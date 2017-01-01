Please select your home edition
Tartan 10 North American Championship abandoned on Day 2

by Morgan Kinney on 7 Aug
2017 Tartan 10 North American Championship - Day 2 Kinney Communications
Racing at Day Two of the Tartan North American Championship sponsored by Skyway Yacht Works in Chicago, IL was abandoned for the day due to prevailing high winds. “This is a completely separate situation from the storms that we experienced yesterday,” said Principal Race Officer Dick Schweers. Schweers, of course, was referencing the microburst that blew through the fleet and dismasted one boat after the second race yesterday, August 3.

Chicago Fleet Captain Steve Karstrand agreed with the Race Committee’s call to cancel racing for the day. “We’ve got two more days of racing this weekend. No one is in a hurry to break their boats,” said Karstrand. The Race Committee went to the extent of polling the racers on whether or not they wanted to race today. “It’s much more prudent to sit out today and enjoy the hospitality of Chicago Corinthian Yacht Club and everything the city has to offer.”

Losing a day of racing is not without its limitations, though. “There’s a pretty impressive point spread at the top of the fleet,” said Regatta Co-Chair and co-owner of Meat, Edward Mui. “It’s going to be increasingly difficult for the middle of the fleet to move up in the standings as the weekend progresses.” Ted Pinkerton’s Perfect remains in first place with four points with Don Wilson’s Convergence hot on their trail and only two points behind.



2017 T-10 North American Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Total
North American Championship Racing

One Design Division


T-10


1. 4   USA 31126 TAZ T-10 Hanson Bratton 4 5 2 2 3 9 1 26.0


2. 3 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 295 Proper Villain T-10 Nick Ward and Greg Kinney 10 2 8 1 2 1 4 28.0


3. 35   USA 408 Convergence LS10 Donald Wilson 5 1 9 14 1 5 5 40.0


4. 34   USA 404 Diamond Girl LS 10 Amy/Rick Cermak 3 7 6 4 14 4 2 40.0


5. 27   USA 10 Perfect T-10 Ted Pinkerton 1 3 1 5 11 15 7 43.0


6. 26   USA 342 Nuts T-10 Heidi Backus 9 4 18 7 6 6 3 53.0


7. 1   USA 40433 Meat T-10 Brian Kennalley, Edward Mui & Craig Roehl 6 14 12 12 4 3 6 57.0


8. 10   USA 343 Team Iball T-10 Scott Irwin 7 11 10 16 5 2 8 59.0


9. 23   USA 30475 Erica (Corinthian) T-10 Brian Kaczor 11 9 15 3 8 13 12 71.0


10. 12   USA 402 Lightning (Corinthian) LS 10 Karstrand / Warnecke 2 21 7 10 7 10 17 74.0


11. 5   USA 410 Retention LS 10 Mark Croll 14 13 4 13 9 11 10 74.0


12. 69   USA 40900 Eggplant (Corinthian) T-10 Lou Jacob 12 6 5 18 19 8 9 77.0


13. 32   USA 352 Independence T-10 Tom Humphrey 8 18 11 15 15 14 14 95.0


14. 6   USA 411 Jing Bang (Corinthian) LS 10 David Finlay 19 19 3 9 13 18 20 101.0


15. 19   USA 32319 Cheap Thrill (Corinthian) T-10 Nancy & Tim Snyder 16 10 26 8 20 7 16 103.0


16. 17   USA 126 Britsar (Corinthian) T-10 Ken Schram 20 8 19 17 12 16 11 103.0


17. 2 North Sails  USA 311 Mutiny (Corinthian) T-10 John Schellenbach 17 12 14 11 17 19 19 109.0


18. 18   USA 30131 sisu T-10 jeff wittenberg 18 22 22 6 10 20 13 111.0


19. 22   USA 335 Bear T-10 John Barker 13 15 21 20 21 12 15 117.0


20. 13   USA 26300 Winnebago (Corinthian) LS 10 Tim Rathbun 22 16 25 19 16 17 25 140.0


21. 15 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 407 Terminal velocity T-10 Simon Beemsterboer 25 25 17 24 23 22 18 154.0


22. 14   USA 26215 Hot Sauce (Corinthian) T-10 Mike & Karen Better 24 24 23 23 18 23 22 157.0


23. 28   USA 26302 Water Works (Corinthian) T-10 Rick & Mary Ann Lillie 23 27 13 31/DSQ 22 21 23 160.0


24. 11   USA 15630 Amateur II (Corinthian) T-10 Michael & Felicia Platzke 26 23 16 22 25 25 26 163.0


25. 24 UK Sailmakers  USA 348 KA-MIKAZE (Corinthian) T-10 Darren Beck / Andrew Fernandez 21 20 28 21 26 26 24 166.0


26. 21   USA 26340 Rainbows End T-10 Steven Fink 27 28 24 25 24 24 21 173.0


27. 30   USA 412 M*A*S*H (Corinthian) LS10 (T10) Ron Kallen 15 17 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 187.0


28. 29 Quantum Sails  USA 26327 Ratty (Corinthian) T-10 David Brezina 28 26 27 26 27 27 28 189.0


29. 7   USA 23928 Proving Run T-10 Andrew Roccasalva 31/DNC 31/DNC 20 27 28 28 27 192.0


30. 99   USA 26317 Witch-Craft T-10 Nate WEBB 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 217.0
 
2017 T-10 North American Championship - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Total
North American Championship Racing

One Design Division


T-10


1. 23   USA 30475 Erica T-10 Brian Kaczor 11 9 15 3 8 13 12 71.0


2. 12   USA 402 Lightning LS 10 Karstrand / Warnecke 2 21 7 10 7 10 17 74.0


3. 69   USA 40900 Eggplant T-10 Lou Jacob 12 6 5 18 19 8 9 77.0


4. 6   USA 411 Jing Bang LS 10 David Finlay 19 19 3 9 13 18 20 101.0


5. 19   USA 32319 Cheap Thrill T-10 Nancy & Tim Snyder 16 10 26 8 20 7 16 103.0


6. 17   USA 126 Britsar T-10 Ken Schram 20 8 19 17 12 16 11 103.0


7. 2 North Sails  USA 311 Mutiny T-10 John Schellenbach 17 12 14 11 17 19 19 109.0


8. 13   USA 26300 Winnebago LS 10 Tim Rathbun 22 16 25 19 16 17 25 140.0


9. 14   USA 26215 Hot Sauce T-10 Mike & Karen Better 24 24 23 23 18 23 22 157.0


10. 28   USA 26302 Water Works T-10 Rick & Mary Ann Lillie 23 27 13 31/DSQ 22 21 23 160.0


11. 11   USA 15630 Amateur II T-10 Michael & Felicia Platzke 26 23 16 22 25 25 26 163.0


12. 24 UK Sailmakers  USA 348 KA-MIKAZE T-10 Darren Beck / Andrew Fernandez 21 20 28 21 26 26 24 166.0


13. 30   USA 412 M*A*S*H LS10 (T10) Ron Kallen 15 17 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 187.0


14. 29 Quantum Sails  USA 26327 Ratty T-10 David Brezina 28 26 27 26 27 27 28 189.0
 
