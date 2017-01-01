Tasar World Championship – Day 4 – Close battle for the podium

Day 4 – Tasar World Championship Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © Day 4 – Tasar World Championship Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/

by Tomoko Nishi today at 6:04 pmTwo races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Tomorrow will be final day and new Tasar world champion is determined.Hiroshi Takahashi and Hiroyuki Sugiura, JPN2809 continue good form today and win the first race of the day, the 10th race of the event.





Tasar veteran, Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley, AUS2989 win the second race of the day, 11th race o of the event.“We did good start and choice right course at first upwind. A Japanese run after us all the way but we were stable. I sail Tasar for long, since 1984 and what’s good is an Olympic medalist to a beginner sailor race together. That’s the class and I enjoy” said Longbottom.



Going into the final day of racing, Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, USA2597 has a handy 22 point cushion over Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858. Two points behind Dance and Elmslie, Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848 follows.



Tomorrow, on Sunday 5Augustonly one race expected.









