solent, a west-south-westerly breeze with the current at the top mark at least three knots flowing against the boats.

Tacking up the shore to escape the strong tide each of the Australian boats hit the bottom several times. “I’ve never experienced hitting the bottom so many times in a race before,” commented Cooper, who has contested the past two World championships with impressive results.

Reporting from Cowes, Hobart marine photographer Jane Austin quoted Cooper, Catchpool and Paul McCartney, owner and crew member of Porco Rosso.

Race one start line was off the Royal Yacht Squadron,along with close to one thousand other boats in a multitude of other classes that make up the UK’s traditional regatta.

Day 1 – Cowes Week © Jane Austin
Day 1 – Cowes Week © Jane Austin



Paul McCartney commented: “This is about learning to sail The Solent. In the first race, we rounded in first but a navigational error took us back to third. In the second, we came off the start and went right - that's where the breeze seemed to be.
“It went very very soft - it was very hard to keep the boat moving particularly through all this chop and swell. We kept at it and managed to stay up the front. The shortened course - we were very pleased with that'.

Michael Cooper said he had never experienced hitting the bottom so many times in a race before. I think we hit it five times - most of the fleet hit it at some point.

“And that's what you have to do - you hit the bottom and you tack because the tide runs so strong down the shore. It was a long race, it was round the bay racing so we ended up on the other shore, then we prepared for the second race which was windward/leewards.

“The Aussies sailed really well - they were consistent - most of them were up there at the top mark in most races. It was good to see the Hobart fleet is on the pace.' (Hobart will host the 2018 Worlds next January).

SB20 Australian class president Stephen Catchpool summarised the day: 'Difficult racing - strong tides - had to tack up the shore - we scraped the bottom two to three times.

“Never really sure how far we could go in. We went for a reach and a run and picked up quite a few places, finished in 15 places.

“Race Two - got a good start – one-mile beats - we were fifth to the top mark on the first lap, seventh on the second lap and they shortened at the bottom; we had a bad gybe at the bottom and we lost two places.

“Tomorrow is going to be very windy. Hopefully we won't be tacking up that shore in 25-20 knots. we have a better idea now than we did this morning about where we can and can't go. it's really not very well marked. There are little oil containers floating along the shore which apparently mean you can't go too close as its too shallow - but we thought they were lobster pots.”

Day 1 – Cowes Week © Jane Austin
Day 1 – Cowes Week © Jane Austin



As SB20 Australian president said: 'The Aussies are doing very well with a first, second and third Four Australians in the top 10 - I think we are performing pretty well.”

South-westerly winds of 6-20 knots, gusting to 25 knots are predicted for day two of Cowes Week.

On Lake Garda, Italy, Tasmanian Rob Gough has finished 25th overall in the gold fleet at the foiler Moth World championship. Results are not available for the Masters division but Gough was at the top of leader board going into the gold fleet racing.

Gough’s next sailing campaign will be the SB20 Worlds at Cowes, sailing Difficult Woman.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Lancer Lasts Longer

Related Articles

Penultimate day at 420 Europeans closes points gap
The penultimate day of racing at 420 Open European Championships in Athens, Greece, was a tussle for leaderboard points. The penultimate day of racing at the 420 Open European Championships in Athens, Greece, was a tussle for leaderboard points. The breeze filled in with a southerly at 14-16 knots and again challenged teams with differences in pressure and wind shifts around the track.
Posted today at 6:27 am Moths - Burling finds form as Goodison closes on a second world title
The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in more glamorous conditions The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in more glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races on two race courses. See Preview and Highlights Video The hottest Moth Gold fleet ever left the shore around 1300 hrs for four back to back races on the Southern course
Posted on 29 Jul USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Competition hots up in the Final Series
The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races each on two race courses. The Gold fleet left the shore about 1400 hrs to sail on the South course in warm sunshine and a 12 – 14 knots breeze from 200 degrees.
Posted on 28 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 4
The 96 sailors from 16 nations are becoming familiar with the wild rides and surfs on the Brittany coast. The 96 sailors from 16 nations are becoming familiar with the wild rides and surfs downwind through the waves on the Brittany coast.
Posted on 28 Jul Tasty conditions and thrilling racing at 420 Europeans on Day 3
The breeze was around 19-21 knots, gusting up to 25 knots when racing got underway. The breeze was around 19-21 knots, gusting up to 25 knots when racing got underway. As the afternoon unfolded, the breeze decreased, before returning to a challenging 20 knots.
Posted on 28 Jul Moth Worlds 2017 – Contrasting fortunes for fleet on Day 3 + Video
The Blue fleet was sailing the Southernmost course off the picturesque medieval city of Malcesine. The early morning Peler from the North provided contrasting fortunes for the fleet of 220 Moths racing on Day 3 of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine. After a lunchtime break to repair boats and refuel with more pasta, all fleets were sent back out for a much more sedate afternoon of racing, but again the Garda wind gods had other ideas.
Posted on 27 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 3
At the daily Rooster prize giving, each fleet leader generously gave their top tips to the fleet. At the daily Rooster prize giving, each fleet leader generously gave their top tips to the fleet.
Posted on 27 Jul 2017 Sail Melbourne International entries now open
Entries are now open for 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.
Posted on 27 Jul Leaders deliver steady performances on Day 2 at 420 Open Europeans
Onto Day 2 at the 2017 420 Open European Championships, and two more races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 fleets. Onto Day 2 at the 2017 420 Open European Championships, and two more races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 fleets. As racing got underway around 1400 hours, the breeze was 11 knots, building to 15-16 knots, before decreasing to around 12-13 knots for the final stages of the day’s second races.
Posted on 27 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy