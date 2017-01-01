Tasar Worlds - Day 3 - More then 30 boats retired due to strong winds

by Tomoko Nishi today at 5:49 amOlympic medalist, Jonathan & Libby Johnson McKee, USA2597 correct 2 more wins today. The MaKee race five – one - one and got six point after nine races they keep top of the reading table.





Chris Dance & Jeremy Elmslie, AUS285 race six – three - two today. They are 12 point behind the MaKee, second overall. The third overall is Robert & Nicole Douglass, AUS2848. The Douglass race eight – four - eleven today and got 33 point.



Hiroshi Takahashi & Hiroyuki Sugiura, JPN2809 win the first race of the day, the seventh race of the event. Current Japanese champion move up fifth place, 39 point now.



Tomorrow, on Friday 4 August is lay day. Race restart on Saturday 5 August.













































