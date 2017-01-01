Tasar Worlds - Day-2 - MaKee, USA2597 take over top of result table

Day 2 - Tasar World Championship 2017 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © Day 2 - Tasar World Championship 2017 Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/

by Tomoko Nishi today at 6:14 amJames Burman and Tara McCall, AUS2797 beat the MaKees at the second race of the day. A young couple from NSW, Australia usually race different class wanted sail together for fun. Tasar is a perfect choice to race together with world top sailors.“I think it’s good racing together before we get married” said James. “I enjoy most time of the races and sometimes…not. But it’s fun” add Tara. James and Tara is fifth overall.





Leading board is shuffling race day two. Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne, AUS2883 slipped to fourth overall. Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858 follow up with the MaKees. They are now 11point off the lead in second. Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848 jump up third overall.



A close battle is spread between farmer and current Japanese champions. After six races completed, current champion Hiroshi Takahashi and Hiroyuki Sugiura, JPN2809 got 35 point and move up seveth overall. Farmer champion Hiroaki Sato and Yasuyuki Muragishi, JPN2862 also got 35 point but slipped eighth overall.









“Our boat speed isn’t bad for upwind but reaching is very slow. The Douglass told me hints to improve so I can’t wait to race tomorrow” said Hiroshi.



There is only 10 points difference from the second place to the eleventh place. Keep an eye on the close races.



Racing continues tomorrow, on Thursday 3 June. Day after tomorrow, on Friday 4 June will be lay day. Typhoon Noru shows complex movements over 10 days and finally it heading to Japan!





















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156089