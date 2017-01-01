Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Tasar World Championship – Day 4 – Close battle for the podium

by Tomoko Nishi today at 6:04 pm
Day 4 – Tasar World Championship Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
On Saturday morning, Tasar sailors come bake to Kaiyo yacht harbour in Gamagori, Japan for the fourth race day of the Tasar World Championship.

Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Tomorrow will be final day and new Tasar world champion is determined.

Hiroshi Takahashi and Hiroyuki Sugiura, JPN2809 continue good form today and win the first race of the day, the 10th race of the event.

Day 4 – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 4 – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



Tasar veteran, Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley, AUS2989 win the second race of the day, 11th race o of the event.“We did good start and choice right course at first upwind. A Japanese run after us all the way but we were stable. I sail Tasar for long, since 1984 and what’s good is an Olympic medalist to a beginner sailor race together. That’s the class and I enjoy” said Longbottom.

Going into the final day of racing, Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, USA2597 has a handy 22 point cushion over Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858. Two points behind Dance and Elmslie, Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848 follows.

Tomorrow, on Sunday 5Augustonly one race expected.

Day 4 – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 4 – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/


Day 4 – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Day 4 – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82NaiadSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

Zhik 29er Worlds - Wind and expectations mount - Day 5
Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the RSA team widened their lead to place a firm grip Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. One-hundred-twenty-nine teams from around the globe are competing in the six-day event, hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, which concludes tomorrow, August 5.
Posted today at 1:23 pm Heavy winds blow out final day at 49er and Nacra 17 European Champs
The final races at 49er European Championship were cancelled overnight in Kiel, due to winds gusting above 25 knots The final races at this year’s 49er European Championship were cancelled overnight in Kiel, due to winds gusting above 25 knots, leaving Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second place overall. It was a disappointing conclusion for the Aussies, who were looking forward to a day of racing in heavy winds, particularly given they were only one point behind the leaders
Posted today at 5:14 am The Million Dollar Initiative - Sailing Raceboats' Quest
Sailing Raceboats is on a mission. They want to encourage sailing participation in Australia. Sailing Raceboats is on a mission. They want to encourage sailing participation in Australia and to achieve this they have started the Million Dollar Subsidy to help clubs purchase RS Feva and RS Quest dinghies. The offer is simple: All not-for-profit sailing clubs, when they purchase an RS Feva or RS Quest, will receive two for the price of one.
Posted today at 3:00 am Zhik 29er Worlds - Breeze elevates racers rise - Day 4
Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched this morning, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races, and the competitors dug in, setting the tone for world-class sailing at Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. The first weather mark saw a parade of athletes proficient in knowledge of their boats and their ability to get the most of out of them.
Posted today at 2:38 am Germans and Italians in action in survival conditions, GBR take crown
In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, Tina Lutz/Susan Beucke took complete control of 49erFX fleet In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. The local favorites won both medal races today by big margins to take their first European Championship, alternating positions with overnight leaders Vicky Jurczok and Anika Lorenz. “In that breeze, we just try to survive,” said Lorenz.
Posted today at 12:15 am The final series arrives in the Optimist European Championship
In the Boys' Fleet, the new leader is Can Erturk from Turkey, with a second and first place today in race five and six The qualifying round is closed and the gold, silver and bronze groups are defined for the Boys Fleet pending a protest hearing scheduled in the morning, and gold and silver for the Girls Fleet.
Posted on 4 Aug Aussie 49ers well-positioned going into final day at Europeans
Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner are lying second overall going into the final day of racing at 49er Europeans Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner are lying second overall going into the final day of racing at the 49er Europeans in Kiel, Germany. Despite three tough races for the Aussies overnight, they are only one point off the first-placed team from Great Britain, Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell.
Posted on 4 Aug Tasar Worlds - Day 3 - More than 30 boats retired due to strong winds
One third of the competitors retired for the third race of the day, the third race day of the Tasar World Championship One third of the competitors retired for the third race of the day, the third race day of the Tasar World Championship in Gamagori, Japan. Over 20 knots breeze with 1.5m waves provide interesting races for top group but it’s too much for many Tasar sailors. After tough day everyone enjoyed traditional Japanese style party, as social program.
Posted on 4 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Qualifying complete - Racers advance on Day 3
Day 3 of the Zhik 29er World Championship regatta got underway late today: as the Alpha Course fleet struggled Day 3 of the Zhik 29er World Championship regatta got underway late today: as the Alpha Course fleet struggled in capricious breeze to complete Race Six which was abandoned late Tuesday. The delay was an added challenge on an already tricky, tight day. Light and unstable wind conditions continued to plague the event, but the Qualifying Series wrapped up with a total of nine races.
Posted on 4 Aug Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. There's a knot for every application and for many applications there is no better solution than a knot. Nonetheless it is important to be aware of the limitations of knots.
Posted on 3 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy