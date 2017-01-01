Tartan 10 North American Championship abandoned on Day 2
by Morgan Kinney on 7 Aug
Racing at Day Two of the Tartan North American Championship sponsored by Skyway Yacht Works in Chicago, IL was abandoned for the day due to prevailing high winds. “This is a completely separate situation from the storms that we experienced yesterday,” said Principal Race Officer Dick Schweers. Schweers, of course, was referencing the microburst that blew through the fleet and dismasted one boat after the second race yesterday, August 3.
2017 Tartan 10 North American Championship - Day 2 Kinney Communications
Chicago Fleet Captain Steve Karstrand agreed with the Race Committee’s call to cancel racing for the day. “We’ve got two more days of racing this weekend. No one is in a hurry to break their boats,” said Karstrand. The Race Committee went to the extent of polling the racers on whether or not they wanted to race today. “It’s much more prudent to sit out today and enjoy the hospitality of Chicago Corinthian Yacht Club and everything the city has to offer.”
Losing a day of racing is not without its limitations, though. “There’s a pretty impressive point spread at the top of the fleet,” said Regatta Co-Chair and co-owner of Meat, Edward Mui. “It’s going to be increasingly difficult for the middle of the fleet to move up in the standings as the weekend progresses.” Ted Pinkerton’s Perfect remains in first place with four points with Don Wilson’s Convergence hot on their trail and only two points behind.
|2017 T-10 North American Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results
