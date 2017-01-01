Tasar World - Day 1 - Macfarlane & Payne is reading by steady sailing

by Tomoko Nishi today at 7:43 amJonathan & Libby Johnson McKee, USA2597 did an excellent job of race one and two, both race were top finished. But race three was 10th. They got 12 point and second overall.“It was bad start also we got penalty at the third mark. But we enjoy racing very much in Japan” Jonathan said.Another second overall is the current Tasar World Campion, Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858. They got eight – two - two.





Famer world champion, Robert & Nicole Douglass race four – seven - six and got 17 point. A smiley dad and a cheerful daughter is fourth overall.



Hiroaki Sato and Yasuyuki Muragishi is the highest Japanese competitor, sixth overall.



“Top 10 group is very competitive. Our boat isn’t inferior speed so we are still within range to be the first Japanese world champion” said Hiroaki and Yasuyuki.



Taro Yamamuro and Koshi Yoshida, JPN2736 is ninth overall. Hiroshi Takahashi and Hiroyuki Sugiura, JPN2809 is 10th overall. They are also arming to win the event.









Some of Tasar sailors are exhausted because three races and a couple of teams are suffered by boat damage. But everyone look forward to attend after race presentation. As 1 August, 18th and 81st place of each race received Japanese traditional crafts. A lot of Tomato, cucumber and watermelon give out to competitors for free. Hot day but Tasar sailors can be cool down end of the day.

