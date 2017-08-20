Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

Tasar World Championship in Gamagori

by Jenny Sorensen today at 11:56 am
The fleet in picturesque surroundings in Gamagori Japan – Tasar World Championship Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
What a week it was for sailors at their recent 21st Tasar World Championship, held in Gamagori, three hours south of Tokyo, Japan.

More often than not, there was a call by the helm for `more vang, more cunningham, more jib tension!!’ as the 97 boat fleet reacted to freshening winds and heightening waves making for exhilarating upwind planing and fast screaming reaches. In amongst it all was the occasional `man overboard’ and capsize, as well as broken halyards, rudderboxes, and even a snapped boom!!

The five race day event saw the outstanding North American crew from Seattle YC, former gold and bronze medal Olympians in the Flying Dutchman and 49’er Classes, Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, take out their fourth World Tasar Title! Behind them was `defending World Title holder’ Australia’s Chris Dance sailing with past National Junior Helms champion Jeremy Elmslie, then two times ex-Worlds Champions, `Australian father and daughter team of 20 years’ Rob and Nicole Douglass in third.

Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie (AUS - VIC) - Powering upwind – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie (AUS - VIC) - Powering upwind – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



As Libby said after the first race day of three races and five hours on the water, it was one of their toughest days she’d ever experienced in a Tasar Regatta. The long lengths of each leg, the intensity of the breezes, the duration of each race (leaders finishing in 60 mins), set the norm for the first three days of nine races, testing not only sailing abilities but endurance. Together with exhaustion, swollen hands, and impressive hiking bruises, came big smiles and endless stories, all discussed over festive Japanese food platters and beverages during each day’s Post Race Presentation and Happy Hour.

With the gradient winds dissipating later in the week, day four with races 10 and 11, was sailed in softer breezes, enhancing opportunities for the `lighter’ Japanese crews to excel. Finishing fifth overall, with two `heat wins’ were Hiroshi Takahashi and Hiroyuki Sugiura. Japan’s `Sailfast’ team Hiroaki Sato and Yasuaki Muragishi also achieved many top 10 heat wins to finish 10th.

With just Heat 12 to be raced on day five, and leaders Jonathan and Libby clearly securing their first place on the podium, there was a mere two points separating second and third, and 14 points separating fourth to ninth. Consequently, chances were high for positions to change in this leading group comprised of two American and five Australian boat teams plus Japan’s `Hiro crew’ above. It was not to happen however, as the race was abandoned due to insufficient breeze and subsequently the Series was concluded based on overall results from day four.

The Awards Presentation `Party’ that evening recognised all age category and divisional winners, from junior to super grandmaster (ranging from eight to 79 year olds), to ladies helm (Australia’s current Fireballs National Champion Heather Macfarlane, eighth overall), and the final top six boats which included Australian Navy’s 1986 Tasar World Champion Rick Longbottom sailing with Darryl Bentley in fourth, and multi Australian Nationals champion Craig McPhee sailing with Gill Berry in sixth. Two highly acclaimed Nth American teams secured the balance of the top 10 positions, being US Multi Nationals Champions Michael Karas and Molly Jackson seventh, and 1992’s World Title holders Jay and Lisa Renehan in ninth.

Rob Douglass and Nicole Douglass (AUS) - Holding it down – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Rob Douglass and Nicole Douglass (AUS) - Holding it down – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



Traditionally Tasars have honoured their `older sailors’ with perpetual trophies for combined age categories for over 80-Masters, over 100-Grand Masters and over 120-Super Grand Masters. This year was no exception! In fact the competition was so high that to win the Masters or Grand Masters trophies you had to finish in the top three overall.

Awards went to:
Masters:

First - Rob/Nicole Douglass
Second - Rick Longbottom/Darryl Bentley
Third - Hiroaki Sato/Yasuaki Muragishi

Grand Masters:

First - Jonathan/ Libby Johnson McKee
Second - Craig McPhee/Gill Berry
Third - Heather Macfarlane/Chris Payne

Super Grand Masters:

First - Kym Widdows/Melissa Crawford
Second - Ken/CJ Waller
Third - Takumi Ozawa/Kenji Okamoto

This Regatta was Japan’s third hosted Tasar World Championship, which brought together not only 97 representative crews from five different countries, but also five former Tasar World Champions. In addition, the Event attracted many ex Olympic, World and National Title holders in other Classes, a list suggestive of the popularity Tasars are experiencing around the World! Sporting their credentials in Australia’s 33 boat representative fleet, were Women’s former Laser Radial World Champion and twice Women’s Hobie European and World Champion, Krystal Weir (15th), National multi-class Champion plus ex-World’s Open Laser Radial runner up, James Burman (11th) and ex multi 29’er Nationals Champion James Sly (12th).

So, a brilliantly hosted Regatta, from offshore race officiating and media footage, to fantastic traditional Japanese food, refreshments and entertainment. How lucky it was that Typhoon Noru held off on the coast of southern Japan, only to strike Gamagori with heavy rain and gale force winds the morning after Presentation. `Origatou gozaimasu’ Japan and wishing the organisers of Gamagori’s forthcoming 2018 World Cup Series and 2021 World Masters Games, great success!

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4RS Sailing 660x82 AUSZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Audi Hamilton Race Week - Preview
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia’s favourite yachting events & firm fixture on int'l sailing calendar. Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia’s favourite yachting events and a firm fixture on the international sailing calendar. Competitors, family and friends come together to enjoy the convivial atmosphere and unique camaraderie of the event’s on-water and off-water carnival.
Posted today at 7:01 am 215 entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet for the popular annual winter series starting this coming Sunday, August 20, 2017.
Posted today at 4:50 am A Pacific Yankee Doodle Dandy opening day at Melges 20 Nationals
On a traditional sunny, summer day, Newport is known for giving sailors a headfake with a weak On a traditional sunny, summer day, Newport is known for giving sailors a headfake with a weak, northerly, morning breeze, only to have that fade into a solid, southwest seabreeze. Knowing the conditions well and despite the solid northerly morning gradient, PRO Anderson Reggio wisely postponed the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship fleet, and settled on a 2 o'clock
Posted today at 4:11 am Admiral’s Cup Regatta will span the generations
Excitement in the yachting community surrounding the Admiral’s Cup 50th Anniversary Regatta has spread to all corners Excitement in the yachting community surrounding the Admiral’s Cup 50th Anniversary Regatta has spread to all corners of the sailing world. News of the event, to be held in Sydney this December, has also inspired some remarkable reunions.
Posted today at 3:25 am Australian Trailable Yacht and Sports Boat Championship – Preview
The 2016 Championship was conducted at Airlie Beach QLD and the 2018 Championship will be in Victoria Trailable Yachts and Sports Boats from all over Australia are expected to attend this annual event, which is rotated around the eastern seaboard states on an annual basis.
Posted on 17 Aug A beautiful day wraps up Airlie Beach Race Week
It may have been light, it may have been shifty and even patchy, but it was an extremely pleasant way for the 102 boats The weather gods smiled, answering competitors' prayers in the Whitsunday Sailing Club hosted event, a light zephyr of breeze filtering across Pioneer Bay in time to start a bay course.
Posted on 17 Aug Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race - enter now, pay later
On December 27, 2017, and for the first time, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance will be a naming rights sponsor On December 27, 2017, and for the very first time, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance will be the naming rights sponsor of a major yacht race in Australia. The return of the annual Christmas time race to Coffs Harbour is awaited by many looking for a shorter offshore race, which means you can be out and back before having to return to work.
Posted on 17 Aug Multihull madness at Airlie Beach Race Week
Local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division Going into the final day’s racing at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division, three points ahead of George Owens’ Fury Road.
Posted on 17 Aug 2017 U.S. National Championship - Newport Pow Wow
Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all, is the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship hosted by Sail Newport happening on August 17-19. Three days of competitive sailing will take place under the careful management of PRO Anderson Reggio and his legion of local sailing and race committee volunteers.
Posted on 17 Aug Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup - Racing postponed for Day 3
As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.
Posted on 17 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy