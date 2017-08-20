Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

Tall Ship Oliver Hazard Perry - Recap of Incident in Newport Harbor

by Barby MacGowan today at 5:31 am
SSV Oliver Hazard Perry after returning to her berth at Fort Adams on Monday evening. OHPRI
SSV Oliver Hazard Perry, Rhode Island’s Official Sailing Education Vessel homeported in Newport, R.I. is back safe at her berth at Fort Adams State Park after an incident that left her disabled in inner Newport Harbor.

On the evening of Sunday, October 15, the 200-foot Perry, with 12 crewmembers aboard, was moving under diesel power from Bowen’s Wharf – where it had been docked for the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival – to Fort Adams, located approximately a quarter mile away in the outer harbor. When her two propellers became entangled by one of the ship’s dock lines, Perry drifted without engine power and came in contact with four boats that were docked nearby. During the incident, no one was injured and minimal damage occurred. Perry did not run aground, and thanks to the quick actions of the captain, crew, the Newport Harbor Master, Oldport Marine Services, the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force and Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, the ship was secured in the northeast corner of the harbor with a safety zone established around her.

On Monday, October 16, after a diver cleared the propellers and both engines were operational, Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard to assess the situation and move the ship safely to its berth with USCG-required tugboat assistance. The relocation was completed by Monday at 5 p.m.

Owners/captains of the four affected vessels were contacted, and an investigation of the incident will be completed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Perry’s next educational voyage is scheduled for January, 2018 and all of her 2018 voyages and plans for festival participation are expected to continue as scheduled. Perry will be required by the Coast Guard to undergo sea trials later this week to ensure the ongoing safety of the ship and crew.

SSV Oliver Hazard Perry is not a replica, but a modern, steel-hulled vessel purpose-built for training and education to the highest modern safety standards (accommodating 49 people overnight, including 17 professional crew). The first sea-going full-rigged Tall Ship to be built in America in over a hundred years, she is USCG-approved and all who participate in her sailing programs become part of the crew. No one is a passenger. Instead, everyone lives aboard and works side-by-side with professional crew to learn square-rig seamanship, including bracing the yards, steering the ship and even going aloft if they wish to do so.

Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island’s mission is to provide innovative, empowering education-at-sea programs that promote personal and professional growth. The mission is achieved by partnering with schools, organizations, and universities for unique experiential learning opportunities that incorporate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) educational concepts. The non-profit organization offers a variety of onboard learning experiences to program partners as well as the broader public and also participates at festivals and other events to reinforce the importance of and interest in Rhode Island’s and America’s maritime history.

U.S. Navy Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry led the first U.S. naval victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812.
For more information on SSV Oliver Hazard Perry and its programs, visit www.ohpri.org. Follow OHPRI on Facebook and Twitter for current news and developments.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3

Related Articles

Still seriously competitive, Amer Sports One enters legends race
Amer Sports One is the fifth boat to enter the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg in June 2018. Amer Sports One, the last boat in the Volvo Ocean Race to be skippered by New Zealand’s Grant Dalton, nowadays chief executive of the America’s Cup-winning Emirates Team New Zealand, is the fifth boat to enter the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg in June 2018.
Posted today at 4:56 am Sir Ben Ainslie to bolster Land Rover BAR Academy in ESS Act 7
Sir Ben Ainslie, four-time Olympic gold-medallist and America’s Cup sailor, is to return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ Sir Ben Ainslie, the four-time Olympic gold-medallist and America’s Cup sailor, is to return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ as helm of Land Rover BAR Academy for the penultimate Act of the season in San Diego, from 19 – 22 October.
Posted today at 3:35 am Sailors battle on opening day of World Cup Series Japan
Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places. Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh.
Posted on 17 Oct Clipper Yacht Race - Light airs hinder fleet
The two Chinese team entries, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight. The two Chinese team entries competing in the 2017-18 edition, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight and now sit in third and fifth place respectively.
Posted on 17 Oct Fever-Tree renews its commitment to ASW through to 2019
ASW is delighted to announce that Fever-Tree has renewed its sponsorship for the 2018 and 2019 events. Following a successful first year in 2017, Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) is delighted to announce that Fever-Tree, the world’s leading premium mixer brand, has renewed its sponsorship for the 2018 and 2019 events.
Posted on 17 Oct Extreme Sailing Series - Oman Air crew confident of closing the gap
Oman Air team head into penultimate Act in the year-long Extreme Sailing Series confident they can close the narrow gap The Oman Air team head into the penultimate Act in the year-long Extreme Sailing Series confident they can close the narrow gap to the top of the overall table.
Posted on 17 Oct Only two weeks left!
Take advantage of maximum savings on One Design sails! Restock your One Design inventory by October 31st and save 15%. Take advantage of maximum savings on One Design sails! Restock or upgrade your One Design inventory by October 31st and save 15%.
Posted on 17 Oct Morgan Larson to make Extreme Sailing Series™ return in San Diego
Second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season The Californian will skipper Team Extreme San Diego, the second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season from 19 – 22 October.
Posted on 17 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - NZ's Brad Jackson to lead team AkzoNobel
Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel Three-time Volvo Ocean Race winner Brad Jackson has been announced as skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel for the 2017-18 edition of the 83,000-kilometer around the world race. The forty-nine-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand is competing in his seventh Volvo Ocean Race
Posted on 16 Oct Girls on Film win the battle - Invictus win the war
Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, is the 2017 FAST40+ Champion, after winning the last race of the season Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, is the 2017 FAST40+ Champion, after winning the last race of the season, taking second place in Round 5, to clinch the overall title. Sir Keith Mills lifted the FAST40+ Trophy, and the Cloudy Bay Bowl, as winner for the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit.
Posted on 16 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy