Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Tasar Worlds - Day 3 - More then 30 boats retired due to strong winds

by Tomoko Nishi today at 5:49 am
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
One third of the competitors retired for the third race of the day, the third race day of the Tasar World Championship in Gamagori, Japan. Over 20 knots breeze with 1.5m waves provide interesting races for top group but it’s too much for many Tasar sailors. After tough day everyone enjoyed traditional Japanese style party, as social program.

Olympic medalist, Jonathan & Libby Johnson McKee, USA2597 correct 2 more wins today. The MaKee race five – one - one and got six point after nine races they keep top of the reading table.

Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



Chris Dance & Jeremy Elmslie, AUS285 race six – three - two today. They are 12 point behind the MaKee, second overall. The third overall is Robert & Nicole Douglass, AUS2848. The Douglass race eight – four - eleven today and got 33 point.

Hiroshi Takahashi & Hiroyuki Sugiura, JPN2809 win the first race of the day, the seventh race of the event. Current Japanese champion move up fifth place, 39 point now.

Tomorrow, on Friday 4 August is lay day. Race restart on Saturday 5 August.

Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 3 - Tasar World Championship 2017 © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1NaiadBIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. There's a knot for every application and for many applications there is no better solution than a knot. Nonetheless it is important to be aware of the limitations of knots.
Posted on 3 Aug Big risks & rewards on moving day - Top Teams advance to Medal Racing
With all-important Medal Race cutoff kicking in today for all three fleets at 49er/49erFX/Nacra17 European Championship With the all-important Medal Race cutoff kicking in today for all three fleets at the 49er/49erFX/Nacra17 European Championship in Kiel, Germany, all pressure was on the ‘bubble’ teams to perform at their best. Some rose to the challenge, some quietly snuck in to the last spot, and many were left disappointed after a brutally hard day on the water that included a huge squall
Posted on 3 Aug Mouzakis and Donna lead on Day 2 of Optimist European Championship
It was a less windy day, with a slight delay in the start of the first race, but ended up with magnificent conditions In the Boys Fleet, Ioannis-Christos Mouzakis (GRE) is the new leader after the two races completed today for a total of seven points.
Posted on 3 Aug Locals surge ahead as finals begin on Day 4 of European Championship
Locally-based teams took advantage of their knowledge of Kiel’s tricky summer conditions to jump ahead in the standings The Kiel-based crew – both just 21 years old – have been preparing for their run at the Olympic 49er fleet for some time: in 2010, they became German National Champions in the 29er and six years later they won the Bronze Medal at the Junior Sailing World Cup, and if today’s sailing is any indication, German skiff racing has a bright future indeed.
Posted on 3 Aug Tasar Worlds - Day-2 - MaKee, USA2597 take over top of result table
The second day of the Tasar World Championship completed three races in Gamagori, Japan. The second day of the Tasar World Championship completed three races in Gamagori, Japan. Many Tasar sailors struggle shifty and choppy condition but it’s noting for Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, USA2597. They post a one – two - one to move up to the overall lead of the 97-boat fleet.
Posted on 3 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Testing conditions on Day 2
Fluky winds that refused to settle teased sailors and organizers alike, on Day 2 of the Zhik 29er World Fluky winds that refused to settle teased sailors and organizers alike, on Day 2 of the Zhik 29er Worlds Argentina’s team of Santiago Duncan Loias/Elias Dalli climbed a notch to the head of the leaderboard; followed by Benji Daniel/Alex Burger of South Africa; and Neil Marcellini/Ian Brill, USA. New Zealand’s Seb Lardies/Scott McKenzie dipped to fourth place, due to a 27th place finish in Race 4
Posted on 2 Aug Back to the Future – Winning the Contender Worlds
Jason Beebe recently won the Contender World Championships in completely dominant form. Jason Beebe recently won the Contender World Championships in completely dominant form. Here is the story of unconventional rig development including a journey back to the future of how he got there. Jason Beebe first made contact with C-Tech after the 2015 world championship with an unusual request.
Posted on 2 Aug Tasar World - Day 1 - Macfarlane & Payne is reading by steady sailing
Hot and humid Japanese summer continues in Gamagori and finally racing got under way on race Day 1 of Tasar World 2017 Hot and humid Japanese summer continues in Gamagori and finally racing got under way on the race day one of the Tasar World 2017. Three races completed 10 to 16 knot form WSW. A veteran pair from Victoria, South Australia, Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne, AUS2883 is top of overall table on race day one of the Tasar World 2017. They got two – five - three, total 10 point.
Posted on 2 Aug Racers find opportunities as qualification round ends at Europeans
High pressure over the North Sea meant entirely new challenges for the 49erFX, 49er, and Nacra 17 fleets High pressure over the North Sea meant entirely new challenges for the 49erFX, 49er, and Nacra 17 fleets as the European Championship entered its third day today. A short postponement to let the wind fill in gave way to a full day of racing, with the 49erFX and Nacra 17’s getting three races in while the 49ers finished their Qualifying series with two light air contests.
Posted on 2 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Kiwis lead after Day 1 at Alamitos Bay
Day 1 of the Zhik 29er World Championship, hosted by Alamitos Yacht Club, started a bit like A Tale of Two Cities. Day 1 of the Zhik 29er World Championship, hosted by Alamitos Yacht Club, started a bit like A Tale of Two Cities. Attesting to the international flavor of this talented fleet, Kiwi entrants Lardes and McKenzie ended today’s first day of Worlds at the top of the leaderboard, with Argentina’s Santiago Duncan Loiaz and Elias Dalli second. South Africans Daniel and Burger stuck to their third place s
Posted on 1 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy